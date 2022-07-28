For members
PROPERTY
Nudity to BBQs: What you can (and can’t) do on your balcony in Sweden
What better way to enjoy summer in your apartment than by making full use of your balcony? The Local spoke to Henric Gartz, a lawyer who specialises on issues related to housing, to find out how to stay on the right side of the law.
Published: 28 July 2022 15:58 CEST
Photo: Maja Suslin/TT
PROPERTY
Reader question: Should I buy now if I’m looking for a property in Sweden?
Property prices on the Swedish market are falling, so does that mean buyers need to act quickly to snap up a home? We ask an expert for some advice.
Published: 26 July 2022 12:03 CEST
