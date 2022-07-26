Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Herring supplies dwindle, Ukrainian teachers trained to work in Sweden, and fewer tourists in the mountains. Here's Sweden's news on Tuesday.

Published: 26 July 2022 09:09 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Tourists hiking by the Mittåkläppen mountain in Härjedalen. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

Diminishing herring supplies in the Baltic Sea

Small-scale coastal fishermen in the Baltic Sea have been warning of diminishing herring stocks for a number of years. The Swedish Agency for Marine and Water Management is also seeing the same development, public broadcaster radio Ekot reports.

“We share the fishing industry’s concern and can also confirm it, looking at the amount of fish caught over the last two years,” investigator Jens Persson told the radio.

“Catches are noticeably smaller.”

The Marine and Water Management Agency has identified multiple factors which may be affecting fish supplies. One factor is large-scale trawling, but also environmental and climate-related factors may have an effect.

Many of the small-scale fishermen are, however, convinced that trawlers have caused the shortage. According to fisherman Dennis Bergman in Norrsundet, Gävle Municipality, there’s no time to wait.

“Over the last 20 years it’s decreased year by year by year, and the last three years have been extremely bad. It’s not even worth fishing for herring anymore, unfortunately that’s how bad the situation is.”

“You can’t earn money fishing for herring at the moment,” he said.

Swedish vocabulary: sill, strömming – herring (both names are used for the same species of fish, but the word strömming is used for herring caught in the Baltic Sea north of Kalmar)

Malmö University training Ukrainian teachers to work in Sweden

Ukrainian teachers fleeing war in their home country are undergoing training at Malmö University to be able to work in Swedish schools this autumn.

“They possess fantastic competencies which municipalities should be taking advantage of,” university lecturer Christina Johnsson told TT newswire.

One topic discussed in the course is Swedish discrimination legislation. Johnsson, who is a lecturer in public law, opened discussions with cases where students’ clothing has been questioned, and where students want to be defined by a different gender. This sparked debate among the Ukrainian teachers regarding the issue of gender identity.

“It’s maybe a bit unusual for us,” Hanna Karasevych told TT during a coffee break, “but it’s not completely new or shocking. I had a female student who wanted to be a boy and changed her name,” she said.

Malmö University is the first in Sweden to arrange the introductory courses which are carried out on behalf of the National Agency for Education. The Ukrainian teachers will receive basic knowledge of the Swedish school system and the relationship between teacher and student. Other topics such as human rights, cultural issues and the school’s democratic responsibility are on the agenda.

Swedish vocabulary: diskrimineringslagstiftning – discrimination legislation

Fewer tourists in Swedish mountains

There are fewer tourists in the Swedish mountains this summer compared to previous years, according to figures from the Swedish Tourist Association (STF), reported by public broadcaster radio Ekot.

2019 was a record year for mountain tourism, and even during the pandemic there was great interest in hiking. Now, however, interest seems to have waned – in June 2022, STF reported 19 percent fewer overnight guests compared to the same month in 2019. Airline strikes, high fuel prices and unpredictable weather in the mountains are mentioned as possible reasons for the decrease.

However, the reduced number of visitors can also have positive effects on the mountain environment, Marit Sarri from Abisko tourist station told radio Ekot. It can lessen the burden on animals, nature, and reindeer husbandry.

“There is high pressure on the Kungsleden and the Abisko-Kebnekaise stretch, as well as in the Jämtlandsfjällen,” she said. “So there is an advantage to it being a little calmer this year,” she told the radio.

Swedish vocabulary: fjällen – the mountains

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Risk of doubled electricity prices, high monkeypox risk and far-right extremist's home-made bomb factory. Here's Sweden's news on Monday.

Published: 25 July 2022 08:18 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Expert: Risk that electricity prices will double this winter

Do not expect a drop in electricity prices this winter – rather the opposite. Over autumn and winter, electricity prices in southern Sweden could be almost twice as high as they were last year.

“There’s a high chance of higher prices than last winter, and they were exceptionally high then from a historic perspective,” energy consultant Christian Holtz told TT newswire.

Many have noticed their electricity bill taking up a larger proportion of their household budget in recent months, and that will continue to be the case. The forward price or terminpris, i.e. the market’s assessment of the expected future electricity price, is currently pointing to an expensive winter, particularly for those in southern Sweden.

“During the coming winter, prices will be very high across Europe, and that will spill over into the Nordic energy market,” John Sigvardsson, analyst at energy trading company Bixia told TT.

In south Götaland, electricity will cost 3:50 kronor per kilowatt hour during the autumn and winter, according to Sigvardssons prognosis.

“From December to March this year, the average price per kilowatt hour was 1:40 kronor,” Sigvardsson said.

“So that’s doubled, more or less.”

Swedish vocabulary: i fjol – last year 

WHO warns ‘high’ risk of monkeypox in Europe as it declares health emergency

The World Health Organisation this weekend declared the monkeypox outbreak, which has affected nearly 16,000 people in 72 countries, to be a global health emergency — the highest alarm it can sound.

“I have decided that the global monkeypox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press conference.

He said a committee of experts who met on Thursday was unable to reach a consensus, so it fell on him to decide whether to trigger the highest alert possible.

“WHO’s assessment is that the risk of monkeypox is moderate globally and in all regions, except in the European region where we assess the risk as high,” he added.

Monkeypox has affected over 15,800 people in 72 countries, according to a tally by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published on
July 20.

A surge in monkeypox infections has been reported since early May outside the West and Central African countries where the disease has long been endemic.

Read more on that story here.

Swedish vocabulary: apkoppor – monkeypox

Far-right extremist jailed in Sweden for home bomb factory

A far-right extremist in Sweden has been found guilty of serious weapons offences, after police found a bomb factory in the living room of his house in Skaraborg.

The district court in Skaraborg, in western Sweden found the 25-year-old man guilty of possessing illegal weapons but not of planning a bomb explosion. He was sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

When the police searched the house in November last year, they found a revolver, material that could be used to make explosive devices, other weapons, and a 3D-printed weapon. They also found 3D-printed parts that, according to the prosecution, could be used to assemble more weapons.

“The court found that the man had the knowledge and possibility to produce explosive devices, but that there were no concrete plans to bring about an explosion with danger for other people’s life or health or damage of property,” the court said in a press release.

The man was found guilty of “serious weapons offences”, “weapons offences”, “preparation to commit weapons offences”, transgressions under Sweden’s explosive substances control laws, and transgressions against Sweden’s regulations governing substances which can cause fire and explosions.

The court also found that the man had previously been a member of a far-right organisation.

See all the details on that story here.

Swedish vocabulary: högerextrem – far-right

SHOW COMMENTS