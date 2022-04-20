Read news from:
OPINION & ANALYSIS

OPINION: Don't blame ordinary Muslims in Sweden for the riots

Those who rioted in response to Qur’an burnings in Sweden over the weekend represent a tiny minority of Muslims in Sweden, and what's more, police have linked many to gangs. The debate in Sweden needs to avoid blaming ordinary Muslims, argues Stockholm University professor Christian Christensen.

Published: 20 April 2022 08:47 CEST
OPINION: Don't blame ordinary Muslims in Sweden for the riots
Rioters in the Malmö district of Rosengård on Sunday night. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

When violence broke out this last week across Sweden, with stone-throwing against public transport, car burnings, multiple attacks on police, and a rare instance of police shooting protesters, the table was set for a heated national debate.

The violence was triggered by rallies held by the Danish anti-Muslim activist Rasmus Paludan and his far-right Stram Kurs party, which saw him burn copies of the Qur’an during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. 

It is in the nature of politics and media to resist complexity in favor of the simple. The reason is straightforward: framing events, people, or policies in unambiguous binary terms offers not only the security blanket of clarity, but also the ability to leverage events to score political or ideological points.

More often than not, however, this clarity is an illusion.

There have been few, if any, Swedish politicians, journalists, or pundits who have defended the violence. The condemnation has been fairly uniform, including from local politicians and organizations from the areas impacted by the protests.

Of course, some have pointed out that it was Paludan’s intent to generate outrage and violence. This isn’t the first time he has done it, and it won’t be the last. And, the decision by police to allow demonstrations clearly targeting Muslims to be held in districts with significant Muslim populations, and to do so during the holy month of Ramadan, has been condemned as short-sighted and unnecessarily provocative.

Discussions regarding the events of the past few days have fallen into one of three (often overlapping) thematic categories. First, that these events are examples of failed immigration and integration policies; second, that attacks against police illustrate how many recently-arrived immigrants to Sweden in general, and recently-arrived Muslim immigrants in particular, have no respect for the law and are inherently violent; and, third, that the reaction to Paludan burning (or threatening to burn) the Qur’an is clear evidence that Muslims do not share Swedish values in relation to free speech and free expression.

It is obvious how events in Sweden over the past few days would make these themes powerful and convincing to those critical of immigration and of Islam. Images of rioters looting and then burning empty police cars are striking.

However, they also discourage complexity and reasoning in favor of simplicity and emotion.

So, where is the “complexity” here?

Bluntly, it’s in the fact that the people engaging in these acts represent a minuscule minority of recently-arrived immigrants to Sweden.

It’s that the arguments about the attacks being evidence of failed integration, inherent immigrant violence, and stereotypical Muslim rejection of free speech rest upon the faulty premise that those who took part somehow represent all residents of Sweden with the same national, ethnic, or religious backgrounds.

And there are additional layers. Police in Sweden have commented that they saw these “protests” as linked to known criminal gangs, thus undermining the argument that this was simply about Muslims, religious fervor, and opposition to free speech.

Police also noted that there is evidence that individuals outside of Sweden, also linked to criminal gangs, used the presence of Rasmus Paludan as a pretext to encourage attacks on police.

Public debate in Sweden on the violence illuminates problematic framings of not only immigrants but also of citizenship and national belonging.

When I was growing up in the UK in the late 1970s and 1980s, thousands of young, white male football fans would, on a weekly basis, engage in acts of vandalism and extreme public violence, including against the police. Not once, however, was I (as a young, white male living in England) assumed to be part of this group simply on the basis of my ethnicity or presumed religious background. Nor was I ever asked to assume responsibility (as a young, white male living in England) for those acts. There were no anguished discussions within the UK press or political classes about whether or not the routine lawlessness was proof that young, white male English culture was inherently violent.

Yet, when those with particular backgrounds engage in acts of criminality or violence (such as the ones we have seen in Sweden over the past few days), it is common for all members of their communities to be lumped together in crude ethnic and/or religious collective guilt.

But it goes beyond that. Members of these social groups are also asked to “prove” their philosophical, material, and even physical opposition to criminality and violence. Did they speak out publicly? Did they go to the demonstrations and try to stop people? In other words, while the benchmark for most citizens in Sweden is a simple willingness to obey the law, groups such as Muslim immigrants must go beyond that and show not only a willingness to obey the law, but to condemn and even oppose those who do not. Living an ordinary life isn’t enough. Immigrants must “prove” their national values and allegiance.

As the 2022 elections approach, it is clear that crime and policing will figure high on the list of voter concerns. Integration, citizenship, and national identity will also register as key issues.

But so long as these debates are marked by simplistic stereotyping and binary thinking they are condemned to remain at superficial levels.

Christian Christensen is a professor of journalism at Stockholm University in Sweden.

OPINION & ANALYSIS

OPINION: There is a Swedish way of working – and it works

Is there really such a thing as the Swedish Management style? Well yes, argues David Crouch, author of a book on how Sweden works. And what's more, it's very effective.

Published: 8 April 2022 12:40 CEST
OPINION: There is a Swedish way of working – and it works

Last month, a group of employees resigned in disgust from a branch of the Applebee’s restaurant chain in Kansas, USA. Around the same time, a group of employees resigned, no less disgusted, from a hospital in Sundsvall, central Sweden.

The Kansas restaurant workers had discovered that a senior manager wanted to force them to accept lower wages. In Sweden, management wanted to raise wages in a department that needed to attract staff.

In the US, the workers quit because management wanted to make life worse for them. In Sweden, they quit because management wanted to make things better for (some of) them. This seemed unfair to those who weren’t getting the pay rise.

These two disputes tell us something about the two countries – can you imagine the locations being reversed? There is something different about how Sweden runs its economy.

The central role of the Swedish trade unions in determining wages and regulating workplace relations is a big part of the explanation. It is much more difficult for companies to cut, or raise, wages or sack staff.

To an extent, Swedish business has made a virtue out of necessity, recognising that it often makes financial sense to treat people differently to how they do it at Applebee’s. This is especially relevant for a high-tech economy where workers are educated and highly skilled.

Much ink has been spilled trying to work out if there is a particular Swedish leadership style. This research suggests that distinguishing characteristics of Swedish management include a preference for teamwork and cooperation, a non-hierarchical approach, emphasis on consensus and conflict-avoidance, encouragement of autonomy and delegation of authority. A collection of interviews with Swedish managers concluded: “A flat corporate structure is a logical and cost-efficient way to operate, innovate and recruit.”

When I was doing interviews for — product placement alert! — my book about how Sweden works, I found plenty of managers prepared to vouch for a flatter, less hierarchical management style, in which employees question the boss and take initiative themselves.

A hierarchical, top-down structure is effective in an army, where one person tells 1,000 people what to do, said Henrik Eskilsson, founder of Tobii, a Swedish company making vision technology. But in a modern economy, the best system is one that enables 1,000 people to collaborate effectively without one person telling the other 999 what to do.

“You need 1,000 people doing the creative thinking, coming up with innovative ideas,” Eskilsson said. “The Swedish culture is well adapted to that, to dare to take decisions and make stuff happen.”

Eskilsson complained that in the US, employees expected to obey him. They found the Swedish leadership style confusing – because nobody was screaming at them, they felt they could relax and take it easy.

The Swedish way of working is perfect for complex software development teams, according to Stina Ehrensvärd, CEO and founder of Yubico, which makes IT security technology. “Sweden has the flattest organisations in the world, it’s okay to question your boss,” she said. “I am constantly telling my team they know more than me in their expert areas.”

Clara Colomes left Spain five years ago to work in HR for a Swedish company in Gothenburg. Spain is much more hierarchical, she says: if the manager said you had to do something, then you did it. “Here is it more based on trust, the leadership trusts the employees to do their job. In Sweden you don’t have to ask for permission. It is a more open leadership style, the way of working is more collaborative,” Clara says.

American Ginny Figlar spent five years at IKEA as a copywriter. She said colleagues felt more like family than co-workers, there was no hierarchy. “I’ve often reflected on my time working there and wondered if what I experienced was because I was living in Sweden or working at IKEA,” she said. “The line always seemed blurred to me. Was it the Swedish culture or the IKEA culture?”

Nobody is saying that corporate hierarchies don’t exist in Sweden. The hierarchy is there, it is just not so in-your-face. It’s capitalism, but with rounder edges.

For Ronnie Leten, the Belgian chairman of the board at Ericsson, this is “the modern way of working”. In the companies he leads, everyone has degrees and reads newspapers, so you can’t pretend you know better than them. “This means you have to work in participation – employees want to be part of it and understand why, and when they understand then they work together with you,” he told me.

Sweden’s way of working has emerged for all sorts of historical reasons – nobody sat down and planned it this way. But as education levels rise and more organisations seek to make use of their employees’ intellectual capital, steep hierarchies at the workplace are losing their appeal in many countries.

Management methods have emerged from Sweden’s unusual workplace environment that may be well suited to modern, complex organisations in which skilled workers produce innovative and sophisticated products and services. In this respect, Sweden has something the rest of the world can learn from.

David Crouch is the author of Almost Perfekt: How Sweden Works and What Can We Learn From It. He is a freelance journalist and a lecturer in journalism at Gothenburg University

