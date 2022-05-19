Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Magdalena Andersson in the US, property prices drop and Turkey's Nato objections. Here's Sweden's news on Thursday.

Published: 19 May 2022 08:57 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Ukrainians protesting outside the White House on Thursday praised Sweden and Finland for applying to join the Nato alliance. Photo: Pontus Lundahl/TT

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson to visit US President Biden

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson is in Washington today alongside Finland’s president Sauli Niinistö. The two will visit US President Joe Biden to discuss the war in Ukraine and Turkey’s opposition to their Nato applications, which were handed in yesterday.

“The meeting is an important security policy signal,” Andersson wrote on her Instagram account from Washington DC.

The two Nordic leaders boarded the flight to Washington DC shortly after their Nato ambassadors applied to join the alliance.

At the meeting in the White House today, the delicate security situation in both Finland and Sweden will be discussed. A number of countries, including the USA, have stated that they will support Sweden and Finland in the period before their Nato applications are approved by all member states in the alliance.

A final approval could take up to a year, and Russia is expected to react to the two countries joining Nato in some way.

Sweden and Finland’s decision to join the Nato alliance was applauded by Ukrainians taking part in a demonstration outside the White House.

Swedish vocabulary: stöd – support

Property prices plummet after central bank increases inflation rate

Property prices have dropped after the Swedish central bank increased inflation rates.

At the same time, the amount of apartments on property website Hemnet has increased to a record level, as sellers seek to get their property on the market quickly.

Valueguard’s price index, which measures changes in prices, sank by 1.7 percent in the two first weeks of May in the Stockholm region. In Gothenburg, prices decreased by 1.3 when compared with April.

This is the first property price measurement in May since the central bank decided to increase key index rates by 0.25 percent while also sharply raising their interest rate forecast.

Having said that, there was also a decrease in property prices in April – 0.3 percent for apartments and 0.5 percent for houses.

Swedish vocabulary: en nedgång – a decrease

Turkish president Erdogan urges Nato to ‘respect’ concerns over Sweden joining

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has threatened to block Finland and Sweden from joining Nato, urged the alliance’s members on Wednesday to “respect” Ankara’s concerns about the two countries, which Turkey accuses of harbouring terrorists.

“Our only expectation from Nato allies is… to first understand our sensitivity, respect and finally support it,” Erdogan told his party’s legislators in parliament.

Finland and Sweden submitted a joint application to join Nato on Wednesday May 18th as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine forces a dramatic reappraisal of security in Europe.

Erdogan accused Stockholm of providing safe haven to members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) designated as a terror group by Ankara and its Western allies.

“We asked them to extradite 30 terrorists but they refused to do so,” he said.

“You will not send back the terrorists to us and then ask our support for your Nato membership … We cannot say ‘yes’ to make this security organisation being lacking in security,” he added.

Swedish vocab: terrorister – terrorists

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Nato application handed in, a new donor law, and a call for a nuclear weapons ban: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 18 May 2022 07:58 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Sweden submit Nato application at 8am 

Sweden submitted its application, or ‘indicatory letter’ to join the Nato security alliance at 8 o’clock on Wendesday morning, side-by-side with Finland, in a simple ceremony in Brussels.  

Sweden’s ambassador to Nato, Axel Wernhoff, together with his Finnish colleague Klaus Korhonen crossed the road from their offices in Nato’s former headquarters to hand in the applications, which were both signed yesterday by their foreign ministers. 

They were met by Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who thanked the two countries for what he called “a historic step”.

“This is a good day at a critical moment for our security,” he said. “You have both made your choice after thorough democratic processes and I warmly welcome the requests by both Sweden and Finland to join Nato. You are our closest partners and your membership in Nato would increase our shared security.”

Read the full story here.

Swedish vocab: att lämna i – to submit 

Swedish parliament to vote on new donor law

A new law going through the Swedish parliament will allow doctors to treat dying patients to safeguard their organs for donation, in a change which it is hoped will increase the number and quality of donor organs available. 

The law would make it possible to intubate a patient or put them on a ventilator simply to preserve their organs, even though there is no longer a chance of saving the patient’s life. 

Nils Ståhl, a doctor responsible for donations at Skåne’s University Hospital, said it was important the new possibilities were handled correctly. 

“If a patient is intubated and starts being cared for on a ventilator without their loved ones being consulted, I think they might find that unpleasant and there’s a risk that it damages the will to be a donor,” he said. 

Swedish vocab: olustig – unpleasant 

Sweden’s Green Party demands nuclear weapons ban 

Sweden’s Green Party has called on the parliament to bring in a law outlawing nuclear weapons from Sweden’s territory in both peace and wartime. 

The ban would cover all use of nuclear weapons on Swedish territory, even on visiting ships and when allies use Swedish waters or airspace. 

“We want the parliament to state its position on this demand,” the party’s joint leader, Märta Stenevi, said. 

It is not enough, she said to state, as Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said she would, that Sweden does not want nuclear weapons or Nato bases on its territory, a similar situation as Denmark and Norway have had

“When you look at Denmark and Norway, those exceptions are verbal agreements,” Stenevi said.  

Swedish vocab: införa lagstiftning – bring in legislation

US assault ship on way to Stockholm to ensure ‘security and stability’

American warship USS Kearsarge is en route to Stockholm to “work with Allies and partners in ensuring security & stability in the region”, according to the US Navy.

The 257-metre-long warship is on its way to Stockholm, although authorities are concerned that it’s too big for the harbour. 

“We’ll have to see if she’ll fit in the harbour, she’s so large she might have to moor outside,” Rebecca Landberg, marine head of communications, told DN.

The Kearsarge is part of a US Navy Amphibious Ready Group and is mainly used for transporting troops, helicopters, fighter jets and other materials.

“It’s used for transporting troops from sea to land,” Landberg told DN.

The American Navy said on Twitter on Sunday that the vessel is “entering the Baltic Sea to work with Allies and partners in ensuring security & stability in the region”.

Swedish vocab: att ligga i hamnen – to lie (be moored) in the harbour

SHOW COMMENTS