Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Ban on pre-paid sims, ID-controls could be extended, and a 50 percent cap on 'non-Nordic citizens': find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup

Published: 1 August 2022 08:15 CEST
Sweden’s migration minister, Anders Ygeman, at a press conference in Stockholm in July. Photo: Ali Lorestani/TT

Minister: No more than 50 percent non-Nordic citizens in ‘vulnerable areas’

Immigration Minister Anders Ygeman has suggested that Sweden follow Denmark and seek to limit the concentration of people with immigrant backgrounds in the most troubled areas of its cities. 

In an interview with the Dagens Nyheter newspaper, Ygeman said that it was a problem for Sweden that there are districts where a majority of inhabitants come from outside the Nordic countries. 

“I think it’s bad to have areas where the majority have a non-Nordic origin,” he said in an interview with the Dagens Nyheter newspaper.

“If you want to learn Swedish, you need to practice. If you live in an area where you can get by with the language of your home country, it becomes hugely more difficult to learn and develop the language. If, in addition, you have a job where you can get by in the language of your homeland, where are you going to practice Swedish? In that context, I think having this sort of goal can say something important.” 

Ygeman suggested a 50 percent limit when pushed by the newspaper’s reporters on whether he thought Sweden should bring in a similar target to that of Denmark, where the ruling Social Democrats have brought in a target that no housing development in the country should have more than 30 percent of the population with a non-Western background by 2030.

“That’s just a starting point. If we’re going to impose that number [as a target] for real, then we need to carry out an inquiry and think about it. But if you want to have my “hunch”, I’d put the number there.”

Swedish vocab: utomnordiskt ursprung – non-Nordic origin

Sweden to ban unregistered pre-paid mobile phones

Pre-paid SIM cards, known in Swedish as kontantkort or cash cards will soon require registration with information including the owner’s name and personal identity number (personnummer), broadcaster SVT has reported.

The new rules could present difficulties for people without a personnummer, such as foreign nationals who have recently moved to Sweden, since a personal identity number is needed to set up a phone contract.

Sweden is changing its laws around pre-paid SIM cards because the anonymous nature of unregistered phones makes the work of law enforcement agencies more difficult, SVT wrote.

“[The new rules] make it more difficult for criminals and easier for the police and other law enforcement agencies,” Fredrik Joelsson, of the police fraud unit in Västerås and operational analyst for the police in Region Mitt, told SVT.

Swedish vocab: oregistrerade kontantkort – pre-paid sim cards (literally “unregistered cash cards”)

ID controls into Sweden could be extended despite criticism

Sweden’s government is considering extending the ID controls imposed on ferries travelling to Sweden from abroad to control the flow of refugees from Ukraine. 

The controls were brought in on March 28th and are set to expire on September 1st. 

Sweden’s infrastructure minister Tomas Eneroth told Sweden’s TT news wire that he believed the controls had probably prevented people smuggling into Sweden, and argued that shipping companies, just like airlines, should have good control over who their passengers are. 

But he said he would listen to the arguments from ferry operators before deciding to extend the controls. 

“I will listen to the points in the responses and come back with a decision shortly,” he said. “At the same time, it’s been important for us, not least for security reasons, to highlight this fundamental principle: we should know who is on board.” 

Anders Hermansson, chief executive of the Swedish Shipowners Association, said: “We find it hard to see that there’s a need for this from the perspective of marine security. If the government sees other reasons to do it, it should use another part of the law.”

Swedish vocab: människohandel – people smuggling 

Stockholm Arlanda airport sees 10,000 delayed flights this summer

As many as 10,000 departures from Stockholm’s Arlanda airport have been delayed so far this summer, according to new data.

Arlanda, which is run by state-owned operator Swedavia, has seen extensive queuing and delays throughout the summer.

Staff shortages and a major pilots’ strike by Scandinavian airline SAS, resolved earlier this month, are among major factors to have caused disruption at Arlanda.

The 10,000 cancellations were described as a “weak number” by Norwegian aviation expert Hans Jørgen Elnäs in comments to Sveriges Radio’s news programme Ekot, which reported the figure.

Swedish vocab: försenade – delayed 

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

New rules for e-scooters, Swedish tax breaks for properties in Spain and woman accidentally pronounced dead. Here's Sweden's news on Friday.

Published: 29 July 2022 09:01 CEST
Woman accidentally pronounced dead for six days

A woman was accidentally pronounced dead after visiting her doctor. She noticed the mistake had been made after her BankID stopped working.

“I was shocked, angry, how could this happen? What happens to my pension? Do I still exist anywhere?,” the woman said to public broadcaster SVT in Skåne.

Doctors at Skåne University Hospital in Malmö had accidentally submitted a death certificate for the woman, who was pronounced dead for six days before she discovered the mistake had occurred.

But the issue has taken much longer to fix. More than six months after she was pronounced dead, she’s still not sure if she is still listed on all the government registers she should be.

The hospital has now reported itself to the Health and Social Care Inspectorate (IVO) who will investigate the accident, radio P4 Malmöhus reports.

Swedish vocabulary: dödförklarad – pronounced dead

Swedish tax breaks for household maintenance paid out for holiday homes in Spain

In recent years, the Swedish Tax Agency (Skatteverket) has paid out 136 million kronor to Spanish companies renovating and cleaning Swedes’ holiday homes in Spain, Sydsvenskan reports.

The tax breaks, known as rotavdrag for renovations and rutavdrag for domestic services like cleaning, were originally introduced to combat illicit labour in Sweden.

However, Swedes abroad are also able to use the service, meaning that the state pays a portion of labour costs for labourers, cleaners and other household services to companies abroad.

“I think it’s wrong that Swedish taxes are being used like this,” Kristina Gauthier Reberg, who used the rotavdrag when she renovated her apartment in Gran Canaria, told Sydsvenskan.

Pia Blank Thörnroos, tax lawyer at the Tax Agency, said that when the tax breaks were introduced some years ago, politicians debated whether it should only apply to properties in Sweden.

“But there were concerns that Sweden would be accused of putting obstacles in the way of the free movement of goods and services within the EU,” she said.

Last year, the Tax Agency paid out 16.8 billion kronor in rot- and rutavdrag, according to Sydsvenskan. The amount of money paid out to Swedes with properties abroad represents 0.2 percent of this figure.

Swedish vocabulary: avdrag – (tax) reduction

‘Playtime’s over’: Sweden to introduce new law on e-scooters

Sweden’s infrastructure minister Tomas Eneroth has announced that, from the 1st of September, it will be illegal to ride e-scooters on pavements.

Eneroth made the announcement at a government event on July 28th.

“Now I can inform you that it’s the end of the line for e-scooters on pavements,” he said.

“It increases the risk of accidents. I have seen myself how anxious it makes many elderly people and people with disabilities when e-scooters rush past at high speed”, he said.

Eneroth added that it’s not a “human right” for people to make a mess by parking e-scooters wherever they like.

“There needs to be order on the roads. Playtime’s over.”

The rules mean that, from September 1st, you can get fined for riding an e-scooter on the pavement.

The decision comes into place at the same time as a rule that forbids parking e-scooters on pavements and cycle lanes.

With these new measures, e-scooters will now follow the same rules as traditional bicycles.

“Together, these new rules will improve the accessibility and safety for everyone who walks on pavements”, Eneroth added.

Swedish vocabulary: elsparkcykel – e-scooter

