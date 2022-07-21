Read news from:
Trains stopped between Stockholm and Gothenburg

Trains between Stockholm and Gothenburg have been stopped and between Stockholm and Malmö severely disrupted due to a fire and several electrical faults.

Published: 21 July 2022 17:38 CEST
An SJ train departs from Stockholm Central Station. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT

“We have problems with all rail traffic south of Norrland,” Peter Jonsson, from the Swedish Transport Administration, told the country’s TT newswire. “The heat has of course had an impact, particularly when it concerns the fire, but we’re not otherwise speculating on the cause.” 

According to the agency, the issues are the result of four separate incidents, a fire south of Hallsberg, an overhead power contact line, which has snapped, and two electrical faults. 

Peter Krameus, a spokesperson for Sweden’s state-owned rail company SJ, said that all trains were being sent back to the stations from which they most recently departed until the faults could be corrected. 

While trains between Stockholm and Gothenburg have been stopped completely, trains between Stockholm and Malmö have been affected by two problems with overhead lines. Trains between Mjölby and Nässjö and Eslöv and Stehag are travelling onto on one of the two lines now. 

“That doesn’t mean that all traffic has stopped, but it’s going to mean cancelled trains and delayed departures,” Jonsson said. 

So far, 50 of SJ’s train departures have been cancelled as a result of the faults. 

SAS

UPDATED: How long will SAS flights take to get back to normal service?

Scandinavian airline SAS and the unions representing their pilots said early on Tuesday that they had reached an agreement which will bring to an end a two-week strike. But on Thursday, more than 300 flights were still cancelled.

Published: 19 July 2022 10:46 CEST
Updated: 21 July 2022 10:51 CEST
How many flights were cancelled on Thursday? 

Two days after the strike was ended, 300 flights were cancelled, of which 20 were flying from Stockholm, Copenhagen, and Oslo. No flights from Gothenburg were cancelled. 

Även i dag, torsdag, två dagar efter det att pilotstrejken på SAS blåstes av, har flygbolaget ett antal inställda avgångar.

Av totalt över 300 flygningar från Stockholm, Göteborg, Köpenhamn respektive Oslo är ett 20-tal inställda.

The airline advises passengers to check their flight status via the relevant page on the SAS website before travelling to the airport.

The website of Danish broadcaster DR shows a running list of shuttered flights within the next seven days. Users on the website can scroll down to the first blue box to find cancelled flights. 

How many flights will be cancelled on Friday? 

According to SAS’s website, flights from Stockholm are running largely as scheduled on Friday, with only three flights cancelled: the 6.30am flight to Alicante, the 7.55am to Rome, and the 5.05pm flight to Mallorca.

From Copenhagen, four flights were cancelled, the 8.30am to Bergen, the 12.40am to Venice, the 5.45pm to Malllorca, and the 6.10pm to Dublin.

From Oslo, ten flights were cancelled: the 5.50 flight to Faro 6.15am flight to Malaga, the 8.25 flight to Bodo, the 12.30pm flight to Kristiansund, the 2.45pm flight to Bergen, the 3.05pm flight to London, the 3.45pm flight to Milan, the 4.45pm flight to Barcelona, the 5.10pm flight to Split, and the 7pm flight to Kristiansund. 

 
When did the strike end? 

The agreement ending the strike after 15 days was confirmed by both the company and the unions after a negotiation session ran through Monday and into the early hours of Tuesday.

Despite the end of the strike having been agreed, passengers scheduled to fly with SAS in the coming days may still be affected by strike-related disruptions.

READ ALSO: SAS and pilots’ unions confirm end of strike

SAS warned then that regular operations would “resume as soon as possible,” but that may not be soon enough for passengers scheduled to fly in the next few days. 

“There might be additional traffic disruptions, and consequently, cancelled flights in the next few days as we are working on getting back to normal traffic,” the airline wrote on its website on Tuesday morning. 

Flights already cancelled due to the strike will remain cancelled, SAS also stated.

Flights operated by SAS Link, SAS Connect and the company’s partners Air Baltic, CityJet and XFLY are not affected by the strike, SAS noted.

For passengers whose flights are cancelled, rebooking options within the same time frame as existing bookings are limited, SAS said.

However, passengers who can be rebooked to alternative flights will receive an SMS with information about the new itinerary. Passengers who cannot be rebooked will also receive an SMS. If your flight is cancelled you are entitled to full refund of your ticket, which can be requested on the My Bookings section of the SAS website.

SAS has meanwhile offered passengers booked on SAS operated flights between July 17th-21st the option of rebooking the ticket free of charge to a SAS operated flight on another date within the next 360 days and to the same destination.

More general information for passengers affected by the strike can be found here.

