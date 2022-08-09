Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Scandinavian defence ministers meet in Malmö

The defence ministers of Sweden, Denmark and Norway med in Malmö on Monday, with four fighter planes from Sweden and Norway flying overhead to commemorate the moment.

“It’s important that we mark our interest in the entrance to the Baltic,” said Peter Hulqvist, Sweden’s defence minister of the reason for the meeting, adding that Sweden intended to strengthen defence of the seaway with submarines. “We see it as extremely important to have control over this entry point.”

He said that the three countries were in the middle of negotiating new agreements to further strengthen defence cooperation.

Swedish vocab: samarbete – cooperation

Researcher who wrote Sweden Democrat’s white book was party member

Tony Gustafsson, the Uppsala University historian hired to research and write the Sweden Democrats’ vitbok, or ‘white book’, an investigation into the party’s roots in the neo-Nazi and white power movements, became a member of the party in 2017, the Expressen newspaper has revealed.

When the document was published last month, the Sweden Democrats described Gustafsson as independent of the party.

Gustafsson told the newspaper that he “would not comment on my political position or background at all in relation to this project”.

“I have chosen not to let my ideological commitments, political standpoints, or actual membership, be a part of the discussion.”

Swedish vocab: ideologiska övertygelser – ideological commitments ideologiska övertygelser – ideological commitments

Moderate Leader Ulf Kristersson has refused to commit to giving the Liberals a place in any government formed under him after September’s election, in the first pre-election interviews on Swedish state radio broadcaster SR.

“It’s clear that they [the Liberals] want to have a shift in power, a change in government, and we are agreed with the Liberals on big, important issues,” Kristersson said. “But it’s no secret that there is a discussion afoot in the Liberals as well on exactly how and with whom they can negotiate. So I think I will leave that question open.”