Sweden gives 300m more kronor to Lund neutron accelerator

“ESS is a strategically important investment for Swedish and European research, and the facility will contribute within climate research, life science, new materials and clean energy, areas where we see several of the world’s major societal challenges,” education minister Anna Ekström said on a visit to the facility. “ESS strengthens Sweden’s position as a leading research nation.”

“The construction delay caused by the pandemic must be addressed, and as host country, the Swedish government takes action with additional funding.”

In December, ESS – the European Spallation Source – announced that the research site would not be fully functional until 2027, four years after originally planned, while they simultaneously noted a substantial increase to the cost of the project.

“My assessment is that 300 million is what is needed to continue the process of completing the project,” Ekström continued. The new funds will be included in a budget proposal to be presented on Tuesday.

Newswire TT asked Ekström whether these funds would be taken from other research projects.

“No, this money comes from the budget for adult education, where not all funds have been used,” she replied.

Construction commenced on the ESS project in 2018, and the facility will have the world’s most powerful neutron source when it is finished. Sweden and Denmark are host countries for ESS, but there are representatives from 13 different countries on the ESS council.