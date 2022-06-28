Read news from:
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Erdogan talks, media subsidies, Moderates against biofuels, and an abortion contract: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 28 June 2022 06:04 CEST
Mats Svegfors, the former newspaper editor appointed to lead an inquiry into reforms to media subsidies, presents his conclusions on Monday. Photo: Marko Säävälä/TT

Sweden and Finland to discuss Nato bid with Erdogan at Madrid summit

Finnish and Swedish leaders will discuss their stalled Nato bids with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday at the start of an alliance summit in Madrid, officials said.

But Turkey said the four-way meeting, which will also involve Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg, did not mean that Ankara was close to lifting its objection to the two Nordic countries joining the military bloc.

The four leaders will meet in Madrid, in a last ditch bid to break to deadlock before the start of the alliance’s summit, which will focus on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Officials from Ankara, Helsinki and Stockholm held a fresh round of talks on Monday at Nato’s headquarters in Brussels to try to hammer out the differences.

“My strong hope is that this dialogue can be successfully concluded in the near future, ideally before the summit,” said Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson after meeting Stoltenberg in Brussels. She said that the talks were progressing in “a constructive spirit”. 

Swedish Vocab: en konstruktiv anda – a constructive spirit

Christian Democrat leader signs ‘abortion contract’ 

Ebba Busch, leader of Sweden’s Christian Democrat party, has called on the leaders of all Sweden’s political parties to sign an “abortion contract”, committing them to protect women’s right to have an abortion in Sweden.  

At a press conference on Monday, she presented the document and called for all eight party leaders to sign it. 

“I don’t buy Magdalena Andersson’s claim to be worried about Sweden’s abortion legislation,” she said, showing the document. “There is room for signatures from all eight party leaders. I have already signed on behalf of the Christian Democrats.” 

Swedish Vocab: lagstiftning – legislation

Moderates pledge to cut share of biofuels in petrol and diesel 

Sweden’s right-wing Moderate opposition have pledged to reduce the mandatory proportion of biofuels in petrol and diesel to the lowest level allowed under EU rules, a move the party claims will cut the price of diesel by at least five kronor a litre. 

The so-called reduktionsplikt, or reduction duty, requires petrol and diesel sold in Sweden to be blended with a slowly increasing proportion of biofuels, which is intended to reduce carbon emissions.   

Sweden has chosen to require a higher share of biofuel than the EU demands. 

“That’s something Swedish households are paying for,” the Moderate party’s economic spokesperson, Elisabeth Svantesson, said, while conceding that the proposal would lead to higher carbon emissions if enacted. 

Swedish Vocab: högre utsläpp – higher emissions 

SAS pilots still ready to strike from Wednesday 

Unions representing pilots working for Scandinavia’s SAS airline have yet to reach an agreement with the airline’s management, meaning between 200 and 250 flights and up to 30,000 passengers could be affected every day, starting from Wednesday. 

“There’s nothing new to say,” Karin Nyman, SAS’s communications chief, told TT on Monday. “Right now we’re in the middle of mediation, so we won’t comment on the situation, but hope that we will be able to reach a solution.” 

Sweden’s pilot union have a strike warning to Sweden’s National Mediation Office three weeks ago, while SAS has warned that it cold impose a lockout at Arlanda, which could mean employees barred from the airport. 

SAS plans to offer those with flights booked between June 27th and July 3rd, the opportunity to rebook their flights in the future at no cost. 

Swedish Vocab: kostnadsfritt – at no additional cost 

Inquiry calls for technology-neutral media subsidies

An inquiry into how best to reform the system that subsidises Sweden’s media has recommended that the system become “technology neutral”, supporting media organisations equally regardless of whether they are published in paper editions, online or broadcast. 

The inquiry, which was led by the former Svenska Dagbladet editor Mats Svegfors, also recommended focusing subsidies on supporting local and regional journalism. 

The inquiry did not support removing value added tax from newspaper sales, however. 

Swedish Vocab: mediestöd – press subsidies

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Court rules on Easter rioters, a wolf shot in Skåne, Midsummer drownings, and Nato talks: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 27 June 2022 08:20 CEST
Court in Örebro to rule on four involved in Easter riots 

A court in Örebro will rule today on four men accused of throwing stones at police over the Easter weekend, and in some cases also filmed attacks on police and encouraged others to carry out attacks. 

The men are accused of the crime of blåljussabotage, literally “blue light sabotage”, which covers attacks on police officers and their cars and other equipment. 

According to the prosecution, the four men attacked and threatened police, damaged police vehicles, and injured police dogs. The attacks took place during protests against plans by the far-right activist Rasmus Paludan to burn copies of the Koran in the city. 

Swedish vocab: blåljussabotage – damaging police property and materials.

Two men drowned in lakes in Sweden over Midsummer weekend 

Police have reported two separate cases of elderly men drowning over the Midsummer weekend, one in Blekinge in southern Sweden, and the other in Vaxholm, outside Stockholm. 
 
In Blekinge, a  70-year-old man died after falling into the Halen lake in Olofström, on Sunday evening. He was pulled from the water before the ambulance arrived but was declared dead at 9pm. One of the man’s relatives called the emergency services. 

The man in Vaxholm, who was also described as “elderly”, died after falling overboard from a boat on Sunday afternoon. The man’s body was found by divers at 17.30pm.

Swedish vocab: en drunkningsolycka – a drowning accident 

Wolf shot in southern Sweden after attacking sheep

A wolf was shot on Sunday in Svälov, a municipality between the cities of Lund and Helsingborg in southern Sweden. The animal, one of the wolves spotted recently in the far south of Sweden, had attacked a sheep.

“The farmer fired off a warning shot to discourage further attacks, but that did not help, and so a deadly shot was then fired,” said Tom Espgård, who works on predatory animals for Skåne county. 

The wolf, a female weighing 34kg, was shot according to a paragraph in Sweden’s hunting law which allows livestock owners to shoot predators if they find them attacking their animals. 

Swedish vocab: en tamdjursägare – a livestock owner

Swedish PM: ‘I look forward to meeting Erdogan in Madrid’ 

Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson responded positively to the downbeat assessment of Nato talks with Turkey given by Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Saturday. 

“Good call earlier today with President Erdogan of Turkey on Sweden’s Nato application,” Andersson wrote on Twitter. “Agreed on the importance of making progress in the run-up to the NATO Summit in Madrid next week, where I look forward to meeting President Erdogan and other Allied leaders.”

In a thread posted on Twitter, the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey said that Erdogan had told Andersson that Sweden had so far taken “no tangible action” towards making “concrete changes in its attitude towards PKK/PYD/YPG terrorist organization”. 

The thread also said that Turkey wants several people it sees as connected to these organisations extradited from Sweden. 

Read our story on Erdogan’s comments here

Swedish vocab: utlämnade – extradited 

