Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Government delays ID controls after criticism

Sweden’s government is to delay planned ID controls on trains and buses into Sweden, following heavy criticism from politicians and business groups, particularly in southern Sweden.

“The ID controls will have to wait,” Sweden’s infrastructure minister, Tomas Eneroth, told the TT newswire. “There are a lot of concerns and opinions on how it will affect commuter traffic over the Öresund [Bridge],”

He gave no indication of how long the wait would be. The government this week brought in a new proposal which will bring in obligatory ID controls on boats travelling to Sweden from March 28th. This will anyway cover the main route Ukrainians are using to enter Sweden.

Swedish vocab: att införa – to bring in, enact

Sweden’s Bank-id digital ID down for 2.5 hours

Sweden’s digital ID service, Bank-id, stopped working for most users between 16.10 and 18.50 on Thursday afternoon because of a technical problem

“It was caused by a technical problem, but we cannot right now say exactly what caused the malfunction,” Charlotte Pataky, Bank-id’s press spokesperson, said. “User data has been protected and continued to be protected.”

The Swish payment service, which uses Bank-id, was also affected.

Swedish vocab: driftstörning – malfunction

Sweden’s parliament votes to send more anti-tank weapons to Ukraine

Sweden’s parliament decided unanimously on Thursday to send a further 5,000 anti-tank weapons and mine-clearing equipment to Ukraine. The new package is worth 205m kronor.

The decision was taken only hours after Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke over a video link to the Swedish parliament.

Swedish vocab: ytterligare – additional

Drunken Lund policeman charged for trying to run over colleague

A 50-year-old policeman in Lund has been charged for a long list of crimes, including drunkenly trying to drive over a colleague who tried to stop him driving.

The man has been charged, first, for beating his partner at their house, then for driving away in a state of severe intoxication.

When officers were called to the house by a young family member, one left his car and went into the road to stop the drunken man. But he drove on, forcing the officer to leap out of the way to avoid being injured. Finally, a second police car blocked the road, and the man was forced to return to his house.

When police searched the car, they found that the officer had been carrying his police gun, ammunition, his baton, a large knife, and several bottles of spirits. He had a blood-alcohol level of 1.71 percent.

Swedish vocab: rattfull — driving under the influence (“wheel-drunk”)