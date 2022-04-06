For members
How to talk about family in Swedish
Talking about family in Swedish can be complicated. Discussing your relatives requires an in-depth knowledge of exactly how they are related to you, so it's time to start brushing up on your family history.
Published: 11 April 2022 10:31 CEST
A mormor ("mother-mother") cuddling her barnbarn ("child-child"). Photo Hasse Holmberg/TT
How to think in Swedish: tänka, tro or tycka?
Swedish has at least three different ways of expressing the English word "think": tänka, tro and tycka. Learning when to use each of these words correctly is a sure-fire way to sound like a true Swede.
Published: 14 March 2022 15:23 CET
