WORKING IN SWEDEN
How will the new work permit law just passed in Sweden affect foreigners?
The government's work permit overhaul, designed among other things, to reduce the number of talented foreign workers being deported due to minor paperwork issues, passed in Sweden's parliament on Wednesday, meaning it will come into force on June 1st.
Published: 20 April 2022 14:09 CEST
Sweden's new work permit law is designed to reduce talent deportations. Photo: AP Photo/Michael Sohn/TT
WORK PERMITS
Sweden is falling behind at attracting tech talent from abroad: experts
Sweden is home to a robust and established entrepreneurial ecosystem. However, experts and business leaders say more needs to be done to attract international talent and keep them here.
Published: 31 March 2022 14:11 CEST
