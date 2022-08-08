TRAVEL NEWS
Sweden sees continued train delays following weekend storms
Train travel is still disrupted in some parts of Sweden following the storms which passed over the country during the weekend.
In Töreboda, Western Götland, repair work is still ongoing after a roof blown away in the storms pulled down an overhead line, leading to delays of between 15 to 20 minutes on the Gothenburg to Stockholm line, as well as delaying local train lines in the area.
One of the three tracks on the route has been open since Sunday night.
“But one stretch of track is running on reduced speeds of 70 kilometres an hour to protect those working nearby,” said Emanuel Alvarez, press information officer at the Swedish Transport Administration.
All tracks are expected to be back in use early on Wednesday morning.
