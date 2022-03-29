Read news from:
MILITARY

Sweden’s crisis agency calls for return of ‘civil conscription’

Sweden’s Civil Contingencies Agency has called on the government to reactivate the country's “civil conscription”, which allows Swedish citizens between 16 and 65 years old to be given “war placements” in critical services.

Published: 29 March 2022 16:17 CEST
A helicopter from Sweden's rescue services during Storm Malik in January. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

“We believe that it’s possible to take such a decision rapidly so that we have enough people ready if the absolute worst were to happen,” Camilla Asp, the agency’s operations director, told state broadcaster SR.

While Sweden has never removed Swedish residents’ duty to do any role the government required of them in the case of a war or crisis, the system of civil conscription, or civilplikten, has been dormant since 2010.

Under the system, citizens are given roles in critical functions of society, such as the rescue services, healthcare, and childcare, and commit to leaving their every day work and switching function in the event of a crisis. 

Every party in parliament except the Social Democrats told SR on Tuesday that they supported bringing back the system. 

“The government has acted slowly when it comes to the development of civil defence, so now its crucial that every part of civil defence is brought back into place, seen in the light of the considerably worsened security situation,” said Pål Jonson, from the Moderate Party. 

Justice Minister Morgan Johansson told SR that he would wait until the Civil Contingencies Agency publishes its full assessment of how Sweden’s civil defence needs to be improved on April 29th.

CRIME

American navy personnel arrested in Stockholm on suspicion of paying for sex

Two American military personnel stationed on the warship USS Forrest Sherman, which is currently docked in Stockholm, were arrested on Wednesday evening on suspicion of paying for sex.

Published: 18 March 2022 09:37 CET
According to Sweden’s Expressen newspaper, which was the first to report the story, the two suspects, both of whom were American, were arrested around 8pm on Wednesday evening at an apartment brothel in the city’s upmarket Östermalm district. 

They were first taken to a police station, and then passed on to Swedish military police once they were released from custody.

Police confirmed that two foreign citizens had been arrested on suspicion of paying for sex, which is illegal in Sweden. One of them, police added,  was suspected of paying for sex on two separate occasions.

“Both of them have confessed. They were arrested at an apartment brothel in Östermalm,” police press spokesperson Anna Westberg told SVT. “I don’t have any further comment in relation to the investigation”.

Two Swedish citizens were arrested and charged during the same raid. 

Paying for sex, or “the procurement of sexual services”, is illegal in Sweden, but selling sex is not, under what is commonly referred to as the Nordic model. Those convicted of paying for sex can face a prison sentence of up to a year, however the majority are only ordered to pay a fine.

