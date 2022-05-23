For members
FACT CHECK: Are Brits banned from giving blood in Sweden?
In many countries, potential blood doners who lived in the UK between 1980 and 1996 are banned from giving blood due to a risk of mad cow disease. What's the situation like in Sweden?
Published: 23 May 2022 16:23 CEST
Swedish minister: Monkeypox ‘will not need Covid-19-style measures’
Monkeypox has been classified as an "allmänfarlig sjukdom", an illness representing a danger to society. However, combating it will not require any of the measures seen with Covid-19, Sweden's health minister has said.
Published: 23 May 2022 14:01 CEST
