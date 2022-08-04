For members
NATO
US Senate ratifies Sweden’s entry to Nato
The US Senate ratified the entry of Sweden and Finland into Nato Wednesday, strongly backing the expansion of the transatlantic alliance in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Published: 4 August 2022 08:02 CEST
In this file photo taken on May 19, 2022 US President Joe Biden, flanked by Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finland's President Sauli Niinistö, speaks in the Rose Garden following a meeting at the White House in Washington, DC. PHOTO: MANDEL NGAN / AFP
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments