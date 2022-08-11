Read news from:
2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

Sweden’s Green Party clears parliamentary threshold in new poll

Sweden’s Green Party has cleared the parliamentary threshold to enter parliament for the first time since December, in a new poll for state broadcaster SVT, giving the left-wing bloc a slender lead ahead of the the coming election.

Published: 11 August 2022 11:58 CEST
Green Party joint leaders Märta Stenevi and Per Bolund speak at the Almedalen political festival. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

According to the August poll by Novus, 5.2 percent of eligible voters now plan to support the party, up from 3.5 percent in the July poll. 

This is the first time the party has been over the four percent parliamentary threshold in a Novus poll since December last year, and puts the four parties supporting Magdalena Andersson to stay on as prime minister ahead of the four right-wing parties backing Ulf Kristersson, with 49.8 percent of the voter compared to 48.6 percent (1.6 percent say they will vote for other, smaller parties).

The party’s leader, Märta Stenevi, credited the party’s uncompromising stance on the climate for the jump. 

“Over the past half year, it’s been extremely clear that there is only one party in Swedish politics which is ready to prioritise the climate issue for real,” she said. 

Torbjörn Sjöström, the chief executive of Novus, however, put the rise down to tactical voting from supporters of other left-wing parties. 

“We are seeing a clear movement from the Left Party and Social Democrats to the Green Party,” he said. The main explanation is that they see no alternative: if the Green Party falls out of parliament, then it won’t be possible to have a Social Democrat-led government.

Both the Social Democrats and the Left Party have lost support in their current poll, with the Social Democrats down 1.1 points at 30.6 percent and the Left Party down 1.6 points at 7.2 percent. 

The poll also saw a 1.2 point rise in support for the populist Sweden Democrats, which put them neck and neck with the centre-right Moderate Party, with both having the backing of 18.6 percent of voters. 

Henrik Ekengren Oscarsson, a politics professor from Gothenburg University, said that there was a risk that this would undermine tactical voting for the Liberal Party from Moderate-Party supporters, putting the party again at risk of dropping beneath the four percent threshold. 

“If they notice that the the Moderates are at risk of losing their position as the biggest party in the bloc, its likely that they will shift their voting intention away from the Liberal Party and back to the Moderates,” he said. 

2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

Swedish PM: Moderate Party’s property tax warnings ‘completely absurd’

Sweden's prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, has yet again denied that her party plans to bring back a property tax, calling the Moderate Party's decision to campaign on the issue 'completely absurd'.

Published: 9 August 2022 11:35 CEST
In a long interview broadcast on Swedish state radio broadcaster SR, Andersson stressed that her party had no plans to bring back the property tax abolished by the Moderate-led government back in 2008. 

“We are not going to campaign on the back of a property tax, have no plans to do it, and have shown over the last eight years that we are not doing it,” she said. “It is completely absurd that the Moderates are running their campaign about this for the third or fourth time in a row. They were cranking this out in 2014, 2018 and now in 2022, and we have not brought back the property tax.” 

When pushed by the interviewer, however, Andersson refused to absolutely rule out making any changes to Sweden’s system of property taxation. 

“If I start to draw red lines, I will risk creating an even more locked situation after the election,” she said. “But there’s no question over what I believe. If you don’t want to bring back property tax, you should vote for the Social Democrats.” 

The Swedish Trade Union Confederation LO, is in favour of bringing back the property tax, which it describes as “one of the best taxes”, as is the Left Party.

After the interview, Tobias Billström and Elisabeth Svantesson, the Moderate Party’s group leader and financial spokesperson, said that by refusing to rule out bringing back the tax, Andersson had justified their decision to campaign on the issue. 

“Unequivocal message from Magdalena Andersson today in P1 Morgon,” Billström wrote on Twitter. “If the Left Party wants property tax to be reintroduced, it will happen. There are no red lines from S.” 

“Bringing back property tax is on the negotiating table,” Svantesson wrote. “She has no red lines there. Important — but expensive — message for Swedish households.” 

Andersson did, however, say that the Social Democrats want to raise taxes, saying that the party planned to bring in a new tax to fund building back Sweden’s defence capabilities, a so-called beredskapsskatt, or “preparedness tax”. 

“So that this will not end up taking priority over schools, pensions, healthcare and elderly care, we think that those with the highest incomes should be able to pay just a little bit extra towards this,” she said, although she would not go into detail on how “highest incomes” would be defined. 

“But in the economic situation we are in, it’s not the time to raise taxes for ordinary households,” she said. 

