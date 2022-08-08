For members
LEARNING SWEDISH
The best podcasts for learning and perfecting your Swedish
Once you've learned the basics of Swedish, listening to podcasts is one of the best ways of increasing vocabulary and speeding up comprehension. Here are some of the best podcasts out there for Swedish learners.
Published: 8 August 2022 16:27 CEST
A woman listens to a podcast at a bus stop. Stina Stjernkvist/TT
For members
SWEDISH CITIZENSHIP
TEST: Is your Swedish good enough for citizenship?
To become a Swedish citizen, you may soon need to prove your language skills. Do yours make the grade?
Published: 21 July 2022 15:29 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments