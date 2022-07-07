Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Woman stabbed to death at Sweden’s Almedalen political festival

A Swede with neo-Nazi links has fatally stabbed a 64-year-old politician at a political festival on the Baltic island of Gotland at which Sweden’s Prime Minister and the leaders of all the country’s political parties are this week holding speeches.

The 33-year-old attacker, who is being held by police on suspicion of murder, stabbed Ing-Marie Wieselgren, the nation psychiatry coordinator for Swedish Regions at just before 2pm at a terrace restaurant in the central square of Visby, the island’s medieval capital.

Police on Wednesday said it was “much too early in the investigation” to speculate on the man’s motives, but according to Sweden’s two tabloid newspapers, Expressen and Aftonbladet, the man has links to the militant neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement, has been on neo-Nazi marches, and has expressed support for the extreme-right Alternative for Sweden Party.

Swedish vocab: knivdåd – knife attack

Swedish government orders investigation into income differences between men and women

The government has asked the Swedish National Mediation Office to investigate how income differences between women and men affect their economic situations.

The agency has been asked to analyse income differences over time, and how they vary between different groups in society.

“Reducing the salary gap is an important equality issue but it isn’t enough,” said employment and equality minister Eva Nordmark. “We also need to look at the income gap, which affects women’s ability to save ,buy housing and have a future pension.”

Swedish Vocab: ett uppdrag – a task

No plans to stop using old vaccine despite worse protection

Sweden’s health authorities are going to keep using the old Pfizer and Moderna vaccines they already have, even thought they do not give as good protection against the new BA5 omicron variant as a new vaccine.

“The most important thing is that you get vaccinated, then it’s still a bit unclear how much more protection the new vaccine gives,” state epidemiologist Anders Lindblom told Swedish Radio