BREAKING

Woman stabbed at Sweden’s Almedalen political festival

A woman has been seriously injured in a stabbing at the Almedalen political festival on the Swedish island of Gotland. A man in his 30s has been arrested.

Published: 6 July 2022 15:02 CEST
Woman stabbed at Sweden's Almedalen political festival
A woman was stabbed in the central square in Visby, the main city on the island of Gotland. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

The man stabbed the woman in the upper body close to the point where Centre Party leader Annie Lööf was due to hold a press conference only minutes later. 

“I heard a scream, turned around and saw a man leave something lying on the ground, run around the corner from the terrace where this happened, and run up an alley. An upstanding civilian made chase, pushed him into the wall and brought him to the ground,” Maria Arkeby, a witness, told the Expressen newspaper. “It was terrifying.” 

The press conference was immediately cancelled, with Lööf’s security preventing her from going up on stage.  

According to a photographer for the TT newswire, the woman was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) all the way to the ambulance. She is being treated at the local Visby Lasarett hospital for severe injuries. 

“It’s extremely disturbing that a woman has been stabbed in central Visby,” Lööf wrote on Twitter. “My thoughts go out to the woman and all those close to her. A terrible deed.” 

Police were alerted at shortly after 2pm, and were on the scene almost immediately. 

“I can confirm that this has happened and that we found a wounded person and arrested a man,” Ola Österling, a police spokesperson, said. “We are currently trying to determine the identity of the injured woman but have no information to share at the moment.”  

According to the Expressen newspaper, the man has no previous convictions and no known relation to his victim. Police are investigating the stabbing as an attempted murder. 

Given the number of politicians, and top business people at the festival, the stabbing is sobering news, putting the openness for which many value the event at risk. 

TRAVEL NEWS

SAS pilots in Norway, Sweden and Denmark to strike after talks break down

Some 900 pilots from airline SAS in Sweden, Denmark and Norway, are set to hold strike action after the company and the pilots' unions failed to reach an agreement before Monday afternoon's deadline. Some 45,000 passengers could be affected daily.

Published: 4 July 2022 13:14 CEST
SAS pilots in Norway, Sweden and Denmark to strike after talks break down

Scandinavian airline SAS and pilots’ unions in Norway, Denmark and Sweden have failed to reach an agreement to prevent a strike, meaning 900 pilots will go on strike this week.

“How on earth is a strike in the busiest week of the last two-and-a-half years going to help us find and attract investors,” SAS chief executive Anko van der Werff told reporters, criticising what he called a “strike culture” among pilots.

SAS and unions had set a deadline of midday Monday to strike a deal. The strike comes after the two parties agreed to extend the deadline for talks several times in the hopes of coming to an agreement.

The pilots are employed by SAS’s parent company, SAS Scandinavia, and announced strike action because they are unsatisfied with their salary and working conditions.

“We deeply regret that our customers are affected by this strike, leading to delays and cancelled flights,” van der Werff said in a statement.

In addition, the pilots are dissatisfied that instead of re-employing old SAS pilots, priority is given to hiring new pilots on cheaper agreements in the two subsidiaries, SAS Link and SAS Connect.

The airline says that 30,000 passengers a day could be affected and 50 percent of all flights could be affected. It is unclear how long the strike will last. Swedish newswire TT reports that as many as 45,000 passengers could be affected. 
 

Pilots will begin striking once they return to the airport they operate out of. SAS said that it expected all pilots to be out on strike within 24 hours. 

Travellers can check the status of their flight and the likelihood of it being cancelled here. An information centre for affected passengers has been set up at Oslo Gardermoen Airport by SAS and Avinor, which operates Norwegian airports. 

READ MORE: What can SAS passengers do if their flight is affected by pilots’ strike?

