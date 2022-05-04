Read news from:
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Earlier Nato decision, Sweden Democrat 'ghetto plan', and Iranian war crime trial: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 5 May 2022 08:00 CEST
Thomas Baudin after being elected as the Social Democrat's party secretary at the Congress in November. Photo: Adam Ihse/TT

Social Democrats could decide on Nato on May 15th

The ruling board of Sweden’s Social Democratic Party could take its decision on whether the party should back Nato membership at a special extra meeting on May 15th, party secretary Tobias Baudin told Sweden’s TT newswire. 

“The party committee can take a decision then,” he said. 

The meeting had previously been planned for May 24th.

Swedish populists call for crime-hit areas to be demolished

The populist Sweden Democrats party has called for the most severely crime-hit areas in Sweden to be demolished, and their populations moved elsewhere in a policy drawn from Denmark’s controversial ‘ghetto plan’.

The party said it wanted to first use urban planning strategies to “build away” crime-hit areas, but that if that fails, it believed the worst areas should be demolished, as has happened to apartment blocks in cities in Denmark.

“We need to look at demolitions as an alternative,” the party’s leader, Jimmie Åkesson, said at a press conference on Tuesday to launch measures to combat the so-called “parallel society”.

He said that Sweden was “plagued by escalating serious crime”, and that no other problem faced by society so severely diminished Swedes’ freedom.

Other measures include bringing in so-called ‘search zones’ in areas badly affected by crime, or “culturally burdened”, another measure taken from Denmark.

Swedish court to give verdict in Iranian war crimes trial in July

A landmark trial against a former Iranian prison official accused of war crimes during a 1988 purge of dissidents wrapped up in Sweden on Wednesday, with a verdict due in July.

The proceedings marked the first time an Iranian official has gone on trial for the purge.

Hamid Noury, 61, faces charges including crimes against humanity and war crimes for his role in the killing of as many as 5,000 prisoners across Iran, allegedly ordered by supreme leader Ayatollah Khomeini.

The killings were revenge for attacks carried out by the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (MEK), an exiled opposition group, at the end of the Iran-Iraq war of 1980-88.

Last week, prosecutors called for a life sentence for Noury, who has been on trial in Stockholm district court since August 2021.

NEW POLL: Sweden Democrats support down since start of Ukraine war

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, support for the Sweden Democrats has decreased. At the same time, the Social Democrats have seen their support increase.

Although the new election poll, carried out by polling company Novus on behalf of state broadcaster SVT, only shows small changes over the last few months, there are two clear changes in party support since the start of the war in Ukraine in February.

In February, in figures collected before the start of the war, the Sweden Democrats were polling at 19.8 percent. In the most recent poll carried out between April 4th and May 1st, they were down at 17.9 percent, the first time they have polled under 18 percent since March 2021.

“The Sweden Democrats have lost support slowly but surely over the last months, and now have a statistically significant decline since February,” Torbjörn Sjöström, CEO of Novus told SVT.

Iran to execute Swedish-Iranian academic in May: report

A Swedish-Iranian academic convicted of spying for Israel is set to be executed in Iran later this month, a news agency in the country reported on Wednesday.

Ahmadreza Djalali, formerly based in Stockholm where he worked at the Karolinska Institute, was arrested during a visit to Iran in April 2016.

He was sentenced to death in 2017 after being found guilty of passing information about two Iranian nuclear scientists to Israel’s Mossad spy agency that led to their assassinations.

Citing informed sources, ISNA news agency said on Wednesday that his death sentence would be carried out by May 21.

Djalali was granted Swedish citizenship while in detention in February 2018, a few months after Iran’s supreme court confirmed the death sentence.

United Nations rights experts said in March 2021 that he was in critical condition after months of solitary confinement and called for his release.

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

A Nato setback, end to church strike, and Russia calls Sweden 'Nazi': find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 4 May 2022 07:46 CEST
Social Democrats’ women’s association votes ‘no’ to Nato 

Social Democratic Women in Sweden, or S-kvinnor, has reportedly voted ‘no’ to joining Nato in the first big setback to the Swedish government’s efforts to win over Social Democrat party opinion for a Nato bid. 

According to the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper, the group held a meeting of its board last week where a majority voted to keep its policy that Sweden should be non-aligned. 

Swedish vocab: alliansfritt – non-aligned

Swedish church workers call off strike 

Church workers, among them security guards and crematorium workers, have called off a planned strike after the Kommunal union struck a last-minute deal with the Church of Sweden over what the union called “a new and modern collective bargaining agreement”.’

“It feels fantastic that we have succeeded in getting an agreement on a collective bargaining agreement for members who work in the Church of Sweden and that they are now getting a similar agreement to that which workers in other sectors have, without any worse terms,” said Malin Ragnegård, chair of the Kommunal union. 

Over 500 church workers had been involved in the strike. 

Swedish vocab: kollektivavtal – collective bargaining agreement 

Russia smears Pippi Longstocking author as Nazi in propaganda posters

A poster campaign was launched in Moscow featuring ostensibly pro-Nazi quotes from the Swedish writer Astrid Lindgren, the filmmaker Ingmar Bergman, and the Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad. “We are against Nazism, but they are not,” the posters read.

Oscar Jonsson, a researcher at the Swedish Defence University, tweeted out a picture of photograph of a Moscow bus stop carrying the propaganda poster, which has the word ‘they’ written in the colours of the Swedish flag.

Latest plot twist from Moscow “We are against nazism, but they are not” with signs of Astrid Lindgren, Ingemar Bergman, Ingvar Kamprad (IKEA).

Another poster accuses King Gustaf V of being a Nazi. 

The Swedish foreign ministry said it was aware of the posters, but refused to comment. 

“We have no intention of engaging in a public polemic with the Russian organisation ‘Our Victory’, which is reportedly behind these posters,” a spokesperson told TT.  “In Russia, smears about ‘Nazism’ have been used repeatedly against countries and individuals who are critical of Russia’s actions.” 

At a press conference in Germany, Sweden’s prime minister called the campaign “completely unacceptable”. 

Swedish vocab: nazist – Nazi

Sweden to bar Russia-based ice hockey players from national team

Swedish ice hockey players playing in Russia’s KHL league next season will not be allowed to play for their national teams, the country’s hockey federations said on Monday.

“Those players who choose to play in the KHL next season will not be eligible for our national team,” Swedish Ice Hockey Federation secretary-general Johan Stark told Swedish news agency TT, adding that the decision would be taken formally by the federation’s board at the end of the season.

The Swedish federation had initially issued a statement saying its KHL players would not be available for play in the World Championships in Finland May 13-29, but Stark told daily Aftonbladet that statement had been “unclear”.

Swedish vocab: att porta – to deny someone admittance  

Sweden and Finland ‘can count on German support’ for Nato bid

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has promised to support a future Swedish and Finnish application to join Nato, as he hosted the Swedish and Finnish prime ministers near Berlin.

“They can count on our full support,” Scholz said after his meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and her Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin at the Meseberg castle outside Berlin. “We are following the debate in each country carefully, but it is of course Sweden and Finland who will decide.”

Andersson thanked Scholz for his support.

“This is of course an important statement, this increases Sweden’s room for movement,” she said. “The security situation requires even closer cooperation between the countries around the Baltic, within the EU, and together with our transatlantic partners.”

Swedish vocab: att räkna med – to count on 

