2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

Sweden’s ruling Social Democrats launch ‘presidential’ election campaign

The Social Democrats rolled out their election campaign on Thursday, focusing heavily on leader Magdalena Andersson, law and order, and jobs, and dropping the environment as a priority.

Published: 4 August 2022 15:17 CEST
Social Democrat election posters on pensions, limiting profits for free schools, and law and order issues. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT

In a press conference held by party secretary Tobias Baudin, the ruling Social Democrats revealed their campaign posters for the upcoming election on September 11th.

Climate issues

The absence of campaign posters addressing the issue of climate change and the environment was conspicuous, with Baudin explaining when questioned that it is still a priority for the Social Democrats, as the climate transition (klimatomställning) is a “huge opportunity” to create more jobs.

“It’s an opportunity to create more jobs in our country,” he said. “I’m from Norrbotten myself and there’s a lack of jobs there. That’s why it’s so obvious that everyone who can work, should work, and here we see the climate transition as a huge opportunity.”

Furthermore, he said, the climate issue will be “more prominent on social media”, where younger voters are more likely to see it.

Win the election

Baudin also explained the Social Democrats’ goal for the upcoming election.

“Formally, our goal is to get a better result than last time, where we got 28.3%,” he said. “We’ve got good hopes of breaking that with a good margin. Our focus, and my focus, obviously, is to get as many votes as possible.”

“The more votes we get, the better chance we have of carrying out the policies we are going into the election with.”

He did, however, indicate that the party could be open to forming a coalition government following September’s election.

“Our goal is to form a Social Democrat government or a Social Democrat-led government after the election,” he said.

“We can work with all parties apart from the Sweden Democrats, but obviously those who are closest to us are the Greens, the Left Party and the Centre Party”.

Moderates ‘still have a lot of questions to answer’

The opposition right-wing Moderates recently announced their own election campaign focusing on issues where the opposition parties are united in their disagreement with the Social Democrats.

Baudin was disparaging of that campaign, accusing them of dodging the larger issues.

“I noted that they agreed on eleven points,” he said. “One, for example, was that you should be able to make a living by working.”

“I think a lot of people probably agree on that,” he smirked.

“But the big questions – should we have state-run healthcare? State-run schools? The raised threshold in A-kassa? Should that stay? What about foreign policy? What does being dependent on the Sweden Democrats mean for our role in the EU? Connections to Russia? What kind of equality policy will there be? The Liberals’ or the Sweden Democrats’?”

“They still have a lot of questions to answer.”

A presidential-style campaign?

The Social Democrats also revealed four posters focusing on Magdalena Andersson and other prominent party figures, such as Finance Minister Mikael Damberg, Health Minister Lena Hallengren, and Baudin himself.

When asked whether this focus on Andersson and her leadership was a sign that the Social Democrats were aiming for a presidential-style election comparing Andersson to the Moderates’ leader Ulf Kristersson, Baudin did not give a clear answer, choosing instead to focus on Andersson’s leadership.

“We have a party leader who has a high level of voter confidence, she has also handled many crises since November last year […] she’s a very competent party leader and prime minister. And she’s good for Sweden, lots of people also are clear on that.”

My task, our task is to be clear that if you want her as Prime Minister, you can’t vote for the Moderates or the Sweden Democrats. If you want her as Prime Minister, if you want her to lead our country, you have to vote for us.”

2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

Swedish opposition leader: ‘We are agreed enough on the big issues’

Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson kicked off his party's election campaign on Thursday, with a speech that presented himself as the only candidate backed by a coalition of parties with a common programme.

Published: 4 August 2022 14:54 CEST
In a speech in front of four hundred Moderate party members in the city of Norrköping, Kristersson said that unlike ruling the Social Democrats, his party was backed by three other parties that were agreed on enough to get necessary reforms enacted in government. 

“We have slowly but surely built a team on our side of politics which is ready and has both the will and the ability,” he said. “Four different parties which are not agreed on everything, but which are sufficiently agreed on the big issues to together get results.” 

He reiterated the praise he had given to the populist Sweden Democrats party in his speech at the Almedalen political festival at the start of July. 

“No other party has warned as consistently as the Sweden Democrats that Sweden cannot continue to increase immigration if we want to handle the problems with integration,” he said. “And that’s something I appreciate.” 

He praised the Christian Democrats for their focus on healthcare and elderly care, and welcomed back the Liberals, saying he was glad they had “found their way home to the political right”. 

READ ALSO: Swedish opposition leader: This election is about cash in people’s wallets

He stressed, however, that the Moderates’ decision in the autumn of 2019 to work with all political parties, including the Sweden Democrats had been “pragmatic but not at all without principle”. 

“On the contrary,” he said. “We have strong values which we do not compromise on.” 

He dismissed Social Democrat claims that Moderate warnings that they will bring back Sweden’s property tax were “disinformation”, pointing out that Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist had also called it “disinformation” when Kristersson predicted that the Social Democrats would change their policy towards joining the Nato Alliance.

He claimed that the Social Democrats in Stockholm wanted to bring back the property tax, as did The Swedish Trade Union Confederation, the Social Democrats’ youth organisation, the Left Party, and the Green Party. 

Let’s all take a bet on what would happen if the Social Democrats become dependent on the Left Party and the Green Party after the election,” he said. “Then they’ll bring in the property tax. Elisabeth Svantesson [the Moderates’ finance spokesperson] is right. You can’t trust the Social Democrats.” 

In the speech, Kristersson tried to give a more positive spin on the campaign, talking about how once the party takes power they will focusing on “building a Sweden to be proud of again”.  

With the left and right political blocks nearly equal in size at the start of the campaign, Kristersson said there was still everything to fight for. 

“This is an extremely good starting point,” he said. “Victory is within reach, but it is absolutely not yet won!” 

