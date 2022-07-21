Trains stopped between Stockholm and Gothenburg

How many flights were cancelled on Thursday?

Two days after the strike was ended, 300 flights were cancelled, of which 20 were flying from Stockholm, Copenhagen, and Oslo. No flights from Gothenburg were cancelled.

Även i dag, torsdag, två dagar efter det att pilotstrejken på SAS blåstes av, har flygbolaget ett antal inställda avgångar.

Av totalt över 300 flygningar från Stockholm, Göteborg, Köpenhamn respektive Oslo är ett 20-tal inställda.

The airline advises passengers to check their flight status via the relevant page on the SAS website before travelling to the airport.

The website of Danish broadcaster DR shows a running list of shuttered flights within the next seven days. Users on the website can scroll down to the first blue box to find cancelled flights.

How many flights will be cancelled on Friday?

According to SAS’s website, flights from Stockholm are running largely as scheduled on Friday, with only three flights cancelled: the 6.30am flight to Alicante, the 7.55am to Rome, and the 5.05pm flight to Mallorca.

From Copenhagen, four flights were cancelled, the 8.30am to Bergen, the 12.40am to Venice, the 5.45pm to Malllorca, and the 6.10pm to Dublin.

From Oslo, ten flights were cancelled: the 5.50 flight to Faro 6.15am flight to Malaga, the 8.25 flight to Bodo, the 12.30pm flight to Kristiansund, the 2.45pm flight to Bergen, the 3.05pm flight to London, the 3.45pm flight to Milan, the 4.45pm flight to Barcelona, the 5.10pm flight to Split, and the 7pm flight to Kristiansund.

When did the strike end?

The agreement ending the strike after 15 days was confirmed by both the company and the unions after a negotiation session ran through Monday and into the early hours of Tuesday.

Despite the end of the strike having been agreed, passengers scheduled to fly with SAS in the coming days may still be affected by strike-related disruptions.

READ ALSO: SAS and pilots’ unions confirm end of strike

SAS warned then that regular operations would “resume as soon as possible,” but that may not be soon enough for passengers scheduled to fly in the next few days.

“There might be additional traffic disruptions, and consequently, cancelled flights in the next few days as we are working on getting back to normal traffic,” the airline wrote on its website on Tuesday morning.

Flights already cancelled due to the strike will remain cancelled, SAS also stated.

Flights operated by SAS Link, SAS Connect and the company’s partners Air Baltic, CityJet and XFLY are not affected by the strike, SAS noted.

For passengers whose flights are cancelled, rebooking options within the same time frame as existing bookings are limited, SAS said.

However, passengers who can be rebooked to alternative flights will receive an SMS with information about the new itinerary. Passengers who cannot be rebooked will also receive an SMS. If your flight is cancelled you are entitled to full refund of your ticket, which can be requested on the My Bookings section of the SAS website.

SAS has meanwhile offered passengers booked on SAS operated flights between July 17th-21st the option of rebooking the ticket free of charge to a SAS operated flight on another date within the next 360 days and to the same destination.

More general information for passengers affected by the strike can be found here.