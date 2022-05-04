For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Earlier Nato decision, Sweden Democrat 'ghetto plan', and Iranian war crime trial: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 5 May 2022 08:00 CEST
Thomas Baudin after being elected as the Social Democrat's party secretary at the Congress in November. Photo: Adam Ihse/TT
For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
A Nato setback, end to church strike, and Russia calls Sweden 'Nazi': find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 4 May 2022 07:46 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments