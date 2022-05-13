Read news from:
Sweden among favourites after leaping through to Eurovision final

Cornelia Jakobs, Sweden's entry to the Eurovision Song Contest, burst into tears and jumped onto presenter Mario Acampas, after shooting through to the final on Thursday night.

Published: 13 May 2022 08:09 CEST
Sweden’s Eurovision entry Cornelia Jakobs leaps onto the presenter after going through to the final on Thursday night. Photo: Jessica Gow/TT

Jakobs was emotional at the press conference after her victory, telling the story of her progress from an “largely unknown” indie artist to the Eurovision stage. 

“There are a lot of feelings right now in this little body, an extremely large amount of feelings that can’t really fit in, so they’re exploding,” she said, before beginning to cry. “But I’m so happy and overwhelmed by all the support I’ve got from all these fantastic countries.” 

When the time came to pick lots for which half of the final she would appear in, she leapt onto Mario Acampas, the presenter asking questions at the press conference, wrapping her legs around his waist and clasping herself tightly to his torso. 

He then walked her over to the bowl where the lots were lying. 

“I want you to choose the second half,” she said to him. “Imagine that I have a pistol here and on the count of three I’m going to shoot you if you don’t choose.”

He refused to pick for her so she took one herself and got the second half. 

Jakobs, with her song, “Hold me closer”, was the clear favourite to go into the final, and will go through alongside Finland’s The Rasmus, and his song Jezebel, Serbia’s Konstrakta with “In corpore sano”, as well as entries from Belgium, Czechia, Azerbaijan, Poland, Estonia, Australia, and Romania. 

You can see her performance on Thursday in the video below. 

In the final, she will meet the other favourites, which include Ukraine, Italy, and the United Kingdom. 

The final will be shown on Sweden’s state broadcaster SVT at 9pm on Saturday. 

Cornelia Jakobs to represent Sweden at Eurovision

Cornelia Jakobs swept to victory in Sweden's Melodifestivalen song contest on Saturday night with her mid-tempo break-up song Hold me Closer. Jakobs will now represent Sweden at Eurovision in Turin.

Published: 12 March 2022 23:22 CET
Updated: 13 March 2022 13:01 CET
With 27,000 fans crowded into Friends Arena, over a million phones voting, and nearly 6m kronor raised via televoting to support people in Ukraine, it was an exciting night. 

Cornelia was the top choice of the eight international jurors who award half of the points. She then scored 70 points in the public vote, pushing her to first place.

It was a close-run thing, however, with Anders Bagge winning the public vote to finish on 121 points, just 25 behind Cornelia Jakobs’ overall score. The former Idol judge finished 12 points ahead of the hip-hop duo Medina and their song In i Dimman, giving him the highest placing for a song in Swedish since 2017. 

Cornelia Jakobs has had a roundabout road to get to stardom. As a 16-year-old she failed to get a golden ticket to qualify through to Idol, and ended up being a member of the girl group Love Generation created by music producer RedOne. Since then she has released nine singles and is now looking to release her first album. 

The song heading to Eurovision, Hold Me Closer is a world away from the glitz, glamour and spectacle one often associates with the Eurovision Song Contest. This is an emotional, heart-on-the-line story where Cornelia begs for one more night with her lover, even though she knows the relationship is going to end, and she wishes that she could love her romantic partner a little less.

Cornelia will now go to Turin for the second Semi Final on Thursday May 12th, with expectations high that she will then qualify for the final. If she wins, Sweden will equal Ireland’s record of seven Eurovision victories.

Sweden is placed third in the bookmakers’ odds behind host nation Italy and war-torn Ukraine.

For those who missed one of the biggest highlights in Sweden’s TV calendar, you can watch the show again via SVT Play, with this link taking you to the English language commentary that SVT organised this year. 

