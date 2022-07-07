For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Almedalen knife killing, income inequality, Covid vaccines, and school attacker charged: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 7 July 2022 07:35 CEST
Labour market and equality minister Eva Nordmark holds a press conference on income equalty. Photo: Fredrik Persson/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
More ID checks for foreigners, SAS shares plummet and MPs pose with Kurdish terror group flag. Find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup on Wednesday.
Published: 6 July 2022 08:47 CEST
