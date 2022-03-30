Read news from:
Swedish word of the day: möhippa

Today's word of the day is the Swedish word for a hen party, a party held for a bride-to-be by her friends shortly before her wedding. So, where does the word come from?

Published: 30 March 2022 13:59 CEST
Swedish word of the day: möhippa
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

Möhippa is made up of two words. The first is , which can be translated as “maid” or “maiden” (i.e. an unmarried woman), “damsel” or “virgin”.

A similar word to is jungfru, which translates literally to “young woman”. Both and jungfru are archaic nowadays, but can still be seen in words such as fästmö (“fiancée”, literally “attached-maiden”) and sjöjungfru (“mermaid”, literally “sea virgin”).

You may also spot the word jungfru in the supermarket: extra virgin olive oil is extra jungfruolivolja in Swedish. The Virgin Mary is also a jungfru – she is referred to as jungfru Maria.

Although the words have the same meaning, they can’t necessarily be used interchangeably. Swedes would be unlikely to understand who you were talking about if you referred to the little mermaid as a sjömö instead of a sjöjungfru, for example.

is also the word for a young woman or virgin in Danish and Norwegian, which fans of the Danish musician may already be aware of.

 

As for the second part of the word, hippa, this is an outdated term for a party often involving large amounts of alcohol. The etymology of hippa is slightly less clear, but it may come from the popular chant hipp hipp hurra! which is often shouted by guests at parties and other celebrations.

Historically, a möhippa was referred to as a mökväll (“maiden evening”). Möhippor have been celebrated in Sweden since as early as the 1500s, where they were held the night before the wedding. Originally, the bride-to-be was bathed and prepared for her wedding day by other young unmarried women from her village, where they could bid farewell to her unmarried life before she joined her husband’s family the next day.

Möhippor seem to have always been a relatively alcohol-heavy event, to the extent that the Swedish church once felt the need to step in and try to ban the practice.

“The church wanted to ban mökvällar,” Eva Knuts, doctor of ethnology at Gothenburg University told the Expressen newspaper.

According to Knuts, the wedding party often arrived at the church drunk and weren’t able to behave during the ceremony as they had been partying all night. “The wedding happened just after the party, so they weren’t very happy about it,” she said.

Nowadays, möhippor in Sweden are less likely to involve the bride’s friends giving them a bath, and more likely to involve them surprising her and whisking her away for party games – which do often still involve large amounts of alcohol. Luckily, they don’t usually take place the day before the wedding anymore either, so the bridal party usually have time to sleep off their hangovers before the big day arrives.

Example sentences:

Vi ska ordna en möhippa för vår kompis som ska gifte sig i maj!

We’re organising a hen party for our friend who is getting married in May!

Jag tror bara de ska ha ett litet bröllop så jag vet inte om hon förväntar sig en möhippa.

I think they’re having a small wedding so I don’t know if she is expecting a hen do.

Swedish word of the day: rea

You may have figured out that Today's Word of the Day is the Swedish word for 'sale', but where does it come from?

Published: 28 March 2022 16:02 CEST
Swedish word of the day: rea

The Swedish word for a sale, rea, often pops up in shop windows at different times of year. You may see signs between Christmas and New Year advertising a mellandagsrea, or a sommarrea during the summer months.

At the end of February, the bokrea (‘book sale’) takes place across the country. During the bokrea, popular titles ranging from children’s books to cookbooks are offered in bookshops, supermarkets and online at highly reduced prices.

Books in Sweden can be expensive, so February is the perfect time to pick up any books you wanted for Christmas which weren’t waiting for you under the tree back in December.

Don’t be alarmed if you see signs advertising a slutrea. This is not a sale featuring people 1950s moralists would describe as having “loose morals”, rather a final sale, usually taking place at the end of the mellandagsrea.

Perhaps unsurprisingly in a bureaucratic country like Sweden, there are strict rules regulating sales. The word rea is only allowed in marketing under certain circumstances: sale items must be items the company usually sells (meaning that an item cannot be bought for the sole purpose of being put on sale), items must only be on sale for a limited time – usually interpreted as no more than two months per year – and the price must be substantially lower during the sale.

In addition to this, it is forbidden to raise the price of an item or service, lower the price again, and claim it is on sale when it costs the same as it did originally, and companies are not allowed to advertise a sale if they don’t think they have enough of the item on sale to meet customer demand.

Of course, this doesn’t mean that companies don’t break these rules. They just use other words to advertise sales which don’t fit these criteria, such as erbjudande (“offer”) or rabatt (“discount”).

But where does the word rea come from?

Rea is short for realisation, which in turn describes the act of converting an act or service into money. The English verb “realise” – as in “to realise assets” – has the same meaning. This also explains the pronounciation of the word: rea is pronounced like “RAY-ah”, as in the first two syllables of realisation.

A Swedish sale, therefore, is an event where a company can realise their products: they turn them into money.

If we’re being pedantic, the act of selling any item is technically a realisation, as the item is being exchanged for money, but for some reason this meaning of the word “realise” in Swedish has come to specifically mean selling an item or service at a reduced price.

Example sentences:

Äntligen! Jag hittade Tareq Taylors nya kokbok i bokrean, och till ett jättebra pris dessutom!

Finally! I found Tareq Taylor’s new cookbook in the book sale, and for a really good price as well!

Hur kan det stämma att de alltid har rea på barnkläder? Det har de inte, det heter ett “medlemserbjudande” istället.

How can they always have a sale on kids clothes? They don’t, they call it a “member offer” instead.

