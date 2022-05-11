Read news from:
What the other scandal at Radio Sweden says about failed integration

Richard Orange worked across the corridor from Radio Sweden's Arabic division for nearly a year and was horrified by the way journalists' talents were wasted.

Published: 12 May 2022 10:43 CEST
Radio Sweden's journalists primarily do Arabic versions of the main news stories on Ekot. Photo: Screen grab

A few years ago, I worked next door to the Arabic division at Sweden’s public radio broadcaster SR — whose journalists recently caused a media scandal in Sweden for mistranslating “Islamists” as “Muslims” in a string of news stories. 

I, too, was shocked by the journalism they were doing.

But it wasn’t that they were bad journalists: some had been successful TV, radio and print reporters before coming to Sweden; one won a literary award for his comic novel on the nightmare of trying to find a place to live in Stockholm; many have since jumped over to the Swedish-language division and won acclaim. 

No, what shocked me was the way their employer blockheadedly failed to use them to do any real reporting. Swedish public radio has a team of perhaps 50 journalists, speaking Arabic, Somali, Persian, Dari, English, and two dialects of Kurdish.

It’s an extraordinary resource, which the leadership could send out to do bottom-up story-gathering, to find out what was really happening within their communities, to represent them, and reflect a real, nuanced picture back to the nation.

Instead, their job (like ours on the English division) was essentially to just translate the news from Ekot, Sweden’s main news bulletin, and, if possible, to interview Arab speakers who were affected — berörda, in SR parlance.

Sometimes, a journalist or producer from Ekot, or another part of SR dropped in for help with a story involving Arab, Kurdish, Somali or Dari speakers. But this was always on a subject the Swedish journalist already “knew” affected people in the community: topics such as living in Sweden without residency, crime, the various struggles or failures of integration. 

It was such a waste.

For me, this is symptomatic of the bewildering lack of curiosity Sweden has shown more generally towards non-Western immigrants ever since they began to arrive in large numbers in the 1980s. No one has asked them who they are, what they want, or how they want to live.

Just as SR assumes that the role of its Arabic division should be to feed Arab speakers a standard-issue news diet, Swedish society assumes that all new arrivals want the same things they do: an 8 to 4 job with a kollektivavtal, membership of a sports club, home by 5pm to tuck into korv stroganoff with the family, letting loose once a month on the payday weekend.

No one considers that in most cities in the Arab world, as in southern Spain, cafés and restaurants are buzzing at midnight every day of the week.

This is as much a problem on the political left as on the right. How many non-Arab Social Democrat municipal councillors would be able to tell you anything about the differences between Egyptian, Syrian, Iraqi, or Lebanese cultures? How many could name a single Arab pop star or actor?

The left in Sweden doesn’t really believe in culture at all. The Swedish system, the tax agency, the labour market agency, personal numbers, collective bargaining, the whole incredible, productive machine the Social Democrats constructed over 40 years of unbroken rule, for the left, this is simply rational. Immigrants are seen as low-skilled labour that given the right schooling and training, can be fed into the system with the same result as with any other low-skilled labour. Culture is irrelevant. If you don’t get the expected result, that means you need to invest more in schooling and training to improve the input. There are no cultural differences to which the system must adapt.

The right, particularly the populist right, does believe in culture, but shows just as little curiosity, focusing only on the most narrow, obvious and superficial differences: religion, not eating pork, headscarves, the call to prayer. It’s a picture I don’t recognise at all from the people I meet every day in Malmö. 

The Radio Sweden scandal came after Ebba Busch, the leader of the Christian Democrats asked, after riots had swept Sweden over Easter, why, rather than 100 injured policeman, there were not “100 injured Islamists”. Was she privy to police intelligence on the presence of Islamic militants at the riots? Of course not. So what did she really mean? For her (or perhaps just for her intended audience) the borderline between “Muslim” and “Islamist” is pretty hazy, and that reflects a broader ignorance about what concerns and motivates first and second-generation immigrants in Sweden.   

The UK and France aren’t liberal paradises. Boris Johnson’s government just floated a plan to send refugees to Rwanda, and France nearly voted in Marine Le Pen as president. But my feeling is that both are much more culturally literate than Sweden.  Perhaps this is a consequence of our colonial histories. Second and third-generation immigrants in Paris and London have more space to express their cultures, to adapt parts of the cities to their ways of life. Their lives and experiences are reflected in much more varied ways on film, TV series, in literature.

There’s a sense bubbling beneath the surface in Sweden that the immigrants who have come over the last 30 years are ungrateful guests. “We built this amazing society, the most modern, enlightened economic system in the world,” is the attitude. “We let you come here to use it, and you messed it up.”

But being a generous host doesn’t stop at sending out an invitation. Sweden is a bit like someone who invites a newcomer to dinner, shows them around the house, points them to the food on the table, and then locks themselves away in their bedroom for the rest of the night, leaving their guest alone. The country has shown them no interest, made no efforts to make them feel at home. 

Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has pledged to “leave no stone unturned” in the fight against segregation and failed integration. But I see little sign that this involves approaching first and second-generation immigrants themselves and asking them what they want or can contribute, or, indeed, the slightest bit of introspection. 

OPINION & ANALYSIS

What my burnout taught me about Sweden’s exhaustion epidemic

“Hitting the wall” is a well-known and widespread phenomenon in Sweden, where thousands are forced to take long-term sick leave because of clinical exhaustion. David Crouch, who hit the wall himself, examines this uniquely Swedish condition.

Published: 29 April 2022 15:09 CEST
What my burnout taught me about Sweden's exhaustion epidemic

My burnout was like a slow-motion car crash. But I can name the precise day in July 2020 when I finally “hit the wall”, or as they say in Sweden, gick in i väggen.

It was nearly midnight and I was working – as usual. I was always on, using the flexibility of working from home to spread work across the days and into the weekends.

At that moment, I was also boiling a large saucepan of water filled with baby’s bottles to sterilise them. I completely forgot about it. Suddenly the smoke alarm went off and thick, poisonous fumes were filling the house.

But instead of getting our child away from the danger, I lost my temper with my wife for suggesting we call the fire brigade. In other words, I didn’t cope. The situation said stop, and I said go. The facts were black, but my head saw white. 

That was the start of the worst 18 months of my life. This article, and another to follow next week, are an attempt to find out if other non-Swedes have experienced something similar, and hopefully to prevent others enduring the same.

The issue is also unusually Swedish. Sweden has a problem with burnout and a unique approach to understanding and treating it. 

This country is going through a minor epidemic of what in Sweden is termed “exhaustion syndrome” (utmattningsssyndrom), known clinically in English as exhaustion disorder (ED). No other medical condition has seen such a big increase in Sweden over the past decade. 

Yet 20 years ago there was no such diagnosis, and it does not even exist abroad. So what is going on?

A major study of psychiatric disorders in Sweden identified more than 32,000 cases of exhaustion disorder in the period 2018-19. Psychiatric diagnoses have become the most common cause of sick leave in the country, and among these, stress-related conditions such as ED are particularly common. The rise in ED is an important reason for the increasing average length of sick leave, with many suffers needing to take six months or more off work.

In general, low-skilled occupations tend to have higher rates of physical injuries and illness. When it comes to mental illness, however, the pattern is reversed: well-educated occupational categories and desk jobs predominate. Employees in the media, for example, are three times more likely to be on long-term sick leave due to mental illness than farmers, while a lawyer runs double the risk compared to a construction worker. Among academics on sick leave in 2017, almost 55 percent had a stress-related diagnosis.  

ED is most prevalent between 35 and 44, in line with the assumption that the condition is often caused by prolonged, uninterrupted stress. A divorce or having young children are risk factors. 

If you combine work with taking on the brunt of responsibility in the family, this also increases the risk – which possibly helps to explain why women have a 40 percent higher risk of ED than men. This might be a particularly Swedish thing, as many women feel pressure to return to work soon after childbirth and continue their careers, while still being the mainstay of the family.

In recent years, many countries have seen an increase in people requiring sick leave due to psychiatric diagnoses. Many patients with stress-related problems suffer from extreme fatigue, sleep disturbance, and cognitive impairments going beyond the term “burnout”, which is more normally used to describe exhaustion due to work-related stress. 

In Sweden, the diagnosis of exhaustion disorder (ED) was developed around 20 years ago and has been gradually – and unevenly – implemented in clinical practice. There is a considerable overlap between ED and burnout, but ED includes not only work-related stressors but also those that happen in private life

In my case, I ticked all the boxes. Looking back, my descent into ED had been coming for the best part of a decade. Divorce, redundancy, kids, house-hunting, parental death, re-marriage, not to mention stressful jobs – frankly, well done to me for not crashing a long time ago. 

However, I am certain that moving to Sweden was an additional factor. There are multiple stresses involved in abandoning family and friends back home and building a new life in a foreign country. Immigrants to any country are setting sail on deep waters – in the case of refugees, sometimes literally as well as metaphorically. Some cope with it better than others. 

I coped pretty badly. After my embarrassment with the baby’s bottles, I more-or-less went to bed for six months. All I was fit for was watching TV. I couldn’t even ride a bicycle – my balance was shot to pieces. Exerting myself physically could mean going back to bed for a couple of days. I was miserable, irritable, and hell to live with.  

Luckily I had fantastic care from the Swedish health system, which took my complaints seriously and guided me expertly back to health. Meanwhile, money from Försäkringskassan enabled us to keep the wolf from the door. My only disappointment was that, although health care professionals had warned me about exhaustion, nobody had stepped in to stop me hitting the wall.

In next week’s article, we will look in more detail at the growing debate around ED in Sweden, its symptoms, treatment and preventative measures.

David Crouch is the author of Almost Perfekt: How Sweden Works and What Can We Learn From It. He is a freelance journalist and a lecturer in journalism at Gothenburg University.

