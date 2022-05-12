For members
WORKING IN SWEDEN
CHECKLIST: Here’s what you need to do if you move away from Sweden
What authorities do you need to inform before you leave, are you liable to Swedish tax and how can you access your Swedish pension? Here's a checklist.
Published: 13 May 2022 12:42 CEST
WORKING IN SWEDEN
EXPLAINED: What do we know so far about Sweden’s new ‘talent visa’?
In the new work permit law which comes into force on June 1st, Sweden is launching a new nine-month 'talent visa', which will allow “some highly qualified individuals” to get temporary residency while they look for jobs or plan to launch a business. What do we know so far?
Published: 5 May 2022 10:22 CEST
