PODCAST: Arming Ukraine, rising Swedish prices, and ‘talent deportations’

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by The Local’s Becky Waterton, Richard Orange and James Savage.

In this episode we hear from Ukrainian refugees in Malmö, check in on Sweden’s Nato debate, and we examine Sweden’s plans to send more weapons to help repel the Russian invasion.

We also reveal the results of a listener poll on Sweden’s rising cost of living and discuss how it’s affecting people and what the government is doing to dampen the impact.

And we dig into the findings of a survey suggesting that the most important issues for readers of The Local are healthcare, education, and immigration.

You can listen to the episode HERE.