SWEDEN IN FOCUS

PODCAST: Beat the Swedish system, IndiskFika, and a mine row on Sami lands

A weekly, behind-the-scenes look at the biggest news stories in Sweden with the journalists who know them best. Every Saturday with The Local Sweden.

Published: 2 April 2022 08:42 CEST
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined Indian dancer and project manager Aradhana Varma and The Local’s Becky Waterton, Richard Orange and James Savage.

In this edition our guest Aradhana tells us about her dance group IndiskFika’s television adventures as well as what it was like moving from India to Sweden and the cultural differences that took some getting used to. 

We also discuss the Swedish government’s decision to press ahead with plans for an iron ore mine on Sami lands in northern Sweden and the historical background that makes the move so controversial. 

And we reveal the results of a poll in which we asked if listeners had experienced people finding creative ways to sidestep the queues in Sweden for services like healthcare, housing and education. 

You can listen to the episode HERE. Let us know what you think in the comments below, or tweet us using the hashtag #SwedeninFocus.

 

SWEDEN IN FOCUS

PODCAST: Arming Ukraine, rising Swedish prices, and ‘talent deportations’

Sweden in Focus: A weekly, behind-the-scenes look at the biggest news stories in Sweden with the journalists who know them best. Every Saturday with The Local Sweden.

Published: 26 March 2022 09:00 CET
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by The Local’s Becky Waterton, Richard Orange and James Savage. 

In this episode we hear from Ukrainian refugees in Malmö, check in on Sweden’s Nato debate, and we examine Sweden’s plans to send more weapons to help repel the Russian invasion. 

We also reveal the results of a listener poll on Sweden’s rising cost of living and discuss how it’s affecting people and what the government is doing to dampen the impact. 

And we dig into the findings of a survey suggesting that the most important issues for readers of The Local are healthcare, education, and immigration. 

You can listen to the episode HERE. Let us know what you think in the comments below, or tweet us using the hashtag #SwedeninFocus.

 
