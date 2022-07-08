Read news from:
ALMEDALEN 2022

Centre Party leader meets Almedalen tragedy with call for unity

Centre Party leader Annie Lööf called for "togetherness and reflection" in a speech at Almedalen that showed her able to respond to tragedy like a national leader.

Published: 8 July 2022 10:27 CEST
Centre Party leader Annie Lööf holds her speech during the Almedalen political festival. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

Lööf began her speech, which took place only five hours after Swedish psychiatrist Ing-Marie Wieselgren was stabbed to death, with a call for a minute’s silence. 

“Let us be quiet for a moment and take in what has happened,” she said. 

Then, the minute’s silence over, she began. 

“This evening, Almedalen is not a place for political gimmicks, conflicts and harsh words,” she said. “Today it is a place for coming together and reflection.” 

Politically, the speech was interesting in that it strongly emphasised her party’s support for issues such as refugees, foreign aid, climate change, LGBT rights, a support for Ukraine, but did not even mention the liberal economic reforms the party had managed to drive through with the January Agreement with the government, with tax cuts for the very richest, and liberalisation of Sweden’s first-in, last-out employment rules. 

At the same time she placed her party firmly between the left-wing and right-wing bloc in Swedish politics, telling the leaders of both the Moderate Party and the Social Democrats that they could have her support. 

“Ulf Kristersson,” she said. “If you want to have the Centre Party’s support to be prime minister, let go of the Sweden Democrats. Come back to the successful liberal politics which created the Alliance and meant that we were in power together for eight years.” 

“Magdalena Andersson,” she continued. “If you want to have the Centre Party’s support as prime minister, let go of left-wing politics. Build the next mandate period on a new social liberal reform agenda on which we build on the best of the January Agreement.” 

On Twitter, Jonas Hinnfors, a politics professor at Gothenburg University, pointed out that Lööf had not demanded that Andersson “drop the Left Party”, but only “Left-wing politics” (unlike what she said about the Sweden Democrats).  

And when she discussed the Sweden Democrats, Lööf’s rhetoric was tougher than that employed by any other party leader in their Almedalen speech. 

“Sweden is not Hungary, Sweden is not Italy, Sweden is not Poland. There’s no reason for a Swedish government to make itself dependent on an authoritarian, xenophobic party,” she said. “If only the will can be found, it’s possible to win support for taking power in Sweden among responsible, sensible parties. It’s been done before.” 

On energy, she rejected the attempt on Sweden’s right-wing to present nuclear power as the solution. 

“Stop putting team wind and team nuclear against one another,” she said. “We need more of every time of emissions-free energy. Double Swedish electricity production, because that will make the difference, for people and companies, in the cities and in the countryside.” 

She also called for a “new Marshall plan for Ukraine”. “Replace every demolished school, every playground, every bombed home. Build new roads and railways, hospitals and theatres. Build bridges, not just for cars and trains, but for a brighter future as part of the EU.” 

She ended a her speech with a series of call outs to anti-racists, feminists, LGBT activists, and people worried about the environment. 

“To all of us who are hankering after a greener, freer, and stronger Sweden ahead of us,” she said. “Our time is now.” 

You can read Lööf’s full speech here in Sweden and in English (Google translate) here

CRIME

KEY POINTS: What do we know about the Almedalen knife attack?

One of Sweden's most senior psychiatrists was knifed to death on Wednesday in the square at the centre of the Almedalen political festival. This is what we know so far.

Published: 7 July 2022 12:27 CEST
What happened? 

A 33-year-old man stabbed 64-year-old psychiatrist Ing-Marie Wieselgren by a terrace restaurant in Donners Plats, the main square in the medieval town of Visby in Gotland, just a minutes’ walk from the stage where Sweden’s party leaders, including the Prime Minister, have been holding speeches. 

Swedish media have not interviewed eyewitnesses who saw the actual stabbing, but they report hearing a scream, and seeing the man sprint away up an alley. 

He was then thrust against a wall and brought to the ground by Lars Reuterberg, a 69-year-old pensioner, who thought he had stolen a bag. Police came and arrested the attacker minutes after the attack. 

Wieselgren was given CPR and rushed to the Visby hospital, but died a few hours after the attack.

Who was the victim? 

Ing-Marie Wieselgren was the national coordinator for psychiatry at the The Swedish Association of Local Authorities and Regions (SKR), and a public figure in Sweden, appearing quite frequently on Swedish state broadcaster SR and in other media to talk about psychiatric and mental health issues, and active on social media, posting video clips on line about mental health. 

Ing-Marie Wieselgren, photographed in Stockholm. Photo: Simon Rehnström / SvD / TT

Who was the perpetrator? 

The 33-year-old perpetrator has a background in the neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement (NMR), but this does not seem to have been the immediate motive for the attack. 

Petra Götell, the prosecutor in the case, told the Dagens Nyheter newspaper on Thursday that the man “targeted Wieselgren for her official profile”. 

“The man has given an explanation of his actions, and the connection with NMR is not a focus in the investigation, even though it merits investigation by other agencies,” she said. “We believe that the woman who was killed was the intended target of the attack, and that it was motivated by her public profile and her engagement in psychiatric issues.” 

According to the Expo magazine, which monitors extremists in Sweden, the man joined NMR as a support member in 2015, and attended at least four neo-Nazi demos in 2017 and 2018, after which his involvement seems to have stopped. 

The man’s lawyer, Staffan Fredriksson, has told Swedish media that the man admits to carrying out the attack, but would not confirm whether he also admits to murder. 

“My client is not well, and this could be the result of circumstances which I cannot go into.” 

What is the Almedalen festival and how was it affected? 

The Almedalen political festival, founded in 1968 by the Swedish prime minister Olof Palme, is the highlight of Sweden’s political year, with the leaders of all the country’s parties making big speeches in a park between Visby’s medieval city walls and the sea. 

The attack came only a few minutes before Annie Lööf, leader of the Centre Party, was due to hold a press conference. She was prevented from going on stage by her bodyguard. 

However, she went ahead and held her speech on Wednesday evening, holding a minute’s silence for the victim of the attack. 

