Woman stabbed at Sweden’s Almedalen political festival

The man stabbed the woman in the upper body close to the point where Centre Party leader Annie Lööf was due to hold a press conference only minutes later.

“I heard a scream, turned around and saw a man leave something lying on the ground, run around the corner from the terrace where this happened, and run up an alley. An upstanding civilian made chase, pushed him into the wall and brought him to the ground,” Maria Arkeby, a witness, told the Expressen newspaper. “It was terrifying.”

The press conference was immediately cancelled, with Lööf’s security preventing her from going up on stage.

According to a photographer for the TT newswire, the woman was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) all the way to the ambulance. She is being treated at the local Visby Lasarett hospital for severe injuries.

“It’s extremely disturbing that a woman has been stabbed in central Visby,” Lööf wrote on Twitter. “My thoughts go out to the woman and all those close to her. A terrible deed.”

Police were alerted at shortly after 2pm, and were on the scene almost immediately.

“I can confirm that this has happened and that we found a wounded person and arrested a man,” Ola Österling, a police spokesperson, said. “We are currently trying to determine the identity of the injured woman but have no information to share at the moment.”

According to the Expressen newspaper, the man has no previous convictions and no known relation to his victim. Police are investigating the stabbing as an attempted murder.

Given the number of politicians, and top business people at the festival, the stabbing is sobering news, putting the openness for which many value the event at risk.