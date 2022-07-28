For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Summer weather returning, two foreigners dead in kayak accident and Spotify reports losses. Here's Sweden's news on Thursday.
Published: 28 July 2022 08:36 CEST
Lake Vänern is a popular area for kayaking. File photo, unrelated to story: Anders Tedeholm/imagebank.sweden.se
For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Malmö school attack hearing continues, crime top of agenda for Swedish voters and Tetra Pak pulls out of Russia. Here's Sweden's news on Wednesday.
Published: 27 July 2022 08:36 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments