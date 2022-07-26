For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Herring supplies dwindle, Ukrainian teachers trained to work in Sweden, and fewer tourists in the mountains. Here's Sweden's news on Tuesday.
Published: 26 July 2022 09:09 CEST
Tourists hiking by the Mittåkläppen mountain in Härjedalen. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Risk of doubled electricity prices, high monkeypox risk and far-right extremist's home-made bomb factory. Here's Sweden's news on Monday.
Published: 25 July 2022 08:18 CEST
