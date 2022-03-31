Read news from:
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 31 March 2022 09:13 CEST
Prison warden Lars Widholm opens a door at Skenäs prison outside Norrköping
Prison warden Lars Widholm opens a door at Skenäs prison outside Norrköping. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

Sweden’s PM: ‘I do not rule out Nato membership’

Sweden’s Prime Minister has declared that she no longer rules out Nato membership, in a sign of the shifting position of the ruling Social Democrats.

“I do not rule out Nato membership in any way,” Magdalena Andersson told Sweden’s state broadcaster SVT. “But I want to make a well-founded analysis of the possibilities open to us and the threats and risks and involved, to be able to take the decision that is best for Sweden.”

Andersson faced criticism from opposition parties earlier this month when she warned that a Nato application from Sweden in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine risked “further destabilising the security of this part of Europe”.

Her party has also taken a decision at its annual congress not to join Nato, but Andersson told SVT that this decision had been taken in a different geopolitical situation, and could be revised.

Swedish Vocab: att utesluta — to rule out

Sweden Democrat MP leaves party after sharing Russian propaganda 

The Sweden Democrat MP Roger Richthoff is leaving the Sweden Democrats after he shared a video on Facebook which thanked Russia for the invasion of Ukraine, and included Russian propaganda on Ukrainian biological weapons, and claimed that the Nazis in Ukraine were funded by Jews who wanted to destroy Christianity in the country. 

He will also no longer represent the party in the parliament’s defence committee. 

“We do no longer have confidence in Roger Richthoff as an MP in the defence,” Henrik Vinge, the party’s group leader in parliament, told TT. 

Swedish Vocab: politisk vilde — politically independent (an independent MP)

Only half as many rooms needed for Ukrainian refugees: Migration Agency

Sweden’s Migration Agency has reduced its prognosis for the level of emergency accommodation municipalities need to provide for Ukrainian refugees by half.

According to the agency, Sweden will only need about 6,000 so-called evakueringsplatser or ‘evacuation accommodation in Sweden’s municipality, down from the 12,000 estimated earlier. So far municipalities have made about 4,500 such places available in places such as campsites or schools. 

Swedish Vocab: en bedömning — a judgement, estimate 

Swedish anti-tank weapons ‘unexpectedly effective’: 

Sweden’s Pansarskott 86 anti-armed vehicle weapons have shown themselves to be unexpectedly effective, taking out several heavily armoured tanks, even though Swedish Armed Forces normally only consider them sufficiently powerful to take out lightly armoured vehicles. 

“The catastrophic effects we have seen from being hit by a portable anti-tank weapon has anyway surprised me,” Lieutenant-Colonel Joakim Paasikivi told Norway’s state broadcaster NRK. 

The weapon’s effectiveness in Ukraine, he said, might be down to skilled use by Ukrainian troops, and their ability to find the best possible angle from which to fire them, or it might be down to the fact that Russian tanks are more poorly constructed than expected. 

“The ammunition is stored in the gun tower, so if you hit it around the gun tower you might cause the ammunition to explode, which will blow the tower clean off and kill the crew,” he said. 

Sweden has sent 10,000 anti-tank weapons to Ukraine, Norway has sent 4,000 of the M72 variety, which is also handheld but slightly weaker than the Swedish Pansarskott 86.

Swedish Vocab: att överraska — to surprise

Sweden could now make escaping from prison illegal

Sweden could finally make escaping from prison illegal, after the Green Party switched sides on the issue, giving a proposal to bring in a new law a parliamentary majority. Sweden has long been among the handful of countries where escaping from prison is legal, meaning those that do so and our caught face no additional punishment. 
 
The Moderate Party, Sweden Democrats, Christian Democrats and Liberal Parties have historically been in favour of making escaping from prison illegal, while the Social Democrats, Left Party, Centre Party and Green Party have historically been against it. 
 
Escaping from prison remains legal in a number of countries, including Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, and Austria. 

Swedish Vocab: att rymma — to escape

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 29 March 2022 08:49 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Green Party reports Sweden’s business minister over Kallak/Gallók mine 

Sweden’s green party has reported the country’s business minister, Karl-Petter Thorwaldsson. after reports in the Dagens Nyheter newspaper of conflicts of interests running up to the decision.

One of the key state secretaries in his department had been part of the team at the Geological Survey of Sweden (SGU), which classed the ore body as “of national interest” ten years ago. 

According to the newspaper, top officials at SGU have campaigned for the mine on social media, and SGU officials have been taken on trips to the Alps by the consortium trying to build the mine. 

“What has come forward is extremely serious,” the Green Party’s spokesperson, Märta Stenevi, told the newspaper. 

Swedish vocab: jäv – conflicts of interest

“We are serious about the EU defence clause”: German chancellor

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has given reassurances that Germany has a “duty to help” other EU member states in the event of an attack from outside, as Swedish prime minister Magdalena Andersson visited him for a state visit in Berlin. 

“We obviously have a duty to help our Nato partner — there is a mutual defence clause which is very clear — but also all the other partners in the EU,” he said at a press conference after the meeting. We are in a union, not just economically, but even culturally, politically and morally.” 

Sweden’s prime minister has earlier pointed to article 42.7 in the EU’s constitution, which states that member states have a duty to come to the aid of other member states in the event of an armed attack, as an important security guarantee.

But there are questions over whether the EU, which lacks Nato’s centralised decision-making and security apparatus, can provide similar safeguards to those that would be provided by Nato membership. 

At the meeting, the two leaders discussed the Ukraine situation and the need for Europe to free itself on dependence on Russian energy. 

Swedish vocab: att stötta – to support 

Civil Contingencies Agency to reactivate ‘civil conscription’ 

Sweden’s Civil Contingencies Agency has called on the government to reactivate Sweden’s civilplikten, or “civil conscription”, which allows Swedish citizens between 16 and 65 years old to be given “war placements” in critical services such as the rescue services, healthcare, and childcare, Sweden’s state broadcaster SR has reported .

“We believe that it’s possible to take such a decision rapidly so that we have enough people ready if the absolute worst were to happen,” Camilla Asp, the agency’s operations director, said. 

Civil conscription has been dormant since 2010. Sweden’s justice minister, Morgan Johansson, said the government would consider the issue once the agency had fully made its request. 

Swedish vocab: ett plikt – a duty  

Ericsson CEO expected to be sacked at AGM today

Börje Ekholm, chief executive of the Swedish telecoms giant Ericsson, is expected to be ousted at the company’s annual shareholder meeting at 3pm on Tuesday, following claims that the company paid money to Islamic State group in order to continue operating in Iraq. 

The AGM is being held digitally, however, meaning journalists will have access to neither Ekholm not to the company’s chairman Ronnie Leten at the meeting. 

Ekholm confirmed last month that payments had been made in order to transport material through areas controlled by terrorist groups, including those controlled by Islamic State, but he said Ericsson could not confirm whether the money went to Islamic State itself. 

Swedish vocab: en bolagsstämma – a company AGM

SHOW COMMENTS