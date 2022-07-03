Read news from:
ALMEDALEN 2022

PM’s Almedalen speech: ‘I love Sweden and I’m proud to be Swedish’

Swedish Prime Minister Sweden's prime minister went all out with a strongly nationalist message in her speech at the Almedalen political festival, presenting the Social Democrats as defenders of Swedish values the right-wing parties seek to destroy.

Published: 3 July 2022 21:06 CEST
Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson after her first speech as party leader at the Almedalen festival. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

Magdalena Andersson began her first speech at the festival as party leader with a lyrical description of her love for Swedish summer evenings, and night-swimming in lakes “near meadows full of daisies, bluebells, and buttercups”, before shifting onto her love for the country itself.  

“I love Sweden and I’m proud to be Swedish,” she declared, while acknowledging that it was unusual in Sweden to express your love for your country, in such a bold, heart-on-sleeve, way. 

“We Swedes have always been a bit careful about expressing our love for our country,” she said. “It’s perhaps out of a fear of being overbearing or boastful. History has taught us, moreover, of the risks that come with a dangerous nationalism: shortsightedness, narrow-mindedness, and in the worst case, war.” 

Most Swedes through, she said, nonetheless felt “a healthy pride in and strong bond with our country, and so, too, do I.” 

It wasn’t just the country she loved, she went on, but its values, of “thoroughness, duty, and common sense”, of equality, the rule of law, and social trust. 

“We are a country where men take child leave and look after children, a country where women work, and can become prime minister,” she said, to a loud round of applause. 

She then ran through Sweden’s problems and challenges: the pandemic, the war in Ukraine which has pushed Sweden into Nato, and rising inflation, before launching into an unusually harsh attack on the right-wing parties. 

She blamed the Moderate Party for the economic crisis Sweden had suffered in the 1990s, calling the crisis “The Moderates’ economic catastrophe”. 

“To live through the middle of that was my political education. I am never going to forget the price we had to pay for those irresponsible economic policies.” 

She reiterated her three priorities: solving the gang problem and ending segregation, speeding up the green industrial transition, and “taking back democratic control over welfare”. 

She then ended her speech by warning that the right-wing parties, if they win the election, would form “the most right-wing conservative government we have had in modern times”. 

They would, she said allow companies to continue drawing profits from schools, put a break on the green industrial transition, and ignore the need to prevent the criminal gangs gaining new recruits. 

She then painted a grim picture of the country’s future, “if the right-wing conservative parties get to rule”. 

“Sweden will become something different,” she said. “A Sweden where one group is set against another, one person against another. A country where social divisions grow and polarisation increases, where the number of luxury yachts rises but the number of school counsellors falls, where trust is eroded, both for one another and for society.” 

“The right-wing conservatives say they want to preserve our country, but in reality,” she warned, “they want to attack exactly those things we love about Sweden.”

The speech can be found on the Social Democrats’ website here

ALMEDALEN 2022

Migration minister: ‘If you’re here doing dishes, I’m sorry, we don’t want that’

The Local caught up with Sweden's migration minister Anders Ygeman at the Almedalen festival and asked him about the new language test proposals and why the Social Democrats are tightening up the system work permits.

Published: 3 July 2022 18:48 CEST
Ygeman has in recent weeks been announcing a steady succession of new policies tightening up the rules for work permits and permanent residency, with plans to bring back the old system of labour market testing, bring in a higher minimum salary, and also to make those applying for permanent residency pass language and civic knowledge tests

After a talk on segregation in the Expressen newspaper tent, just off the main square in Visby, Ygeman told The Local that people living in Sweden on work permits should not feel under attack from the Social Democrat government. 

“No, [they should] take it easy. We’re not attacking anybody here on work permits,” he told The Local. “What we want to do is get rid of unqualified labour immigration, and we want to make it easier for people with qualifications to come to Sweden to work, because we need competence from abroad.” 

The reforms brought in by the centre-right Alliance government in 2008, he said, had given Sweden “the most liberal labour migration laws in the world”, with negative consequences for both employment and integration. 

“We have received over 200,000 people as working immigrants since then, and the majority of them have been unskilled labour or in sectors of society where we have a surplus of in the workforce,” he said. 

“If you are here doing dishes for 4,000 or 5,000 kronor a month, then I’m sorry, we don’t want to exploit you. And we don’t want want that type of workforce immigration affecting the Swedish labour market, because we received 200,000 people from Syria, and a huge bunch of them are now unemployed, and we need to get them into work.” 

READ ALSO:

Employers in Sweden have expressed concerns that bringing back labour market testing, which is used in many other European Union countries to control labour migration from non-EU countries, will make it more time-consuming and complicated to hire international talent.

But Ygeman said the government aimed to work together with employers to design a new system which would be as efficient as possible. 

“Firstly, we want to involve businesses, but also trade unions, because that’s the Swedish model, and we want to really hear their views. And after that, we want to have a swift and easy system, for those who are in sectors where we really need people. And people who has been exploited in this system or, or in other sectors, will have a very tough time to come to Sweden.” 

When it came to the language requirement for permanent residency, Ygeman said that he did not believe it would make it difficult for businesses to retain highly skilled international workers, such as computer programmers from India. 

“They will be happier to be a part of Swedish society,” he said. “If you’re here for such a long term stay that you want to be a permanent resident of Sweden, then of course you should learn the language, and we also really want to help them to learn the language.”

“We don’t want people to be just semi-Swedes, like an expat community who only speak to other expats. We really want them to be a part of Swedish society.” 

In Denmark, the citizenship test is so difficult that last November, only 41 percent of those taking it were able to pass, and even many native Danes say they struggle with some of the questions.

Ygeman said that it would take a year before the details of the language and civic knowledge test have been decided, but he said did not expect the Swedish version to be quite as challenging. 

“I think we should have a pretty easy, but comprehensive test. If you’ve gone through the C level of Svenska för Invandrare (SFI), you should be able to pass it,” he said. “We can learn from the Danish experience. We don’t want a test that no one can handle, we want to test that you’re able to manage in Swedish society, knowing basic laws and knowing basic Swedish.” 

And then we’ll have another step for those who want to be Swedish citizens, with a slightly tougher test both on their knowledge of society and their Swedish.” 

In his interview on the Expressen stage, Ygeman said that he now  believes that Sweden’s asylum laws were set at about the right level, but that there still needed to be further tightening up of work permits and of the system for returning those whose applications had been rejected. 

“Asylum policy is about right, but I think there’s still a lot to do on returns, and also on labour market migration,” he said. 

He said that he doubted whether adopting a stricter policy towards migration earlier would have been enough to prevent the rise of the populist Sweden Democrats, which in 2018 won nearly 18 percent of the vote, coming close to becoming Sweden’s second largest party. 

“I think that they would have been as big anyway, because we’ve seen that even in countries that have had no refugees at all, like Hungary,” he said.

But he said that the Sweden Democrats were now losing some of their momentum. “There’s a pretty big chance that the Sweden Democrats will lose ground in an election for the first time since they got into parliament.” 

But, when asked by The Local if he felt the Social Democrats now had sufficiently tough migration parties to win back votes from the Sweden Democrats, he denied that this had ever been part of the party’s calculation.  

“I haven’t got a clue. We develop our policies according to the problems we see in society, ” he said.

“I can see that the Swedish Democrats have been falling in the polls for over a year, but I don’t think that’s only because of our policy. “I think they’re like a broken watch. Whatever the situation, they say we have to have less immigrants. Sometimes, the watch shows the correct time, but all the rest of the time, they’re showing the wrong time.” 

