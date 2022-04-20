For members
OPINION & ANALYSIS
OPINION: Don’t blame ordinary Muslims in Sweden for the riots
Those who rioted in response to Qur’an burnings in Sweden over the weekend represent a tiny minority of Muslims in Sweden, and what's more, police have linked many to gangs. The debate in Sweden needs to avoid blaming ordinary Muslims, argues Stockholm University professor Christian Christensen.
Published: 20 April 2022 08:47 CEST
Rioters in the Malmö district of Rosengård on Sunday night. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
For members
OPINION & ANALYSIS
OPINION: There is a Swedish way of working – and it works
Is there really such a thing as the Swedish Management style? Well yes, argues David Crouch, author of a book on how Sweden works. And what's more, it's very effective.
Published: 8 April 2022 12:40 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments