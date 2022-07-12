Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

NATO

Sweden accepts ‘essential role of nuclear weapons’ in Nato letter

Sweden has accepted "the essential role of nuclear weapons" in Nato's approach to defence, in a letter requesting admission to the alliance, sparking controversy in the country.

Published: 12 July 2022 16:45 CEST
Sweden accepts 'essential role of nuclear weapons' in Nato letter
Sweden's foreign minister Ann Linde signs Nato's accession protocol on July 5th. Photo: Wiktor Nummelin /TT

Sweden’s state broadcaster SVT on Monday evening published a full copy of the letter Ann Linde, Sweden’s foreign minister, sent to Nato’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on July 5th, in which she formally confirmed her government’s “interest in receiving an invitation for Sweden to accede to the North Atlantic Treaty of 1949”. 

“Sweden accepts Nato’s approach to security and defence, including the essential role of nuclear weapons,” the letter, which can be read here in full, reads, adding that it “intends to participate fully in Nato’s military structure and collective defence planning processes, and is willing to commit forces and capabilities for the full range of Nato missions.” 

The clause will alarm those who were already uncomfortable with how Nato membership will clash with Sweden’s historical efforts to promote nuclear disarmament. 

As recently as 2019, Sweden launched the Stockholm Initiative for Nuclear Disarmament, through which 16 non-nuclear nations sought, among other goals, to “diminish the role of nuclear weapons in security policies and doctrines”. 

Sweden also committed to contributing its share — set at 1.9277% — of Nato’s budget, which is equivalent, William Alberque at the Institute for Strategic Studies, told SVT to about 700 million kronor (€65m). 

“In other words, Sweden is now prepared to take part in the use of nuclear weapons,” tweeted Beatrice Fihn, Executive Director of the International Campaign for the Abolition of Nuclear Weapons, which won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

SWEDEN AND TURKEY

Swedish PM condemns MPs posing with PKK flag amid Turkey Nato row

Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on Wednesday condemned a group of left-wing MPs who posed with flags from Kurdish militants as the country's Nato membership bid faces Turkish pressure over such groups.

Published: 7 July 2022 15:16 CEST
Swedish PM condemns MPs posing with PKK flag amid Turkey Nato row

Nato on Tuesday kicked off the accession procedures for Sweden and Finland after a deal was struck with Turkey, which had blocked the Nordic nations from joining.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had accused them of being havens for Kurdish militants, specifically highlighting the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) he has sought to crush, and for promoting “terrorism”.

On Tuesday, images spread on social media showing parliamentarians from the Left Party, which opposed Sweden’s decision to apply for Nato membership, posing with flags from the PKK, as well as militant group YPG and the all-female YPJ, considered terrorist groups by Turkey.

The images were taken during an annual political gathering on the island of Gotland.

“The PKK is a designated terror organisation, not just in Sweden, but in the EU and posing with such flags is extremely inappropriate,” Andersson told news agency TT.

Left Party MP Lorena Delgado Varas, who was one of those involved in the political stunt, criticised what she called the hypocrisy of the other parties for supporting Kurdish groups while they were fighting the Islamic state group.

“Now they want to turn around, willing to cosy up with the dictator Erdogan. All to join Nato,” Delgado Varas wrote on Twitter.

Sweden’s Left Party is not part of the government but is helping prop up Andersson’s Social Democrat cabinet.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Sweden and Finland reversed decades of military non-alignment by applying for Nato membership in mid-May. While Turkey approved formally inviting Sweden to join, the accession bid still needs to be ratified by all 30 Nato members.

Erdogan has warned that his country could still block Sweden and Finland if they fail to implement the deal with Ankara.
Turkey has also said it is seeking the extradition of 12 suspects from Finland and 21 from Sweden.

SHOW COMMENTS