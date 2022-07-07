Read news from:
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Almedalen knife killing, income inequality, Covid vaccines, and school attacker charged: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 7 July 2022 07:35 CEST
Labour market and equality minister Eva Nordmark holds a press conference on income equalty. Photo: Fredrik Persson/TT

Woman stabbed to death at Sweden’s Almedalen political festival

A Swede with neo-Nazi links has fatally stabbed a 64-year-old politician at a political festival on the Baltic island of Gotland at which Sweden’s Prime Minister and the leaders of all the country’s political parties are this week holding speeches.

The 33-year-old attacker, who is being held by police on suspicion of murder, stabbed Ing-Marie Wieselgren, the nation psychiatry coordinator for Swedish Regions at just before 2pm at a terrace restaurant in the central square of Visby, the island’s medieval capital.

Police on Wednesday said it was “much too early in the investigation” to speculate on the man’s motives, but according to Sweden’s two tabloid newspapers, Expressen and Aftonbladet, the man has links to the militant neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement, has been on neo-Nazi marches, and has expressed support for the extreme-right Alternative for Sweden Party.

Swedish vocab: knivdåd – knife attack 

Swedish government orders investigation into income differences between men and women

The government has asked the Swedish National Mediation Office to investigate how income differences between women and men affect their economic situations. 

The agency has been asked to analyse income differences over time, and how they vary between different groups in society. 

“Reducing the salary gap is an important equality issue but it isn’t enough,” said employment and equality minister Eva Nordmark. “We also need to look at the income gap, which affects women’s ability to save ,buy housing and have a future pension.” 

Swedish Vocab: ett uppdrag – a task

No plans to stop using old vaccine despite worse protection 
 
Sweden’s health authorities are going to keep using the old Pfizer and Moderna vaccines they already have, even thought they do not give as good protection against the new BA5 omicron variant as a new vaccine. 
 
“The most important thing is that you get vaccinated, then it’s still a bit unclear how much more protection the new vaccine gives,” state epidemiologist Anders Lindblom told Swedish Radio.

Swedish Vocab: sämre skydd – worse protection

Prosecutors charge Malmö student for killing two teachers

Swedish prosecutors said on Wednesday they had charged an 18-year-old student with two counts of murder after the March killing of two teachers at his school.

On March 21, an 18-year-old man attacked two female teachers at the Malmo Latin School with a knife and axe,” the Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement, adding that the two women had died from their injuries.

“Now the man, who himself was a student at the school, is charged with two counts of murder,” it continued.

The man was arrested shortly after the attack which took place at the creative arts high school, which has more than 1,000 students in Sweden’s third-biggest city Malmo in southern Sweden.

Swedish Vocab: åtalad -– charged 

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

More ID checks for foreigners, SAS shares plummet and MPs pose with Kurdish terror group flag. Find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup on Wednesday.

Published: 6 July 2022 08:47 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

SAS shares plummet in Stockholm after US bankruptcy proceedings 

Shares in the troubled Scandinavian airline SAS fell 10 percent in Stockholm after it announced that it would start bankruptcy proceedings in the US. 

“We simply need to do much more and do it much faster,” SAS chairman Carsten Dilling told a press conference where he  defended what he called “a well thought-through decision.”

In the US, Chapter 11 is a mechanism allowing a company to restructure its debts under court supervision while continuing to operate.

The move was made in order “to proceed with the implementation of key elements” of its business transformation plan, the troubled carrier, which employs nearly 7,000 people, said in a statement.

Swedish vocab: ett rekonstruktionsförfarande – a reconstruction process

Sweden to boost stop-and-search of immigrants in Sweden 
 
Sweden’s police and coastguards are to be given powers to search people for passports and other ID if they refuse to voluntarily help verify that they have the right to live or work in Sweden. 
 
“The ability to carry out body searches is critical if we are going to be able to identify foreigners who do not voluntarily agree to demonstrate that they have the right to be in the country,” she said. 
 
– Möjlighet till kroppsvisitering är avgörande för att kunna identifiera en utlänning som inte frivilligt medverkar till att klarlägga om han eller hon har rätt att vistas i landet. Givetvis kommer det att krävas en grundad misstanke för att visitera människor, säger Andersson.

Swedish vocab: kroppsvisitering – a physical body search  

Nato begins ratification process for Swedish membership 

Nato on Tuesday kicked off momentous accession procedures for Sweden and Finland, aiming to expand the military alliance to 32 countries in reaction to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

But the alliance has no current plans to send troops to Sweden and Finland once they complete the membership process
, the defensive alliance’s deputy chief told AFP on Tuesday.

“We don’t plan to have an additional presence in either country, they have formidable national forces. They’re capable of defending themselves,” Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana said in a telephone interview.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned last week that “if military contingents and military infrastructure were deployed there, we would be obliged to respond symmetrically and raise the same threats for those territories where threats have arisen for us”.

Geoana said that “we don’t plan to have Nato bases in these two countries, because they have a very high level of military and strategic maturity”.

After the accession process was launched Tuesday, it is up to parliaments in all 30 member states to ratify Oslo and Helsinki’s membership of the Atlantic alliance.

Denmark and Canada ratify Swedish Nato membership 

Denmark and Canada both ratified Sweden and Finland’s membership on Tuesday, just hours after the ratification process was launched. 

“I’m proud that Denmark has hit our goals of welcoming Finland and Sweden into Nato as fast as we have,” said Denmark’s foreign minister Jeppe Kofod. 

“We are stronger together,” Canadian foreign minister, Mélanie Joly, wrote on Twitter. 

Norway’s foreign minister, Anniken Huitfeldt, has signed the protocol after it was approved in advance by the country’s parliament, and it will be submitted to Nato on Wednesday.

Estonia’s Prime Minister, Kaja Kallas, is calling in her country’s parliament to ratify the protocol on Wednesday. 

Swedish vocab: att skriva under – to sign  

Left Party MPs pose with flag of Kurdish party classed as terror organisation

Nooshi Dadgostar, the leader of Sweden’s Left Party, posed for photos on Tuesday while waving the flag of the PKK, the Kurdish group classed as a terror organisation by the US and EU, as well as by Sweden. 

The Left Party MPS Daniel Riazat, Momodou Malcolm Jallow and Lorena Delgado Varas held up the flag for a photo that was then published in the Aftonbladet newspaper. 

“We are not backing down over this,” said Lorena Delgado Varas to the newspaper. “These are organisations that are resistance movements, which have a democrat organisation, a feminist organisation, in a context where Turkey is a dictatorship.” 

