Austria
NATO

US Senate ratifies Sweden’s entry to Nato

The US Senate ratified the entry of Sweden and Finland into Nato Wednesday, strongly backing the expansion of the transatlantic alliance in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 4 August 2022 08:02 CEST
In this file photo taken on May 19, 2022 US President Joe Biden, flanked by Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finland's President Sauli Niinistö, speaks in the Rose Garden following a meeting at the White House in Washington, DC. PHOTO: MANDEL NGAN / AFP

The Senate voted 95 to 1 in favour of the two Nordic countries’ accession, making the United States the 23rd of the 30 Nato countries to formally endorse it so far, after Italy approved it earlier Wednesday and France on Tuesday. President Joe Biden hailed the Senate’s quick ratification process — the fastest since 1981.

“This historic vote sends an important signal of the sustained, bipartisan US commitment to Nato, and to ensuring our Alliance is prepared to meet the
challenges of today and tomorrow,” Biden said in a statement.

The sole opponent was Republican Josh Hawley, who agreed that the United States should focus on protecting its homeland, but that Washington should concentrate on the challenge from China rather than Europe.

One senator, Republican Rand Paul, voted “present” rather than endorsing or opposing the motion. Senate leader Chuck Schumer said it was a signal of Western unity after Moscow launched a war on Ukraine on February 24.

“This is important substantively and as a signal to Russia: they cannot intimidate America or Europe,” Schumer said. “Putin has tried to use his war in Ukraine to divide the West. Instead, today’s vote shows our alliance is stronger than ever.” 

All 30 members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation must agree if Finland and Sweden, officially non-aligned but longtime adjunct partners of
the alliance, are admitted. According to a Nato list, seven member countries have yet to formally agree to the new double-entry: the Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain and Turkey.

Only Turkey has raised a challenge, demanding certain concessions from Finland and Sweden to back their memberships.

Ankara has demanded the extradition of dozens of government opponents it labels “terrorists” from both countries in exchange for its support.

Turkey said on July 21 that a special committee would meet Finnish and Swedish officials in August to assess if the two nations are complying with
its conditions.

NATO

USA to vote on Sweden and Finland’s Nato applications

The US Senate will vote on Sweden and Finland's applications to join the Nato alliance on August 3rd, with the process kicking off at 7:30pm Swedish time.

Published: 3 August 2022 10:02 CEST
“The US is the leading country in Nato, so it sends an important signal,” Dag Blanck, professor of North American Studies at Uppsala University, told TT news wire.

According to Reuters, the senate will vote on whether to approve or deny Sweden and Finland’s applications on Wednesday evening.

It seems unlikely that the US would vote against Sweden and Finland joining the alliance. There is broad support in both parties for accepting the countries’ bids to join Nato.

“The vast majority of Republicans and Democrats are in favour of Sweden joining Nato. It would be very surprising if they didn’t approve this,” Blanck said.

Only a few Republican senators have indicated that they will vote against the two countries joining.

“It’s not a lot of Republicans,” Blanck told TT. “There are some who on principle are against Nato expansion and the US’ engagement worldwide. So it’s nothing to do with Sweden, primarily,” he said.

Blanck believes that Sweden and Finland joining Nato is seen chiefly as a strengthening of the defence alliance. That is to say, it’s seen by many in the US as a positive development on a strategic, military and geographic level.

Sweden and Finland were invited to join the alliance on June 29th. All Nato members have now signed the two countries’ applications, but now each member’s parliament must also ratify accession protocols.

The speed at which this process can be carried out varies among member states, with 20 of 30 states having already approved Sweden and Finland’s application.

Once all Nato members have ratified accession protocols for each country, proof of ratification must be submitted to the US government, after which Sweden and Finland will become formal members of the Nato alliance.

