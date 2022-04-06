Read news from:
Austria
Today in Sweden: a roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 6 April 2022 09:55 CEST
School gates in Solna. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT

Sweden launch investigation into Ukraine war crimes

On Tuesday, Sweden opened an investigation into suspected war crimes in Ukraine, encouraging witnesses and victims to come forward in order to secure evidence for potential future prosecutions, prosecutors said.

“Given the information that is available about the situation in Ukraine, there is reason to believe that grave war crimes are being committed,” the Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement, adding that preliminary investigation had been opened.

The authority said that currently no individual was suspected of a crime. “The purpose is to as early as possible secure evidence that could be available in Sweden so that it could be used in future legal proceedings, either in Sweden, another country’s court or in an international court such as the International Criminal Court, ICC.”

Last month the ICC launched its own probe into possible war crimes in Ukraine.

For war crimes Sweden applies a principle of universal jurisdiction, meaning that its courts can try a person on serious charges such as murder or war crimes regardless of where the alleged offences took place.

Swedish vocabulary: krigsförbrytelse – war crime

Government wants to make it easier to build wind farms

The government is moving forwards with a proposal to speed up the process of approving new wind farm sites. An investigation will also consider the prospect of paying out a bonus to municipalities who agree to building wind farms.

Environment minister Annika Strandhäll will discuss the proposal in a press conference today.

The proposal is expected to make it harder for municipalities to say no to new wind farms at a late stage in the process, which would make new applications more predictable, according to the government.

However, the topic is controversial, and opposition to wind power has increased. At the same time, it has been highlighted as playing a crucial part in the switch from oil to renewable energy.

According to a report from the Energy Authority, around half of wind farm projects planned since 2014 were approved, but opposition has increased in recent years.

“Money should be coming into the municipalities who build wind farms, and I am going to start a rapid investigation on proposals for economic encouragement for municipalities and local communities,” Strandhäll told public service broadcaster SVT Nyheter in March.

Swedish vocabulary: vindkraftverk – wind farm

Sweden expels three Russian diplomats in protest at alleged war crimes

Sweden’s foreign minister, Ann Linde, said at a press conference that it was “clear that war crimes had been committed” in Bucha and other cities in Ukraine, and said that the pictures of dead bodies that had been circulated in recent days were “deeply shocking”.

She said the three diplomats had been chosen because “it is absolutely clear that they are involved in illegal espionage activities in Sweden”. As a result, she said they were not working in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

As well as expelling the diplomats, Sweden has also summoned Russia’s ambassador to the foreign ministry.

The decision makes Sweden the tenth country in the European Union to expel Russian diplomats in protest at alleged war crimes committed by Russian troops in towns and cities they have occupied in Ukraine.

Swedish vocabulary: spioneri – espionage

Parents with foreign names discriminated against when choosing schools

A new study from the University of Uppsala shows that highly educated parents and parents with Swedish names receive a more positive response when contacting schools for information.

In one of the largest discrimination experiments ever carried out in Sweden, 3,430 primary schools were contacted via email by a false parent who wanted to know more about the school. The parent left information about their name and profession.

“Highly-educated parents received more friendly and welcoming answers,” Jonas Larsson Taghizadeh, researcher of political science at the University of Uppsala told TT newswire.

“They were more often told that there was a place at the school and received more positive information on the school.”

In the email, the false parent stated that they were interested in placing their child at the school, and questions were asked about the school’s profile, queue length, and how the application process worked. The parent was either low-educated (nursing assistant) or highly educated (dentist). Some parents gave Swedish names and others gave “Arabic-sounding” names.

“There have been a lot of discrimination experiments in Sweden and abroad to do with the labour market, and there is a lot of research on ethnic discrimination, but much less on schools, education and socioeconomic discrimination,” Taghizadeh said.

Swedish vocabulary: diskriminering – discrimination

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 5 April 2022 08:14 CEST
Sweden considers expelling Russian diplomats
 
Sweden has not yet decided whether to expel Russian diplomats in response to alleged war crimes against civilians in the Ukrainian town of Butja. 
 
“We are looking at this possibility,” Foreign Minister Ann Linde told state broadcaster SVT. “But we also need to stay in place at our embassy in Moscow. That is also important. We are trying to support voluntary organisations so they can still work in the country and also to be in contact with the opposition.” 
 
Linde said the discovery in Butja of mass graves and dead bodies lying in the street was an act of cruelty almost without parallel. 
 
Swedish Vocab: motstycke – parallel 
 
 
Police to stop mass-booking of passport times in Sweden
 
Swedish police have altered their passport booking system to make it more difficult for people to mass-book passport times, and thereby worsen the long queues to get an appointment. 
 
Everyone who books a time now needs to fill in a special box designed to prevent people booking passport times using automated ‘bots’.   
 
“You need to fill in an alphabetic and or numeric combination in an answer box,” said Magnus Roglert, head of the police’s passport unit. “It’s something bots cannot do.” 
 
Swedish Vocab: att förhindra – to prevent 
 

Dairy cooperative Arla restarts sales of Russian kefir 

Swedish dairy cooperative Arla has restarted selling Russian kefir, a loose yoghurt-like drink, in new packaging that does not feature Moscow’s Red Square, but instead features abstract plants which lack any clear Russian element. 

“It is Red Square itself which we think is associated quite closely with the Russian regime that lies behind the war in Ukraine, and that does not good to be associated with,” said Carolina Starck, the company’s communications chief, when product was removed from shops at the start of March. 

The company’s kefir was made in Sweden from Swedish milk and had no connection with Russia beyond the name and the traditional production process. 

Swedish Vocab: att förknippas med – to be associated with  

Stockholm municipality quashes plan to rename street outside Russian embassy 

The naming committee at Stockholm Municipality has chosen not to rename the street outside the Russian embassy to protest the invasion of Ukraine. There have been calls to rename the street Zelensky-gatan, after Ukraine’s President, for instance.  

“You should be quite careful when changing the name of a street. You have to have a good reason for it, and perhaps there should be a problem with the existing name,” Olle Zetterberg, the committee’s chair, told TV4. 

“We do not think you should take a name from someone who is still living, like Zelensky. That’s not what we usually do in Stockholm.”

He said that if politicians insisted on changing a name to make a statement, they should instead rename a part of Mariebergs Park, outside the embassy.  

Swedish Vocab: ett skäl – a reason

