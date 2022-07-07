For members
OPINION: The tragedy at Almedalen is an attack on Swedish democracy
Almedalen took place this week in the shadow of Russian military aggression, but on Wednesday it became tragically clear that the immediate danger was from within, says David Crouch
Published: 7 July 2022 15:32 CEST
People leave flowers at the restaurant terrace in Donners Square in Visby where a woman was stabbed to death on Wednesday. Photo: Henrik Montgomery / TT
KEY POINTS: What do we know about the Almedalen knife attack?
One of Sweden's most senior psychiatrists was knifed to death on Wednesday in the square at the centre of the Almedalen political festival. This is what we know so far.
Published: 7 July 2022 12:27 CEST
