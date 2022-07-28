Read news from:
PROPERTY

Nudity to BBQs: What you can (and can’t) do on your balcony in Sweden

What better way to enjoy summer in your apartment than by making full use of your balcony? The Local spoke to Henric Gartz, a lawyer who specialises on issues related to housing, to find out how to stay on the right side of the law.

Published: 28 July 2022 15:58 CEST
Photo: Maja Suslin/TT

“You should look at your rental contract to see if there are any special rules in regards to what you can and cannot do on a balcony”, Henric Gartz, lawyer at Fastighetsjuristerna Göteborg, a legal firm specialising in housing issues, told The Local.

“If nothing is specified, then you should follow the general rules and be considerate towards your neighbours.”

The three common issues that arise during the summer when Swedes take to their balconies are grilling, smoking and nudity, he said.

Barbecues

The summer season is perfect for grilling, and although many residential areas in Sweden have communal grills in the garden, this is not always the case. Even if they do, some people prefer grilling on their balcony to be closer to the kitchen.

“If you grill, it will smell of meat, fish or vegetables and it could smell bad for a neighbour”, said Gartz. 

Electric grills are often more suitable for balconies. Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT

It’s also important to check with your housing association or your landlord to make sure they allow grilling on the balcony before you get started.

“A housing association has a lot of freedom to choose whether barbecues are allowed or not,” Maria Mati, property lawyer at HSB, Sweden’s largest cooperative housing association, wrote on their website.

“Therefore, you need to check to find out what applies in your association. But even if it’s allowed, you need to make sure that you grill in a fire-safe way.”

“And respect your neighbours,” she added.

Smoking

So, is it legal to smoke a cigarette outside on your balcony?

“You are allowed to smoke on your balcony,” Gartz said, “But if neighbours don’t like the smell of cigarette or cigar smoke, then be considerate.”

According to HSB, there’s no general ban on smoking in apartment blocks, and a housing foundation can’t ban you from smoking on your balcony or outside space.

“But you should also make sure you show consideration here,” Mati said, warning that you could end up on the wrong side of the law.

“The Residential Tenancies Act’s rules on disturbances in the property, or the Environmental Code’s rules on nuisance could be used in cases involving tobacco smoke,” she said.

“However, in one case, the district court in Falun decided that smoking on a balcony was permitted to a reasonable extent, even if irritated the neighbours,” she said.

Again, it all boils down to showing consideration for your neighbours.

“Maybe if you see that they are drinking coffee and you know smoke annoys them, wait until they finish before smoking”, Gartz said.

Just because your balcony is small doesn’t mean you can’t try your hand at growing your own vegetables. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Can I have plants on my balcony?

Flower boxes are a great way to liven up a balcony or even try your hand at growing vegetables during the summer months – just make sure they’re hanging on the inside of your balcony so they can’t fall down and injure someone, and try to avoid water and soil raining down on your neighbours below when you water your plants.

Is it legal to sunbathe naked on my balcony?

It depends how you do it.

Stripping off on your balcony isn’t necessarily forbidden. However, you do need to consider whether the neighbours might see more than they want to while you’re catching some rays. 

As is generally the case with rules for what you can and can’t do on your balcony, the law says that you’re more than entitled to take off your clothes in your own private space – but this shouldn’t impact your neighbours. 

To get around this, you may want to put up a screen between you and your neighbour’s balcony (you may have to ask permission from your housing foundation if this involves drilling any holes in the wall), or even go full Adam and Eve with a strategically placed plant or two.

Another option is position your parasol so it blocks your neighbour’s view – just watch out for any gusts of wind that may strike at an inopportune moment.

If, however, people see you from the street this could be more problematic, and in some cases end up in court depending on the gravity.

Similarly, you can’t have sex on your balcony where others could see or hear you – this could lead to a police report for förargelseväckande beteende (disorderly conduct).

In a nutshell:

Apartment living is often about compromise, and this also applies to what you do on your balcony. Speak to your neighbours and make sure they’re not irritated by your behaviour – similarly, let them know if something they’re doing is irritating you and see if you can figure out a solution which works for everyone.

“It is important to respect each other and talk about issues, if you live close to other people”, Gartz said.

PROPERTY

Reader question: Should I buy now if I’m looking for a property in Sweden?

Property prices on the Swedish market are falling, so does that mean buyers need to act quickly to snap up a home? We ask an expert for some advice.

Published: 26 July 2022 12:03 CEST
“Making a decision on buying a house or apartment is a long term decision. Prices will go up, prices will go down,” said Robert Bergqvist, a senior economist at Swedish bank SEB.

Bergqvist’s analysis indicated that property prices will continue to fall during the autumn. He based his view on SEB’s housing price indicator in which they ask house owners in Sweden once a month a simple question of whether they think property prices will go up or down over the coming 12 months.

“Last month we saw a collapse in our indicator and that suggests that we should be prepared for a decline in the housing market”, said Bergqvist.

He pointed out there was a current mismatch in house prices between those selling and those who want to buy. 

Buyer’s market

The majority of Sweden’s estate agents are also expecting a sharp drop in flat and house prices over the coming year, with most now calling a buyer’s market.

“Prices will have to be adjusted downwards,” Johan Engström, the CEO of Fastighetsbyrån estate agents, told TT in June.

“At the beginning of the year, things still looked positive on the property market across the country,” he told TT. “Then Russia’s war in Ukraine came, followed by inflation, stock market turbulence, and increased interest rates, and it shifted. The market has seen a dramatic shift in a relatively short period.”

Previously, sellers had a clear advantage. But according to Fastighetbyråns latest panel of estate agents, where Sweden’s estate agents answer questions on the state of the property market, it is now a buyer’s market to a much greater degree.

Engström also believes there is a mismatch in house price expectations between buyers and sellers in the current market.

“Sellers haven’t really adapted, rather they’re stuck in the ‘old market’ and the buyer in turn has other concerns and hears that the situation is completely different,” Engström told TT.

“Right now we’re seeing extremely clear signs that we have a market where buyers and sellers are far apart.”

To wait or not to wait?

However, this buyer’s market doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the right time to buy for everyone – interest rates are going up, meaning buyers must be prepared if they continue to rise, Robert Bergqvist, senior economist at SEB said.

“If you wait it’s possible you will get a better opportunity to buy a house,” Bergqvist said. “But, if the interest rates continue to rise, will you have enough money to pay for those higher rates?”

Buyers therefore faced the conundrum of having to balance the fact that house prices were going down and interest rates on mortgages were going up.

Long-term investment or short-term purchase?

For those planning on living in Sweden for a short while – such as foreigners looking to move to Sweden who aren’t yet sure if they want to stay in the country permanently – it may be better to hold off on buying if possible, until the situation becomes more stable.

Another matter to keep in mind if you’re thinking of buying an apartment in Sweden but aren’t sure if you’ll be staying for the long-term is that profit made from the sale of property is subject to capital gains tax – 22 percent of the profit.

That tax can be deferred if you’re using the money to upgrade to a new house in Sweden or within the European Economic Area (EEA), but if it’s elsewhere, you’ll have to pay up. If you’re coming from a country outside the EEA and are considering buying an apartment in Sweden before eventually moving back home, that’s worth keeping in mind.

“On the long-term perspective we still have a housing shortage in Sweden. This should provide support on the long-term perspective for house prices,” Bergqvist said.

In other words, even though house prices are currently falling, there will come a moment when they stop falling and start to rise again, he says.

Eventually, property prices will pick back up, therefore making the investment of buying property worth it, especially if you plan to hold on to the property for a few years or more.

Don’t wait too long to buy

In two to three years’ time, Bergqvist hopes that the global economic situation will be such that the central banks, including the Swedish Riksbank, could cap interest rates and make it more favourable to borrow money again.

“In a few years’ time there is a good chance that borrowing costs will come down,” he said. “Hopefully we will see an end to the Ukrainian war and we should also see the rate of inflation going down”. 

That could lead to more people buying property and see an increase in the value of the housing market.

“Supply is lower, if you think about the amount of people interested in moving,” Johan Engström, CEO of Fastighetsbyrån, told TT. Higher interest rates and lower demand for property is pushing prices down.

“When we’ve had a situation with extremely low interest rates, a high interest in property and many buyers interested in the same property, it pushes prices up.”

Basically, those waiting for the housing market to reach the sweet spot where prices fall and lending rates are low shouldn’t wait too long, because it will be impossible to tell when this moment is, Bergqvist warns.

Buying a house is a long-term investment so if the right property in the right location is available then it could be worth buying now, he says.

