TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Summer weather returning, two foreigners dead in kayak accident and Spotify reports losses. Here's Sweden's news on Thursday.

Published: 28 July 2022 08:36 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Lake Vänern is a popular area for kayaking. File photo, unrelated to story: Anders Tedeholm/imagebank.sweden.se

Summer weather looks to return

After a few days of grey weather, sunny weather is expected to return over most of the country in the next few days.

“In the coming days, it looks like there’ll be good chances of sun over quite a large area of the country,” Emelie Karlsson, meteorologist at SMHI, told TT news wire.

This week has been cold and dreary in across much of the country, with temperatures “lower than normal”, Karlsson said.

A slight high pressure front is expected to move over Sweden today, bringing with it temperatures of around 20 degrees in southern Sweden, slightly colder further north.

This is expected to continue over Friday and Saturday, with grey skies and rain expected to return next week.

Swedish vocabulary: grått – grey

Two dead in kayak accident on lake Vänern

Two adults have died in a kayak accident on the Vänern lake, the largest lake in the EU, which lies in western Sweden.

People on board a private motorboat raised the alarm at 4:30pm on Wednesday.

“They saw something in the water and later when they got closer, they saw that it was a person,” Maria Boman, deputy rescue leader at the Swedish Maritime Administration’s sea and air rescue centre.

A search effort was launched in the lake, which has an area of over 5,500 square kilometres, concentrating the search around the Djurö and Lurö archipelagos. The Marine Administration’s helicopters were involved, as well as boats from the Swedish coastguard.

“The person in the water had a buoyancy aid like the ones used when practising water sports,” Boman said.

A short while later, another person was found in the same area. Both were taken to hospital, and at 9pm that evening, the police stated that they had both died. Neither has been identified.

“Our assessment is that they are foreign citizens,” said Lars Hedelin, police press spokesperson. “We have contacted that country’s police who will help us further with this case.”

During the search, two kayaks and two paddles were found, along with camping gear. The search was called off around 8pm. Police do not suspect that a crime was committed.

“These are two adults who have got into trouble on open water,” Hedelin said.

Swedish vocabulary: flytväst – buoyancy aid

Spotify losses widen as costs and subscribers increase

The world’s most popular streaming service Spotify recorded wider losses on rising costs on Wednesday, even though subscriber numbers beat expectations in the second quarter.

Between April and June, the Swedish giant suffered a net loss of 125 million euros, compared to 20 million euros in the second quarter of 2021.

In the same period, the number of paying subscribers rose by 14 percent to 188 million out of a total of 433 million including non-paying users.

The 19 percent increase in overall users is the largest ever in the second quarter, the company said.

Analysts had expected a loss of 127 million euros ($128 million) and a rise in paying subscribers to 187 million, Bloomberg reported.

The rise in paying subscribers confounded concerns that the rising cost of living would push consumers to cut back on non-essential spending such as entertainment.

Spotify’s operating losses hit 194 million in the second quarter, compared with operating profits of 12 million euros a year earlier.

Spotify blamed the losses on higher staff costs after expanding its team and new acquisitions as it widens its reach into the world of podcasts.

Swedish vocabulary: prenumeranter – subscribers

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Malmö school attack hearing continues, crime top of agenda for Swedish voters and Tetra Pak pulls out of Russia. Here's Sweden's news on Wednesday.

Published: 27 July 2022 08:36 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Victims in Malmö school attack were targeted at random, court hears

The 18-year-old student at Malmö Latin who has admitted to killing two female teachers at the school told a court on Tuesday that he attacked at random.

“I was going to do everything at random,” said the attacker, who has not been named.

“The idea was to just attack the first person I saw. Of course, there were certain people I was hoping not to meet,” he told the court.

The 18-year-old has admitted to attacking and killing two teachers at Malmö Latin school on March 21st.

The attacker said he first began thinking about carrying out an attack the day before, on March 20th.

He told the court he had previously considered taking his own life but that a setback in his bid to get a driving licence pushed him to take action.

The court hearing in Malmö will continue throughout the week.

As the minor mental examination already carried out on the 18-year-old has concluded that he may be suspected of having a serious mental disorder, his lawyer Anders Elison expects that his client will undergo a major forensic psychiatric examination before being sentenced.

Swedish vocabulary: slumpmässigt – at random

Crime most important election issue for Sweden’s voters

For the first time since the 1970s, crime is top of the list of voters’ most important issues in the run-up to September’s election.

This is according to a new report from the SOM Institute at Gothenburg University, newspaper Dagens Nyheter (DN) reports.

This is the first time crime has come top since regular election-year surveys began in 1979.

According to the report, 41 percent of those questioned said that law and order are the most important issues in society, as well as the most important political issues.

“This issue has risen like a rocket and increased from election to election.” Patrik Öhberg, political scientist at the SOM Institute, told Swedish public service radio Ekot.

“This is the first election campaign in modern times where it’s so high up on the agenda that all parties, whether they want to or not, have to discuss the issue,” he said.

Swedish vocabulary: valfråga – election issue

Tetra Pak pulls out of Russia

Food packaging giant Tetra Pak said yesterday it was selling its operations in Russia and pulling out for good, as Western sanctions made it impossible to maintain a normal supply chain.

The Swedish-Swiss group had already suspended new investment and projects in the country after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February.

But the company continued to serve Russian clients packaging essential food items, in line with its commitment to the principle that people have a right to access safe food.

However, this has now become untenable, the company said. “This is due to the cumulative impact of the restrictions on exports to Russia leading to an unsustainable supply chain, as a result of which the company is left with no other option than to exit the country,” Tetra Pak said in a statement.

The company said it will divest its Russian operations to local management, helping ensure continuity to customers providing essential food items, while minimising the impact on employees.

Tetra Pak, which had been present in Russia for 62 years, had employed around 750 people there, a spokeswoman told AFP.

Founded in Sweden in 1951, Tetra Pak now employs more than 25,000 people in more than 160 countries.

It is now part of the Swiss-based Tetra Laval group which also includes a beverage packaging unit and a division providing milk production equipment to dairy farmers.

Swedish vocabulary: nödvändig – essential

