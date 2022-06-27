For members
Everything that changes in Sweden in July 2022
A new terror law, cash for families and a ban on oil extraction: here are some of the things which change in Sweden this July.
Published: 27 June 2022 15:36 CEST
Photo: Pontus Lundahl/TT
KEY POINTS: What changes in Sweden in June 2022
A new work permit law, Terminal 4 reopens, Stockholm summits and National Day. Here are some of the things that change in Sweden in June.
Published: 30 May 2022 15:02 CEST
Updated: 5 June 2022 09:19 CEST
