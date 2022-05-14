Read news from:
NATO

US in support of Sweden and Finland joining Nato

The State Department's top diplomat for Europe and President Joe Biden have reiterated US support for Sweden and Finland joining Nato, ahead of a meeting between Alliance foreign ministers in Berlin on Saturday.

Published: 14 May 2022 11:20 CEST
President Joe Biden at the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
President Joe Biden at the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Photo: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta/TT

In a phone call on Friday morning with Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, US President Joe Biden reiterated support for Nato’s open-door policy, the White House said. He had also stressed that Sweden and Finland had the right to decide their own future.

The State Department’s top diplomat for Europe, Karen Donfried said on Friday: “The United States would support Finland or Sweden joining NATO should they choose to do so.” A formal membership application by the two countries would be “further evidence of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s strategic miscalculation,” she said.

Finland and Sweden are “valued Nato partners” and “thriving democracies,” Donfried said. Referring to remarks by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the top diplomat said Turkey’s position must now be clarified. 

Erdogan has voiced opposition to Sweden and Finland joining Nato. Scandinavian countries, he said, were “guesthouses for terrorist organizations” such as the outlawed Kurdish Workers’ Party, or PKK.

But Sweden and Finland’s foreign ministers are hoping to meet their Turkish counterpart in Berlin on Saturday to discuss their countries’ potential Nato bids.

Swedish foreign minister Ann Linde said in a statement to AFP that she would have the opportunity to talk about “a potential Swedish Nato application” with Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at a Nato meeting in Berlin.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has thrown up the first significant hurdle to Sweden and Finland joining Nato, declaring that "it’s not possible for us to look positively at this.”

Published: 13 May 2022 14:40 CEST
Turkey comes out against Swedish and Finnish Nato membership

Turkey, which has been a member of Nato since just a few years after the alliance was founded, has frequently clashed with Sweden over the support it has shown for the Kurds, a persecuted minority in Turkey whose Kurdistan Workers’ party (PKK), is classed as a terrorist organisation. 

“We are following the developments regarding Sweden and Finland, but we don’t hold positive views,” Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul on Friday. It had been a mistake even to admit Greece in 1952, he said. 

“As Turkey, we don’t want to repeat similar mistakes. Furthermore, Scandinavian countries are guesthouses for terrorist organisations,” he said. 

Sweden currently has six Kurdish MPs, representing the Liberal, Social Democrats, Sweden Democrats and Left Party.

“They are even members of the parliament in some countries. It is not possible for us to be in favour,” Erdogan added. 

