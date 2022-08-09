For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
SD white book, train delays, and Malmö defence meet: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup
Published: 9 August 2022 07:07 CEST
Defence minister Peter Hultqvist (centre) meets Denmark's defence minister Morten Bødskov (left) and Norway's defence minister Bjørn Arild Gram (right) in Malmö harbour. Photo: Andreas Hillergren/TT
For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Training Ukrainian troops, pilots sign SAS deal, house prices, and election pledges: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup
Published: 8 August 2022 07:37 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments