Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

SD white book, train delays, and Malmö defence meet: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup

Published: 9 August 2022 07:07 CEST
Defence minister Peter Hultqvist (centre) meets Denmark's defence minister Morten Bødskov (left) and Norway's defence minister Bjørn Arild Gram (right) in Malmö harbour. Photo: Andreas Hillergren/TT

Scandinavian defence ministers meet in Malmö 

The defence ministers of Sweden, Denmark and Norway med in Malmö on Monday, with four fighter planes from Sweden and Norway flying overhead to commemorate the moment. 

“It’s important that we mark our interest in the entrance to the Baltic,” said Peter Hulqvist, Sweden’s defence minister of the reason for the meeting, adding that Sweden intended to strengthen defence of the seaway with submarines. “We see it as extremely important to have control over this entry point.” 

He said that the three countries were in the middle of negotiating new agreements to further strengthen defence cooperation. 

Swedish vocab: samarbete – cooperation 

Researcher who wrote Sweden Democrat’s white book was party member
 
Tony Gustafsson, the Uppsala University historian hired to research and write the Sweden Democrats’ vitbok, or ‘white book’, an investigation into the party’s roots in the neo-Nazi and white power movements, became a member of the party in 2017, the Expressen newspaper has revealed. 
 
When the document was published last month, the Sweden Democrats described Gustafsson as independent of the party. 
 
Gustafsson told the newspaper that he “would not comment on my political position or background at all in relation to this project”. 
 
“I have chosen not to let my ideological commitments, political standpoints, or actual membership, be a part of the discussion.” 
 
Swedish vocab: ideologiska övertygelser – ideological commitments 

 
Moderate leader silent on whether Liberals can join his government 
 
Moderate Leader Ulf Kristersson has refused to commit to giving the Liberals a place in any government formed under him after September’s election, in the first pre-election interviews on Swedish state radio broadcaster SR. 
 
“It’s clear that they [the Liberals] want to have a shift in power, a change in government, and we are agreed with the Liberals on big, important issues,” Kristersson said. “But it’s no secret that there is a discussion afoot in the Liberals as well on exactly how and with whom they can negotiate. So I think I will leave that question open.”  

In the interview, Kristersson also conceded that the Sweden Democrats, whose support he will need if he is to form a new government, have an “unpleasant”, and “terrible” history, but he said they had “matured” as a party. 

Swedish vocab: att mogna – to mature/ripen 

Sweden sees continued train delays following weekend storms

Train travel is still disrupted in some parts of Sweden following the storms which passed over the country during the weekend.

In Töreboda, Western Götland, repair work is still ongoing after a roof blown away in the storms pulled down an overhead line, leading to delays of between 15 to 20 minutes on the Gothenburg to Stockholm line, as well as delaying local train lines in the area.
 
One of the three tracks on the route has been open since Sunday night.
 
Swedish vocab: förseningar – delays
 

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Training Ukrainian troops, pilots sign SAS deal, house prices, and election pledges: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup

Published: 8 August 2022 07:37 CEST
SAS pilots approve new collective agreement

As many as 93 percent of the Danish SAS pilots have voted yes to the agreement which ended strike action but also means, among other things, redeployments, longer working weeks, and lower wages.

The union Dansk Metal announced the level of acceptance on Saturday morning. The pilots could have voted yes or no on the new collective agreement until midnight on Friday evening.

Pilots in Sweden and Norway have also approved the agreement.

Keld Bækkelund Hansen, head of negotiations at Dansk Metal, said “I am incredibly happy. It is a bit atypical to see that a collective agreement negotiation ends in agreements being made that reduce wages and conditions.”

“So, of course, it was exciting how our members viewed the new collective agreement. But they could also see that it was a necessity in relation to SAS’s situation,” he added.

Swedish vocab: att godkänna – to approve 

Majority of households believe house prices will fall 

A clear majority of 57 percent of house households in Sweden now believe house prices will fall, a six percentage points rise on the last month, according to the latest edition of the monthly house price indicator from the country’s SEB bank.  

“It’s clear that an increasingly harsh climate for private finances is affecting house price indications, which lie at the lowest level since the 2008 finance crisis,” said the bank’s private economist Américo Fernández in a press message.

Swedish vocab: kärva – harsh 

Christian Democrats call for national plan for maternity care 

The Christian Democrats have called for a national plan for maternity care, in an election pledge that it the party sees as the first stage in its plan to replace Sweden’s regional health authorities with a national health service. 

“Swedish healthcare is suffering from a system failure, which is spelled ‘regions'”, the party’s leader Ebba Busch, said in her summer speech ahead of September’s election. 

The plan would see the reopening of closed maternity clinics and wards, and a guarantee that threatened clinics and wards be kept open. 

Swedish vocab: att avskaffa – to abolish 

Liberals propose campaign to bring order to Swedish schools 

The Liberal Party has proposed a national campaign to bring order to Swedish schools, which the party is calling an ordningslyft, literally “order lift”. 

The campaign will include an “order contract”, signed by all pupils and parents, and five other proposals, of which two are new. 

The two new proposals are that the Swedish National Agency for Education (Skolverket) state clearly that pupils have a responsibility for order in schools, and must come in time for lessons, look after their school books, use decent language, and arrive rested for lessons. Parents also share responsibility, and must, for instance, come to parent-teacher meetings. 

Swedish vocab: förväntningar – expectations

Swedish Armed Forces to give 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers basic training 

Sweden has agreed to send 120 military officers to the UK, where they are expected to help train up to 10,000 Ukrainian citizens basic military training, under a scheme run by the UK. 

“This is important if Ukraine is going to be able to maintain and strengthen its ability to defend itself,” Sweden’s prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, said at a joint press conference with the country’s defence minister, Peter Hultqvist, on Sunday. 

The two made the announcement on a visit to the Armed Forces military base in Boden, northern Sweden. 

Sweden will never have more than 60 military instructors in the UK at any one time, and the scheme is expected to run from August 12th to December 31st. 

Swedish vocab: att upprätthålla – to maintain 

