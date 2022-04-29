Read news from:
ECONOMY

What will Sweden’s interest rate hikes mean for foreigners in Sweden?

Sweden's Riksbank now expects its base interest rate to be close to two percent in three years' time. What will this mean for foreigners living in Sweden?

Published: 29 April 2022 14:02 CEST
A person leafs through Swedish bank notes. Photo: Pontus Lundahl/TT

How high could interest rates go? 

The Riksbank on Thursday increased its key interest rate above zero for the first time since the autumn of 2014.

But it isn’t going to stop there, it expects to hike the rate in small increments over the next three years, to 1.18 in the middle of next year, to 1.57 in the middle of 2024, and to 1.81 in the middle of 2024. 

At a press conference on Thursday, the bank’s governor Stefan Ingves said that people should prepare for higher rates, but stressed that there would be “no extreme rate levels”. 

“We’re not slamming on the brakes, more taking our foot off the pedal,” he said. 

It’s worth remembering, though, that in the run-up to the Swedish banking crisis in the early 1990s, the key interest rate moved from 1 percent to 2 percent to as high as 10 percent, before the Riksbank finally upped it to 500 percent in a desperate attempt to defend the krona. 

As recently as February the Riksbank was not expecting to raise rates from zero until 2024, so if inflation proves more stubborn than expected, the key rate could possibly go higher. 

But Robert Boije, chief economist at Swedish state-owned mortgage lender SBAB, said that as inflation today is most likely the result of higher energy prices, and supply-side constraints, rather than because there’s too much money in the system, the risk of seeing higher rates than the Riksbank has outlined is relatively small.  

“There’s a higher probability of a lower repo interest rate [than expected] in 2024 than of a higher interest rate,” he said. 

How will higher interest rates affect mortgage rates? 

According to Claudia Wörmann, SBAB’s housing economist, interest rates on floating mortgages could nearly double over the next year from around 1.8 percent today to about 3 percent in January 2026.

She expects two-year fixed mortgages, which are now at around 2 percent to rise to 3.4 percent in January 2025, while five-year fixed-rate mortgages will rise from 2.5 percent today to 3 percent in 2023 and 4.1 percent in 2026. 

Many mortgage lenders had already anticipated Thursday’s rent rise, with Handelsbanken/Stadshypotek, Skandiabank, and SBAB all upping their mortgage rates by as much as 0.25 percentage points last week. 

Bigger monthly payments for those with loans

According to Wörmann, someone with a million kronor mortgage who currently has a two percent interest rate, would see their monthly payment double from about 1,160 to 2,330 if their mortgage rate rises to four percent. 

As most borrowers pay more than they need to simply to meet their interest payments, however, many have some flexibility, meaning they can slow down their repayments to make it easier to bear the increased cost, she said.  

“One aspect is the interest rate, but you need to bear in mind that a normal household amortises much more than they pay in interest rates,” she said. 

Lower buying power for those without a mortgage

For foreigners in Sweden looking to borrow to buy a house, higher mortgage rates will reduce the amount of money they can borrow to buy a house or apartment.  

Houses and flats in Sweden might get more affordable

Two years of rising house prices showed signs of coming to halt last month. 

The Swedish financial supervisory authority warned earlier this month that in its worst-case scenario, where rising interest rates are compounded by higher power costs for consumers, house prices could fall by as much as 30 percent. 

In its less dramatic scenario, the prices of apartments owned as part of a cooperative – so-called bostadsrätter – would fall only slightly, while the price of detached houses would fall 10 percent. 

“Our prognosis is that housing prices at the end of 2024 will be about ten percent lower than what they were on January 1st this year,” said Boije. 

The decline will start with a 1.3 percent drop this year, followed by a bigger 6.1 percent drop next year, and then a 3.8 percent drop in 2024. 

For most buyers the affordability of housing will not change very much, Boije points out, as higher interest rates will reduce the amount they can borrow. 

“If there’s a one-to-one correlation between the interest rate and housing prices, then the use cost of housing in economic terms will not change very much,” he said. 

Foreigners who are able to buy in Sweden without taking out a loan, will see a benefit, however.

It will also become easier for those taking out a mortgage to gather together the 15 percent of the value of the property they are required, under Swedish law, to pay in cash. 

READ ALSO: Will Swedish housing prices plummet as interest rates rise?

Wörmann said there was little doubt that the increase would start to pull down house prices, particularly when you looked at rising costs and post-pandemic effects. 

“It’s more expensive to buy food, you have to take into account that people are spending much more money on electricity and on fuel,” she said.

“We are leaving a pandemic where we were stuck in our homes, which might have meant that people didn’t mind paying a lot of money for their house as they spent so much time there. Now we are released from our home, and that might change how we look at our homes and our willingness to buy something expensive.” 

For foreigners who have yet to buy a house or flat in Sweden, a 30 percent fall in prices would of course be quite welcome, increasing the affordability of property in the country. 

Foreigners paid in local currency may benefit from a stronger krona

The hike in interest rates saw the value of the Swedish krona rise against both the dollar and the euro on Thursday.

If the Riksbank has now left behind the loose monetary policy which saw it keep the key interest rates negative between February 2015 and December 2019, the krona could strengthen against other currencies. 

“If markets now expect the Riksbank to be more hawkish relative to the Fed in the US and the ECB, this should increase the value of krona,” Boije said. 

This will mean foreigners paid in kronor will earn more once their salary is converted into another currency. Conversely, those paid in euros or dollars, but living in Sweden, could see an effective salary cut. 

For members

ECONOMY

EXPLAINED: What Sweden’s 2022 spring budget means for you

Sweden has presented its 2022 spring budget, which has been clearly affected by war in Ukraine and the later stages of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here's The Local's round-up of some of the key proposals and how they may affect you.

Published: 19 April 2022 11:18 CEST
What’s the spring budget?

The spring amendment budget (vårändringsbudgeten) is usually mainly used to tweak or add bits and pieces to Sweden’s main annual budget, which is presented in autumn.

Sweden’s last main annual budget, approved by parliament in December 2021, was historic, as parliament rejected the ruling Social Democrat budget and opted to approve the right-wing opposition’s budget instead. The 2021 opposition budget was co-authored by the Moderates, the Christian Democrats and the far-right Sweden Democrats, who are Sweden’s third largest party, meaning that this is the first time Sweden is run on a budget co-authored by a far-right party.

In total, the government’s amendment budget presented by Finance Minister Mikael Damberg on Tuesday represents a list of measures costing 31.4 billion kronor, (€3.04bn)including measures to strengthen healthcare and civil defence. When extra amendment budgets and government agreements on sending aid to Ukraine are included, the total cost amounts to 35.4 million kronor.

The government and parliament have already made changes to the 2022 budget, in the form of five extra amendment budgets in addition to this spring amendment budget.

These include, among other things, a two billion increase in defence spending, compensation for high energy costs, lower taxes on petrol and diesel, and billions of kronor in pandemic-related measures.

Here’s how Sweden’s budget proposals may affect you:

Healthcare

Sweden’s budget proposals on healthcare consist of two main posts. The first consists of 500 million kronor to go towards hiring new healthcare workers, with the biggest focus on nurses. 

Aside from this, billions of kronor have already been put aside to strengthen the healthcare sector after the pandemic, shorten waiting times for treatment which grew during the crisis, and assist regions in hiring more healthcare staff. In total, the government has spent almost 600 billion kronor on various pandemic-related measures, a figure Damberg describes as “astronomic”.

The second healthcare-related post in the amendment budget consists of 1.2 billion kronor which will be used to finance a fourth vaccine dose against Covid-19.

“The situation is still uncertain. There is a risk for an increase in the spread of infection,” Damberg said, adding that Covid-19 is no longer classified as an illness representing a danger to society.

Defence

The budget also includes a further 800 million kronor, which will go to local government and other organisations to bolster Sweden’s civil defence capabilities.

“This increases our resilience in wartime and in peacetime” Damberg said. “If the worst happens, it’s important that there is physical protection for the population.” 

The government is channelling 91m kronor towards renovating Sweden’s 65,000 bomb shelters, and will also fund the repair the country’s network of emergency sirens, known as Hesa Fredrik, or Hoarse Fredrik, many of which are currently out of order. 

An extra two million kronor will also go to the police, as well as 20 million kronor for Säpo, the Swedish Security Service. In addition to this, SOS Alarm, the authority handling emergency calls, will receive 25 million kronor extra.

Ukraine

The government has also put aside 9.8 billion kronor for the Swedish Migration Agency, in order to increase capacity to accept refugees following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. On top of this, 500 million kronor will go towards temporary support for those municipalities housing the bulk of refugees.

“Welcoming refugees must occur through a more even spread among municipalities in the entire country. In order to support the important efforts of voluntary organisations, we propose the allocation of additional funds,” the government explained.

In addition to this, 1.1 billion kronor is earmarked for “support for Ukraine”, although the budget does not state what kind of support this entails.

Inflation and energy prices

Finally, the budget includes measures to compensate for high electricity and fuel prices, as well as lowered taxes on fuel. In addition to this, a temporary increase in housing benefit for families with children costing 500 million kronor has been proposed.

Farmers will also receive support: temporary subsidies for farmers growing produce in greenhouses, subsidies for pig and poultry farmers and a temporary tax cut for diesel in the farming, forestry and water sectors.

Will the government’s budget be approved?

The government may face some challenges in getting their budget approved by parliament later in the spring.

The budget presented today contains a proposal to give Sweden’s least well-off pensioners – around half a million people – 1,000 kronor extra per month, starting in August.

This proposal, part of an agreement between the Social Democrats, the Greens and the Left Party, was originally included in the Social Democrats’ 2021 budget proposal, which was rejected by parliament. It has been criticised by the right-wing opposition parties, who believe there are better ways of strengthening pensioners’ finances.

At Tuesday’s press conference presenting the budget, Damberg addressed the question of whether the government’s budget will be approved or not.

“I believe that there is support for the majority of measures,” he said. “But I note that a number of parties are extremely vague in their messages on how we should improve things for the least well-off pensioners.”

“If they were to reject this in parliament, then I will be talking about it a great deal in the lead-up to the election, in any case,” he continued.

For the government’s amendment budget to be rejected in parliament, the Moderates, Christian Democrats and Sweden Democrats would need to agree on an alternative budget proposal supported by the Liberals, and the Centre Party would need to abstain from voting.

What do other parties think of the budget?

We mustn’t forget it’s an election year, so Sweden’s political parties are all keen to criticise the budget and use it as an opportunity to get their views across.

The Liberals were quick to comment on the spring budget, with their economic spokesperson Mats Persson describing it as “a weak budget from a weak government”.

Jakob Forssmed, the Christian Democrats’ economic spokesperson, was also critical of the Social Democrats’ budget proposal, saying it was marked by passivity.

Both Forssmed and Persson mentioned the riots in a number of Swedish cities over the Easter weekend, with Persson saying that the Sweden needs to be “rock-hard against crime, but also the causes of crime”, calling for new funds to increase police presence.

Sweden Democrat economic spokesperson Oscar Sjöstedt was also critical of the budget, calling the two million kronor earmarked for police “coffee money”.

Sjöstedt was critical of the pension proposal, suggesting that the Sweden Democrats were open to presenting an alternative budget proposal.

“Is it possible for the opposition to come to an agreement on presenting a better proposal? I hope so, we’re not there yet, but I hope so,” he said.

The Centre Party wanted more support for renewable energy and an increase in funds going towards farmers, and were also critical of the government’s pension proposal.

“We’ve been extremely clear in stating that Sweden’s least well-off pensioners need better finances. But we are very disappointed that this complicated route has been chosen, with a new amendment that many have criticised,” Martin Ådahl, Centre’s economic spokesperson said.

The government might need the Centre Party’s support to approve their budget if the Moderates, Sweden Democrats and Christian Democrats can agree on a counter-proposal.

Per Bolund, the Green Party’s joint leader, would not give a guarantee on whether his party would approve the government’s budget or not. “We will take a position at a later stage on how we are going to vote on this in parliament,” he said.

Bolund’s reasoning is that his party feels that the budget proposal lacks climate-related measures. “This budget has been completely scraped bare of all forms of climate-related proposals,” he said.

The Left party were happy about the pension proposal, but criticised the budget proposal for not prioritising the climate and increased equality. They appear, however, to be willing to support the proposal in parliament.

The Moderates had not yet commented on the budget at the time of this article’s publication.
