Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
Paywall free

SWEDEN IN FOCUS

PODCAST: Arming Ukraine, rising Swedish prices, and ‘talent deportations’

Sweden in Focus: A weekly, behind-the-scenes look at the biggest news stories in Sweden with the journalists who know them best. Every Saturday with The Local Sweden.

Published: 26 March 2022 09:00 CET
PODCAST: Arming Ukraine, rising Swedish prices, and ‘talent deportations’

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by The Local’s Becky Waterton, Richard Orange and James Savage. 

In this episode we hear from Ukrainian refugees in Malmö, check in on Sweden’s Nato debate, and we examine Sweden’s plans to send more weapons to help repel the Russian invasion. 

We also reveal the results of a listener poll on Sweden’s rising cost of living and discuss how it’s affecting people and what the government is doing to dampen the impact. 

And we dig into the findings of a survey suggesting that the most important issues for readers of The Local are healthcare, education, and immigration. 

You can listen to the episode HERE. Let us know what you think in the comments below, or tweet us using the hashtag #SwedeninFocus.

 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
Paywall free

SWEDEN IN FOCUS

Sweden in Focus podcast: Ukrainian refugees, Swedish for Immigrants, and typical Swedes

A weekly, behind-the-scenes look at the biggest news stories in Sweden with the journalists who know them best. Every Saturday with The Local Sweden.

Published: 19 March 2022 09:00 CET
Updated: 22 March 2022 14:08 CET
Sweden in Focus podcast: Ukrainian refugees, Swedish for Immigrants, and typical Swedes

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by lecturer and author David Crouch as well as The Local’s Becky Waterton, Richard Orange and James Savage. 

In this episode we discuss how prepared Sweden is to help people fleeing the war in Ukraine. 

We also examine the results of our listener poll about Swedish for Immigrants classes, and we get tips on learning Swedish from our guests. 

Finally, we talk to David Crouch about his article this week asking if there is such a thing as a typical Swede

You can listen to the episode HERE. Let us know what you think in the comments below, or tweet us using the hashtag #SwedeninFocus.

 
SHOW COMMENTS