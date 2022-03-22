Read news from:
Swedish word of the day: strul

The word "strul" has two very different meanings in Swedish, let's dive into them.

Published: 22 March 2022 16:09 CET
Swedish word of the day: strul
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

The basic meaning of the noun strul is “trouble” or “tangle”, and can be used in a number of different ways depending on the context.

One of these is as a suffix, used to describe some sort of issue you’re having.

You can simply attach it to the end of a word, depending on the issue. If you’re in the office and your laptop shuts down, or the internet doesn’t work, you’re experiencing teknikstrul. And if you’re planning on taking the bus at 1pm sharp on your way to work, but the bus is running late, you might be suffering from some buss-strul, or tågstrul, if you’re taking the train.

But if you’re talking about ett strul or the verb att strula, you’re talking about something completely different.

Article continues below video

Att strula med någon means to temporarily hook up with someone in a casual way, for example if you make out with a random person on the dance floor, or have a one-night stand. The verb strula is mostly used by so-called fjortisar, a negative word for “immature teenagers”.

But watch out for the tricky part. When talking about teknikstrul, while your laptop shuts down, you could say min dator strular. That doesn’t mean that your laptop is having a casual fling with another laptop, it means that you laptop is not working correctly.

If you watch your friend making out with a random person at the dancefloor however, you could say min kompis strular med någon, which in this case, does refer to a casual hook-up.

Examples 

Jag strulade med någon på festen igårkväll

I casually hooked up with someone at the party last night

Min dator strulade hela dagen igår på jobbet 

My computer didn’t work correctly the entire day at work yesterday 

Det var lite tågstrul på vägen hem idag

There were some problems with the trains on the way home today

Villa, Volvo, Vovve: The Local's Word Guide to Swedish Life, written by The Local's journalists, is available to order.

It is also possible to buy your copy from Amazon USAmazon UKBokus or Adlibris.

Swedish word of the day: tiger

Today's word of the day is the Swedish verb meaning "to be quiet". This word is also essential to one of the most classic pieces of war propaganda in Swedish history - en svensk tiger.

Published: 3 March 2022 11:48 CET
Swedish word of the day: tiger

In Swedish, att tiga (“to be quiet”) is a verb (literally “to quiet”). English, however, does not have a specific verb with this meaning, rather quietness is a state – English speakers must use the verb “to be” alongside the adjective “quiet”, to describe this act.

This implies that the act of quietness, for Swedes, is an active choice, rather than just the absence of speech.

Tiga is not necessarily a positive term, and is often used as an order to keep quiet, or an accusation that someone teg (“was silent”) on an important issue which they should have spoken up about.

If you wanted to use the closest translation of the English term “to be quiet” in Swedish, you could say att vara tyst. Other ways of being quiet in Swedish are att inte säga något (“to not say anything”), att hålla mun (“to shut up”, literally “to hold mouth”), att inte yppa (“to not give anything away”) or att hemlighålla (“to keep secret”).

Tiger, the present form of tiga, pronounced like “tea-guh”, is also the Swedish word for a tiger. Jag tiger therefore means (“I am quiet”).

Svensk also has two meanings in Swedish – it can be both a noun: en svensk (“a Swede”), or an adjective (“Swedish”). The phrase en svensk tiger can therefore mean two things – “a Swedish tiger” or “a Swede is quiet”.

This double meaning was used as part of a tystnadskampanj (quietness campaign) in Sweden during the Second World War, where Swedes were encouraged not to discuss any information about Sweden’s military to avoid it being picked up by potential spies.

A Swedish tiger outside the Swedish Military Readiness Museum (Beredskapsmuseet) in Helsingborg. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
 
This silence campaign, also referred to as a vaksamhetskampanj (“vigilance campaign”) began on the 21st November 1941 at a press conference broadcast via radio, where history professor Sven Tunberg – chair of the State Information Board (SIS) – ended his speech with the following words: “Tig med vad du vet – tig med vad du inte vet,” or “Stay quiet with what you know – stay quiet with what you don’t know”.
 
Now, Sweden’s government are once again encouraging Swedes to stay quiet to protect Swedish security. In a speech to the nation on March 1st 2022, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson told the Swedish population to “avoid spreading information about Sweden’s defence. Each bit of information on exercises and movements is a piece of the puzzle for foreign actors”.
 
So, although this campaign was developed during the Second World War, we may see it crop up again some time soon.
 
Example sentences:
 
En visselblåsare är en som inte tiger när arbetsgivaren gör fel.
 
A whistleblower is someone who doesn’t keep silent when their workplace does something wrong.
 
Du har rätt att tiga.
 
You have the right to remain silent.
 
Tala är silver, tiga är guld.
 
Speech is silver, silence is golden.

Villa, Volvo, Vovve: The Local's Word Guide to Swedish Life, written by The Local's journalists, is available to order.

It is also possible to buy your copy from Amazon USAmazon UKBokus or Adlibris.

 
