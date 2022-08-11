For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Greens over threshold, tough sentences for teens, summer sun, and a gloomier outlook for the economy: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup
Published: 11 August 2022 07:12 CEST
Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch holds a map of Sweden during a speech. Photo: Adam Ihse/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Parties call for compulsory pre-schools, insulating homes, and state paying energy costs, plus Biden signs Nato bid: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 10 August 2022 07:45 CEST
