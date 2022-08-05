Read news from:
TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Covid hits hospitals, storms in Western Sweden, and Social Democrats launch campaign: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 5 August 2022 08:04 CEST
A car drives across a flooded crossing in Malmö. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Covid resurgence putting hospitals under pressure

Hospitals are under pressure in many areas of Sweden after a resurgence in Covid-19 infections coincides with the summer holiday months, the Public Health Agency has said in press conference. 

“There are more patients in hospital both with and being treated for Covid-19 than in past summers, which is affecting healthcare now during the holiday season,” Sara Byfors, a unit chief at the agency said on Thursday. “This also means that a lot of people who work in healthcare and who are sick need to stay home.” 

Infection rates have risen significantly in recent weeks, with 5,200 cases a week in the two weeks leading up to July 24th, compared to 1,000 cases in the first week of June, but Byfors stressed that there were still far fewer patients being treated for Covid-19 than in previous peaks of infection, with 13 Covid deaths on the worst day this June, compared to a peak of 121 deaths a day in the first Covid-19 wave in 2020. 

Swedish Vocab: ett dödsfall – a death 

Storms tear off roofs and blow down trees in western Sweden 

On Thursday evening, storms and heavy rain hit much of Sweden, with rescue services reporting roofs being blown off and trees blown over in Töreboda in the Västergötland region near Gothenburg. According to rescue services, the storm has weakened as it moved to the East. 

“It was at its worst in the evening. If we look later on in the night, we can see that it has calmed down somewhat, when we talk about lightning in any case. There are still some powerful downpours here and there,” said Ulrica Sievert, a meteorologist at state forecaster SMHI. 

SMHI has not removed the storm warnings it had up on its website yesterday. 

Swedish vocab: åskväder – thunderstorms

Sweden’s ruling Social Democrats launch ‘presidential’ election campaign

The Social Democrats rolled out their election campaign on Thursday, focusing heavily on leader Magdalena Andersson, law and order, and jobs, and dropping the environment as a priority.

In a press conference held by party secretary Tobias Baudin, the ruling Social Democrats revealed their campaign posters for the upcoming election on September 11th.

Baudin also explained the Social Democrats’ goal for the upcoming election.

“Formally, our goal is to get a better result than last time, where we got 28.3%,” he said. “We’ve got good hopes of breaking that with a good margin. Our focus, and my focus, obviously, is to get as many votes as possible.”

“The more votes we get, the better chance we have of carrying out the policies we are going into the election with.”

He did, however, indicate that the party could be open to forming a coalition government following September’s election.

“Our goal is to form a Social Democrat government or a Social Democrat-led government after the election,” he said.

“We can work with all parties apart from the Sweden Democrats, but obviously those who are closest to us are the Greens, the Left Party and the Centre Party”.

Swedish Vocab: presidentvalskamp – a presidential election campaign 

Swedish opposition leader: ‘We are agreed enough on the big issues’

Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson kicked off his party’s election campaign on Thursday, with a speech that presented himself as the only candidate backed by a coalition of parties with a common programme.

In a speech in front of four hundred Moderate party members in the city of Norrköping, Kristersson said that unlike ruling the Social Democrats, his party was backed by three other parties that were agreed on enough to get necessary reforms enacted in government.

“We have slowly but surely built a team on our side of politics which is ready and has both the will and the ability,” he said. “Four different parties which are not agreed on everything, but which are sufficiently agreed on the big issues to together get results.”

He reiterated the praise he had given to the populist Sweden Democrats party in his speech at the Almedalen political festival at the start of July.

“No other party has warned as consistently as the Sweden Democrats that Sweden cannot continue to increase immigration if we want to handle the problems with integration,” he said. “And that’s something I appreciate.”

Swedish vocab: de stora sakfrågorna – the big issues 

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Malmö school attack trial, Covid-19 hospitalisations, house prices, and hot weather: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup

Published: 20 July 2022 08:06 CEST
Number of Covid-19 patients in Stockholm on the rise

Region Stockholm reported that 217 patients were being treated with Covid-19 on Tuesday, up from 43 the previous week. About half of those patients are in the hospital for Covid-19 treatment, while the second half tested positive while being in hospital for other health reasons.

Yesterday, four patients were in intensive care, 132 in normal hospital, and 81 in the geriatric ward outside the acute care hospital.

“Taking care of 217 patients in an infection-safe way demands much larger resources from the healthcare system,”  Elda Sparrelid, the region’s chief doctor, said in a press release. “The situation is so stretched that we today had an emergency meeting of head doctors to check that we can use all of the healthcare systems resources as efficiently as possible.” 

Sparrelid called for people in the Stockholm Region to take their third vaccine dose, warning that the rising number of Covid-19 infections could lead to staffing shortages in the healthcare system.

Swedish vocab: en sjukhusvistelse – a hospitalisation

Housing prices fall 4 percent in a month

Housing prices are down almost four percent in one month according to a report from housing market analysis company Valueguard, TT reported. Stockholm has been hit with the largest decrease, with the price of a condominium decreasing by 8.2 percent.

Over a three-month period, prices are down an average of six percent, TT reported.

One reason for this decrease can be attributed to June being a historically weak month for selling homes, but the current economic environment is also to blame for a sharper-than-usual drop in prices.

“For buyers, the cooler housing market means that they have more to choose from and especially for those who are going to buy their first home, lower prices mean an advantage”,

Marcus Svanberg, CEO of Länsförsäkringar Fastighetsförmedling, said a in a press release.

Swedish vocab:  en prisnedgång – a price decrease

High temperatures reach Sweden

The Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute has warned of extremely high temperatures in parts of Sweden today and tomorrow, TT reported.

In parts of Götaland and Svealand, an orange warning is in effect, where temperatures are expected to reach 35C. Other parts of Götaland, Svealand, Norrland, and Gotland are under a yellow warning, with temperatures expected to be between 30C and 35C. 

The heatwave currently being experienced in Sweden is the same one whose effects have been felt across Southern Europe and most recently the UK, with climate change bringing disturbances to the jet stream that balances warm and cool air over Europe.

Swedish vocab: en värmebölja – a heatwave

Trial begins for Malmö Latin School murders

The trial of an 18-year-old student accused of murdering two female teachers at the creative arts high school in Malmö is set to begin today.

The student has been charged with double murder, TT reported.

Anders Elison, the accused’s lawyer, told AFP that since being arrested, his client has admitted to the two killings. Elison expects that a verdict will be delayed as the accused undergoes psychiatric tests.

“Both I and the prosecutor will request that my client undergo a major forensic psychiatric examination and we do this with the support of the small examination that has been done and which recommends that you proceed with a large examination,” he told TT. “Then we take a break from the negotiation for a month or a month and a half or yes, until the investigation is complete and then we gather again.”

While the trial will be held publicly due to high interest in the case, doors may be closed when pictures and video from the crime scene are shown, Elison told TT.

Prosecutor Johanna Liljeblad has announced she will not make herself available to the media until the conclusion of the trial.

Swedish vocab: ett dubbelmord – a double murder

