Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 25 March 2022 07:43 CET
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
A man holds a phone with Sweden's Bank-id app on the screen. Photo: TT

Government delays ID controls after criticism

Sweden’s government is to delay planned ID controls on trains and buses into Sweden, following heavy criticism from politicians and business groups, particularly in southern Sweden. 

“The ID controls will have to wait,” Sweden’s infrastructure minister, Tomas Eneroth, told the TT newswire. “There are a lot of concerns and opinions on how it will affect commuter traffic over the Öresund [Bridge],” 

He gave no indication of how long the wait would be. The government this week brought in a new proposal which will bring in obligatory ID controls on boats travelling to Sweden from March 28th. This will anyway cover the main route Ukrainians are using to enter Sweden.  

Swedish vocab: att införa – to bring in, enact

Sweden’s Bank-id digital ID down for 2.5 hours 

Sweden’s digital ID service, Bank-id, stopped working for most users between 16.10 and 18.50 on Thursday afternoon because of a technical problem 

“It was caused by a technical problem, but we cannot right now say exactly what caused the malfunction,” Charlotte Pataky, Bank-id’s press spokesperson, said. “User data has been protected and continued to be protected.” 

The Swish payment service, which uses Bank-id, was also affected. 

Swedish vocab: driftstörning – malfunction 

Sweden’s parliament votes to send more anti-tank weapons to Ukraine

Sweden’s parliament decided unanimously on Thursday to send a further 5,000 anti-tank weapons and mine-clearing equipment to Ukraine. The new package is worth 205m kronor. 

The decision was taken only hours after Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke over a video link to the Swedish parliament. 

Swedish vocab: ytterligare – additional

Drunken Lund policeman charged for trying to run over colleague

A 50-year-old policeman in Lund has been charged for a long list of crimes, including drunkenly trying to drive over a colleague who tried to stop him driving.

The man has been charged, first, for beating his partner at their house, then for driving away in a state of severe intoxication.

When officers were called to the house by a young family member, one left his car and went into the road to stop the drunken man. But he drove on, forcing the officer to leap out of the way to avoid being injured. Finally, a second police car blocked the road, and the man was forced to return to his house. 

When police searched the car, they found that the officer had been carrying his police gun, ammunition, his baton, a large knife, and several bottles of spirits. He had a blood-alcohol level of 1.71 percent. 

Swedish vocab: rattfull — driving under the influence (“wheel-drunk”)

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 9 March 2022 08:12 CET
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Swedish Nato application would ‘destabilise’ Northern Europe: PM

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on Tuesday ruled out applying for Nato membership in the short term, warning that doing so would “destabilise this part of Europe even further”. 

Speaking at a press conference following a meeting with the leaders of Sweden’s other parliamentary parties,  Andersson dismissed their calls to start holding talks with them over a potential application. 

Instead, she said, Sweden was counting on the European Union’s mutual defence clause in the event of a military attack. 

Ahead of a summit of EU leaders in Versailles on Thursday and Friday, the two countries had written a joint letter to “remind the other member states about the EU’s declaration of solidarity in the Lisbon Treaty”, she told reporters.

The clause in Article 42 of the 2009 Treaty requires “other EU countries to come to the support and aid, with all possible means, of a member state under armed attack”, she said.

The exact nature of the EU’s military solidarity — which is similar to, and more recent than, Nato’s Article 5 — remains vague. Whether it is mandatory is a subject of debate.

Ahead of the talks, Ulf Kristersson, leader of the right-wing Moderate Party, said that Sweden’s government should follow that of Finland and start inter-party talks over a Nato application. 

“There’s not much time,” he said.  “Sweden must be ready to take a decision at the same time [as Finland]. 

Swedish vocab: bråttom – a hurry 

Streaming service Spotify in unexplained outage

Swedish streaming service Spotify went offline for an unknown reason for more than an hour Tuesday, the company said, as millions of users worldwide reported they were logged out and couldn’t log back on.

“Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports!” the company wrote on Twitter.

After about 90 minutes the company said service had been restored. “Everything’s looking much better now”, it said, providing no explanation for the outage. Millions of users had posted on Twitter about their problems connecting to the app.

Swedish vocab: driftstörning – an outage/operational disturbance   

Swedish Prime Minister’s cleaner deported after working without permit 

A 25-year-old woman who was found to have no work permit after she was stopped by police after setting off an alarm at the private house of Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, which she had been sent to clean. 

The women had been living in Sweden illegally and had already been served with an order to leave the country even before she was arrested in December last year. 

The owner of the cleaning company is still being investigated for employing someone lacking a work or residency permit.

Swedish vocab: avvisning – deportation

Moderates call for five kronor cut to diesel tax

The Moderate Party on Tuesday proposed that the government should cut five kronor from the tax on diesel, a move that would cost the Swedish government 5.5 billion kronor (€510m). 

The party is calling for the tax on diesel to be reduced to the lowest level allowed by the European Union, and argues that the tax on petrol should be reduced by the same amount for a three-month period. 

“It’s absolutely clear that high fuel prices are hollowing out household finances,” the party’s economic spokesperson, Elisabeth Svantesson, told TT. “So this is something Sweden must help with.” 

Swedish vocab: skattesänkning – tax cut

Elderly care and schools top election issues for local politicians: survey

A survey of Sweden’s municipal politicians by Swedish state broadcaster SR has found that, for them at least, elderly care and schools are the most important election issues. 

“We need more places [in elderly care homes] so that everyone can be confident that they’ll be able to enter a home. We need to get rid of the split shifts in care work, so we treat our workers better,” said Elise Arnell, leader of the Christian Democrats in the Marks municipality.

SR received completed questionnaires from 1,759 municipal politicians, 77 percent of the total in Sweden. 

