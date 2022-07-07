Read news from:
OPINION: The tragedy at Almedalen is an attack on Swedish democracy

Almedalen took place this week in the shadow of Russian military aggression, but on Wednesday it became tragically clear that the immediate danger was from within, says David Crouch

Published: 7 July 2022 15:32 CEST
People leave flowers at the restaurant terrace in Donners Square in Visby where a woman was stabbed to death on Wednesday. Photo: Henrik Montgomery / TT

Oslo, Copenhagen, and now Visby. Norway, Denmark and Sweden have all witnessed shocking bloodshed in the space of two weeks.

Two were shot dead and about 20 injured when a man opened fire at a gay bar in Oslo on June 25. And on July 3, three were killed and several injured by a gunman at a shopping centre in Copenhagen. 

This time the location was Sweden’s annual festival of politics in Almedalen park on the island of Gotland.

The festival was held this week in the shadow of the Russian military threat, but on Wednesday it became tragically clear that the immediate danger was from within. 

Ing-Marie Wieselgren was stabbed to death at the heart of Almedalen, amid a throng of people there to take part in the week of debates. Wieselgren was one of Sweden’s leading voices on mental health as a national coordinator for SKR, the organisation representing local government.

She took part actively at Almedalen, recording a daily video blog with her thoughts on mental health. Her final words, filmed on the morning of her death, reflect on how we can equip children mentally to deal with life’s ups and downs. It is a grim irony that her killer was likely motivated by her public commitment to mental health issues, according to the prosecutor in the case

But this was more than an isolated assault by a sick man with a grudge. Wieselgren’s murder was an attack on Swedish democracy. Large gatherings where political leaders and public figures mingle with crowds are vulnerable to fanatics. People will think twice before coming to Almedalen again, and those who do will feel a shiver of concern for their own safety. Politicians will wonder if they could be next.

The day before the attack, the chief of Sweden’s security police, Säpo, was at Almedalen, where she spoke to the press. It is not only foreign powers that threaten Sweden, Charlotte von Essen said: “The climate of debate is polarised and extremism is growing within it, which can lead to violent extremism. The threat comes from both violent Islamist extremism and right-wing extremism. There are individuals who have both the intention and the ability to carry out an assassination.”

Swedish media were quick to pick up on connections between Wednesday’s killer and the neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement (Nordiska motståndsrörelse), or NMR. The man was active in the NMR for several years until at least 2018, writing for its website and taking part in its demonstrations, according to Expo, which monitors the extreme right. 

While the NMR had no visible presence at this year’s Almedalen, the festival has had a problem with the organisation’s aggressive behaviour in recent years. In 2017 there was uproar when the neo-Nazis were allowed to formally take part in Almedalen for the first time. In 2018, NMR supporters assaulted a woman, while its uniformed thugs marched through the town and interrupted Centre Party leader Annie Lööf’s speech with shouts of “traitor”. The following year, gay and trans rights organisation RFSL pulled out of the event because of neo-Nazi threats.

Although police said the NMR connection is not a central focus of their investigation, the Almedalen killer’s recent background with the neo-Nazis can be no coincidence. The organisation is imbued with violence and a hatred for liberal democracy – hardly surprising given its ideology. Participants in NMR demonstrations are often uniformed and armed with long staves and shields. In 2016-17 the organisation’s supporters were involved in a series of deadly attacks, including planting bombs at homes for asylum seekers and an anarchist bookshop.

A few hours after Wednesday’s tragedy, a visibly shaken Annie Lööf delivered her scheduled speech to Almedalen. She praised the police, ambulance workers and bystanders who had helped capture the attacker and tried to save Wieselgren’s life. She drew a connection between the horror of what had happened and the daily horrors inflicted by the Russian army on Ukrainians.

Echoing the words of Moderate party leader Fredrik Reinfeldt at Almedalen eight years ago, she praised those who “open their hearts”, homes and schools to Ukrainian refugees. 

The very fact that Lööf’s speech went ahead was a signal that this deep wound to Sweden’s body politic can heal. The country is familiar with violence aimed at politicians and politics. From the shooting of prime minister Olof Palme outside a cinema in 1986 to the 2003 stabbing of foreign minister Anna Lindh on the steps of a department store, Swedes know what the shock of an assassination in a public place feels like. 

Each time, after the mourning and soul-searching, Sweden has recovered from these blows and maintained its tradition of openness. When Uzbek asylum seeker Rakhmat Akilov drove a truck through shoppers in central Stockholm in April 2017, killing five and maiming many more, he was motivated by the hatred of Islamic State for western values. But the crowds of people who came out onto the streets the following day were clear about the importance of defending their freedoms.

A popular political event like Almedalen can never be 100% safe, and no democracy can ever promise total security to its citizens. That is the price we pay for the freedoms we normally take for granted. Ing-Marie Wieselgren will not be forgotten. Next year’s Almedalen will take place in defiance of violence, in defiance of extremism, and with an even greater appreciation of the event’s broader significance as a symbol of Swedish openness and democracy. 

David Crouch is the author of Almost Perfekt: How Sweden Works and What Can We Learn From It. He is a freelance journalist and a lecturer in journalism at Gothenburg University.

CRIME

KEY POINTS: What do we know about the Almedalen knife attack?

One of Sweden's most senior psychiatrists was knifed to death on Wednesday in the square at the centre of the Almedalen political festival. This is what we know so far.

Published: 7 July 2022 12:27 CEST
What happened? 

A 33-year-old man stabbed 64-year-old psychiatrist Ing-Marie Wieselgren by a terrace restaurant in Donners Plats, the main square in the medieval town of Visby in Gotland, just a minutes’ walk from the stage where Sweden’s party leaders, including the Prime Minister, have been holding speeches. 

Swedish media have not interviewed eyewitnesses who saw the actual stabbing, but they report hearing a scream, and seeing the man sprint away up an alley. 

He was then thrust against a wall and brought to the ground by Lars Reuterberg, a 69-year-old pensioner, who thought he had stolen a bag. Police came and arrested the attacker minutes after the attack. 

Wieselgren was given CPR and rushed to the Visby hospital, but died a few hours after the attack.

Who was the victim? 

Ing-Marie Wieselgren was the national coordinator for psychiatry at the The Swedish Association of Local Authorities and Regions (SKR), and a public figure in Sweden, appearing quite frequently on Swedish state broadcaster SR and in other media to talk about psychiatric and mental health issues, and active on social media, posting video clips on line about mental health. 

Ing-Marie Wieselgren, photographed in Stockholm. Photo: Simon Rehnström / SvD / TT

Who was the perpetrator? 

The 33-year-old perpetrator has a background in the neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement (NMR), but this does not seem to have been the immediate motive for the attack. 

Petra Götell, the prosecutor in the case, told the Dagens Nyheter newspaper on Thursday that the man “targeted Wieselgren for her official profile”. 

“The man has given an explanation of his actions, and the connection with NMR is not a focus in the investigation, even though it merits investigation by other agencies,” she said. “We believe that the woman who was killed was the intended target of the attack, and that it was motivated by her public profile and her engagement in psychiatric issues.” 

According to the Expo magazine, which monitors extremists in Sweden, the man joined NMR as a support member in 2015, and attended at least four neo-Nazi demos in 2017 and 2018, after which his involvement seems to have stopped. 

The man’s lawyer, Staffan Fredriksson, has told Swedish media that the man admits to carrying out the attack, but would not confirm whether he also admits to murder. 

“My client is not well, and this could be the result of circumstances which I cannot go into.” 

What is the Almedalen festival and how was it affected? 

The Almedalen political festival, founded in 1968 by the Swedish prime minister Olof Palme, is the highlight of Sweden’s political year, with the leaders of all the country’s parties making big speeches in a park between Visby’s medieval city walls and the sea. 

The attack came only a few minutes before Annie Lööf, leader of the Centre Party, was due to hold a press conference. She was prevented from going on stage by her bodyguard. 

However, she went ahead and held her speech on Wednesday evening, holding a minute’s silence for the victim of the attack. 

