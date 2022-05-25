For members
KEY POINTS: Why is Sweden planning to cull half its wolf population?
Sweden's government has announced that it will allow a major wolf cull this year, with hunters licensed to kill as many as half of the estimated 400 animals in the country. What is going on?
Published: 25 May 2022 12:20 CEST
A wolf pair spotted in Linderöåsen near Kristianstad in Skåne. Photo: Länstyrelsen Skåne
EXPLAINED: How the climate crisis is hitting Europe hard
From deadly wildfires to catastrophic floods, Europe is seeing the impact of the climate crisis with episodes of extreme weather only likely to increase in the coming years as average temperatures rise.
Published: 22 April 2022 11:32 CEST
