TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 29 March 2022 08:49 CEST
The activist Tor Tuorda shows the area where the Gallók/Kallak mine could be established.
The activist Tor Tuorda shows the area where the Gallók/Kallak mine could be established. Photo: Paul Wennerholm / TT

Green Party reports Sweden’s business minister over Kallak/Gallók mine 

Sweden’s green party has reported the country’s business minister, Karl-Petter Thorwaldsson. after reports in the Dagens Nyheter newspaper of conflicts of interests running up to the decision.

One of the key state secretaries in his department had been part of the team at the Geological Survey of Sweden (SGU), which classed the ore body as “of national interest” ten years ago. 

According to the newspaper, top officials at SGU have campaigned for the mine on social media, and SGU officials have been taken on trips to the Alps by the consortium trying to build the mine. 

“What has come forward is extremely serious,” the Green Party’s spokesperson, Märta Stenevi, told the newspaper. 

Swedish vocab: jäv – conflicts of interest

“We are serious about the EU defence clause”: German chancellor

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has given reassurances that Germany has a “duty to help” other EU member states in the event of an attack from outside, as Swedish prime minister Magdalena Andersson visited him for a state visit in Berlin. 

“We obviously have a duty to help our Nato partner — there is a mutual defence clause which is very clear — but also all the other partners in the EU,” he said at a press conference after the meeting. We are in a union, not just economically, but even culturally, politically and morally.” 

Sweden’s prime minister has earlier pointed to article 42.7 in the EU’s constitution, which states that member states have a duty to come to the aid of other member states in the event of an armed attack, as an important security guarantee.

But there are questions over whether the EU, which lacks Nato’s centralised decision-making and security apparatus, can provide similar safeguards to those that would be provided by Nato membership. 

At the meeting, the two leaders discussed the Ukraine situation and the need for Europe to free itself on dependence on Russian energy. 

Swedish vocab: att stötta – to support 

Civil Contingencies Agency to reactivate ‘civil conscription’ 

Sweden’s Civil Contingencies Agency has called on the government to reactivate Sweden’s civilplikten, or “civil conscription”, which allows Swedish citizens between 16 and 65 years old to be given “war placements” in critical services such as the rescue services, healthcare, and childcare, Sweden’s state broadcaster SR has reported .

“We believe that it’s possible to take such a decision rapidly so that we have enough people ready if the absolute worst were to happen,” Camilla Asp, the agency’s operations director, said. 

Civil conscription has been dormant since 2010. Sweden’s justice minister, Morgan Johansson, said the government would consider the issue once the agency had fully made its request. 

Swedish vocab: ett plikt – a duty  

Ericsson CEO expected to be sacked at AGM today

Börje Ekholm, chief executive of the Swedish telecoms giant Ericsson, is expected to be ousted at the company’s annual shareholder meeting at 3pm on Tuesday, following claims that the company paid money to Islamic State group in order to continue operating in Iraq. 

The AGM is being held digitally, however, meaning journalists will have access to neither Ekholm not to the company’s chairman Ronnie Leten at the meeting. 

Ekholm confirmed last month that payments had been made in order to transport material through areas controlled by terrorist groups, including those controlled by Islamic State, but he said Ericsson could not confirm whether the money went to Islamic State itself. 

Swedish vocab: en bolagsstämma – a company AGM

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: a roundup of the latest news on Monday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 28 March 2022 10:00 CEST
University of Gothenburg starting extra Ukrainian language courses

This autumn, the University of Gothenburg will begin extra courses in the Ukrainian language, including an online beginners course.

The measure is being taken to meet the need for knowledge in the Ukrainian language now that tens of thousands of Ukrainians are arriving in Sweden due to the war.

“We’re doing everything we can to meet the huge need for language competency in Ukrainian,” said Petra Platen, vice prefect for education at the Institution for Language and Literature in a press statement.

“We have never put together a course this quickly, but this is also an exceptional situation. Until now, we have been the only higher education institute in Sweden teaching Ukrainian and we have a responsbility to make sure that the competencies here benefit society.”

Swedish vocabulary: nybörjarkurs – beginners course

Teaching resumes at Malmö Latinskola

Today marks the first day with scheduled teaching at Malmö Latinskola after two teachers were murdered in a violent attack last week, newswire TT reports.

“It’s important that we come back to school again and that we can help each other together to recreate the school which was known for it’s safety, warmth and light,” Niklas Anderberg, head of education for Malmö’s gymnasium schools for 16-19 year olds, told public broadcaster P4 Malmöhus.

Support will be provided for teachers and students, TT reports.

An 18 year old student from the school is in custody after having murdered two of the schools’ teachers. Over the weekend, people have continued to visit the school to leave flowers by the school gates.

Here’s The Local’s article on what we know about the attack so far.

Swedish vocabulary: lärare – teachers

Magdalena Andersson in Berlin to meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Swedish prime minister Magdalena Andersson is in Berlin today to meet with German chancellor Olaf Scholz. The pair, who are both Social Democrats, were both finance ministers in their respective countries prior to being elected last year.

They will discuss the security situation in Europe, the war in Ukraine, and possible measures which could be taken in response to Russia’s aggression, the Swedish Government Offices said in a press statement. 

They will also discuss how they can support Ukraine, bilateral issues, and other foreign policy during Andersson’s visit.

A joint press conference is planned for the afternoon.

Swedish vocabulary: Regeringskansliet – Swedish Government Offices

