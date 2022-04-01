PODCAST: Beat the Swedish system, IndiskFika, and a mine row on Sami lands

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined Indian dancer and project manager Aradhana Varma and The Local’s Becky Waterton, Richard Orange and James Savage.

In this edition our guest Aradhana tells us about her dance group IndiskFika’s television adventures as well as what it was like moving from India to Sweden and the cultural differences that took some getting used to.

We also discuss the Swedish government’s decision to press ahead with plans for an iron ore mine on Sami lands in northern Sweden and the historical background that makes the move so controversial.

And we reveal the results of a poll in which we asked if listeners had experienced people finding creative ways to sidestep the queues in Sweden for services like healthcare, housing and education.

You can listen to the episode HERE. Let us know what you think in the comments below, or tweet us using the hashtag #SwedeninFocus.