Will Sweden’s Riksbank increase rates this morning?

The situation has not been this uncertain for a long time – in the last two years, the Riksbank’s interest rate announcements have mostly been about the bank’s representatives altering their own interest rate prognosis for the next year or so.
But now, with rising inflation, the situation has changed. The question is now not whether the Riksbank will increase interest rates, but how quickly.
Economists from banks Swedbank and SBAB’s expect the Riksbank to increase the key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points from 0 percent, where it stands today.
“It would be extremely odd if they didn’t increase it on Thursday,” SBAB’s head economist Robert Boije told newswire TT yesterday, pointing out the fact that Riksbank representatives have given clear indications that it’s time to increase interest. “Why wait?” he asked.
However, head economist Alexandra Stråberg from Länsförsäkringar bank doesn’t agree, pointing to low GDP growth and a weaker labour market as reasons for waiting.
“We believe that developments in the economy during the last few months mean that the Riksbank will wait and decide not to change key interest rates this week. Sweden’s currently in a period with high inflation and weak growth,” she wrote in a comment to TT.
SEB bank’s economists also believe that interest rates will stay the same, but the situation is uncertain.
Member comments