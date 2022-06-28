For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Erdogan talks, media subsidies, Moderates against biofuels, and an abortion contract: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 28 June 2022 06:04 CEST
Mats Svegfors, the former newspaper editor appointed to lead an inquiry into reforms to media subsidies, presents his conclusions on Monday. Photo: Marko Säävälä/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Court rules on Easter rioters, a wolf shot in Skåne, Midsummer drownings, and Nato talks: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 27 June 2022 08:20 CEST
