NATO
KEY POINTS: Five things to know about Sweden and Nato
After decades of staying out of military alliances, Finland and Sweden are about to decide whether to apply to join Nato, as a deterrent against aggression from their Eastern neighbour Russia. Here are five things you need to know.
Published: 12 May 2022 14:39 CEST
NATO Foreign Ministers meet during a session with Finland and Sweden during a NATO Foreign Ministers meeting in Riga, Latvia, on December 1, 2021. Photo: Gints Ivuskans/AFP
NATO
INTERVIEW: ‘We Moderates should be good winners on Nato’
Hans Wallmark, foreign policy spokesperson for the opposition Moderate Party, tells The Local that the Social Democrats' imminent decision to support Nato membership for Sweden should be celebrated.
Published: 12 May 2022 14:19 CEST
