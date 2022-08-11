Read news from:
Austria
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Greens over threshold, tough sentences for teens, summer sun, and a gloomier outlook for the economy: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup

Published: 11 August 2022 07:12 CEST
Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch holds a map of Sweden during a speech. Photo: Adam Ihse/TT

Green Party over parliamentary threshold in new poll 

Sweden’s green party has the support of 5.2 percent of voters in a new opinion poll from Novus for state broadcaster SVT. This is the first time the party has been over the four percent parliamentary threshold in a Novus poll since December last year, and puts the four parties supporting Magdalena Andersson as prime minister ahead of the right-wing bloc, with 49.8 percent to 48.6 percent, with 1.6 percent saying they will vote for other, smaller parties.

Torbjörn Sjöström, the chief executive of Novus, said more supporters of other left-wing parties seemed to be now planning to vote tactically to keep the greens in parliament. 

“We are seeing a clear movement from the Left Party and Social Democrats to the Green Party,” he said. The main explanation is that they see no alternative: if the Green Party falls out of parliament, then it won’t be possible to have a Social Democrat-led government. 

Swedish vocab: riksdagsspärren – the parliamentary threshold

Christian Democrats calls for 15-year prison sentences for teenagers 

Sweden’s Christian Democrat party has called for the minimum prison sentence for those between the ages of 15 and 18 years old to be increased to 15 years, and scrap the discount on sentences for those between the ages of 18 and 21. 

“We need to put strict limits on the sentencing discount for those between 15 and 18 years old to reduce the threshold effect,” said the party’s leader Ebba Busch. 

Swedish vocab: en tröskeleffekt – a threshold effect 

‘Tougher times’: Sweden’s economy to slow next year

Consumers in Sweden are set to crimp spending over the rest of the year, pushing the country into an economic slowdown, Sweden’s official economic forecaster has warned in its latest prognosis.

A combination of record high energy prices over the winter, rising interest rates, and inflation at around 10 percent, is set to hit household spending power over the autumn and winter, leading to lower sales for businesses and dragging economic growth down to just 0.5 percent next year. This is down from the 1.2 percent the institute had forecast for 2023 in its spring forecast.

“I don’t want to be alarmist,” Ylva Hedén Westerdahl, forecasting head at the Swedish National Institute of Economic Research, said at a press conference announcing the new forecast. “We don’t expect the sort of economic slowdown that we saw during the financial crisis or the pandemic, where unemployment rose much more. But having said that, people who don’t have a job will find it tougher to enter the labour market.”

Swedish vocab: dyster – gloomy

Summer weather in southern Sweden expected to continue into next week

Southern Sweden can expect to see sun and temperatures over 25 degrees for the rest of the week, with the northern parts of the country facing clouds and cooler temperatures.

According to SVT’s meteorologist Nils Holmqvist, the hot weather is due to a high-pressure front coming in from the south, leading to sun and perfect temperatures for swimming. 

In some areas of southern Sweden, temperatures could reach as high as 30 degrees on Thursday, with a chance of slightly cooler temperatures in coastal areas.

Across large parts of Norrland, cloudy weather is expected, with temperatures of 15-20 degrees on the coast, and lower temperatures expected further inland. In the mountains, rain is forecast.

The high-pressure front is likely to have moved over Sweden by the beginning of next week, resulting in possible thunderstorms.

Swedish vocab: ett högtryck –  a high pressure system

For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Parties call for compulsory pre-schools, insulating homes, and state paying energy costs, plus Biden signs Nato bid: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 10 August 2022 07:45 CEST
US President Biden signs ratification of Finnish and Swedish Nato bids

President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed US ratification of bids by Finland and Sweden to enter Nato, taking expansion of the Western alliance in response to Russia’s Ukraine invasion one step closer.

Biden said the two northern European countries would become “strong, reliable highly capable new allies” by making the “sacred commitment” to
mutual defense in the US-led transatlantic alliance. 

Earlier this month, the Senate voted 95-1 in favor of the Nordic states’ accession, making the United States the 23rd of the 30 Nato countries to give formal endorsement. Unanimous support is needed for new membership.

Biden, who has made restoring traditional US alliances a cornerstone of his administration after Donald Trump’s move to upend ties around the world,
praised Nato as “the foundation of American security.”

“The United States is committed to the transatlantic alliance.”

Biden also praised Finland and Sweden, saying both have “strong democratic institutions, strong militaries and strong and transparent economies” that would now bolster Nato.

Swedish vocab: att undertecka – to sign 

Liberal party calls for compulsory kindergarten for toddlers with poor Swedish

The Liberal Party has called for children between the ages of two and five who are considered to have a low level of Swedish to be forced to attend pre-school or dagis, as the party announced its election manifesto on Tuesday. 

Liberal leader Johan Pehrson said that all children who do not already attend pre-schools would be required to have their language ability assessed by their local primary health centre, and then be sent to special “language pre-schools” to speed up language development, if they have poor Swedish.

In the manifesto, the party reiterated its calls for 1,000 new special teachers, better conditions for teachers, and more order in the classroom. 

Swedish vocab: en plikt – a duty 

Green Party: government should pay to insulate homes 

Sweden’s green party is proposing that Sweden’s government pay 80 percent of the costs of installing air or groundwater heat pumps, and improving ventilation and isolation in people’s homes, as a way of reducing their energy costs this coming winter. 

“The long-term solution for keeping down energy costs is for the state to help households reduce energy use now as much as possible,” he said. “If you succeed in putting in place these measures, then they won’t only have an impact this winter but in many future winters to come.” 

Swedish vocab: åtgärder – measures 

Sweden’s Moderates call for state to foot private energy bills

The opposition Moderate Party has proposed that the government contribute towards households’ electricity bills this winter, as electricity prices are expected to rise.

The party is proposing a system of “high-cost protection” or högkostnadsskydd similar to that found in Norway, where the state will commit to covering a percentage of all costs over a certain figure.

It is not yet clear how the system would work, but the Moderates’ finance spokesperson, Elisabeth Svantesson, said it the government should set a price threshold, above which the government would shoulder the majority of any extra cost.

“You could expect the state to pay for 75 percent of the cost of everything over one krona per kilowatt hour,” she suggested, adding that a one krona threshold would cut around 6,000 kronor off the energy bill of an average family in Norrland.

“We can’t completely protect the consumer, but we can make it easier,” she said. “No one should be forced to leave their home this winter because of an electricity bill.”

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson is open to the suggestion, stating that her party would “study the proposal very carefully”.

Swedish vocab: högkostnadsskydd – high cost protection 

Swedish PM: Moderate Party’s property tax warnings ‘completely absurd’

In a long interview broadcast on Swedish state radio broadcaster SR, Andersson stressed that her party had no plans to bring back the property tax abolished by the Moderate-led government back in 2008.

“We are not going to campaign on the back of a property tax, have no plans to do it, and have shown over the last eight years that we are not doing it,” she said. “It is completely absurd that the Moderates are running their campaign about this for the third or fourth time in a row. They were cranking this out in 2014, 2018 and now in 2022, and we have not brought back the property tax.”

When pushed by the interviewer, however, Andersson refused to absolutely rule out making any changes to Sweden’s system of property taxation.

“If I start to draw red lines, I will risk creating an even more locked situation after the election,” she said. “But there’s no question over what I believe. If you don’t want to bring back property tax, you should vote for the Social Democrats.”

The Swedish Trade Union Confederation LO, is in favour of bringing back the property tax, which it describes as “one of the best taxes”, as is the Left Party.

Swedish vocab: att lova – to promise

