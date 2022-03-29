Teaching resumes at Malmö Latinskola
For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.
Published: 29 March 2022 08:49 CEST
The activist Tor Tuorda shows the area where the Gallók/Kallak mine could be established. Photo: Paul Wennerholm / TT
For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: a roundup of the latest news on Monday
Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.
Published: 28 March 2022 10:00 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments