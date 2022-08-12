Read news from:
Swedish opposition proposes ‘rapid tests for ADHD’ to cut gang crime

The Moderate Party in Stockholm has called for children in so called "vulnerable areas" to be given rapid tests for ADHD to increase treatment and cut gang crime.

Published: 12 August 2022 14:07 CEST
Irene Svenonius, the head of Region Stockholm. Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT

In a press release, the party proposed that treating more children in troubled city areas would help prevent gang crime, given that “people with ADHD diagnoses are “significantly over-represented in the country’s jails”. 

The idea is that children in so-called “vulnerable areas”, which in Sweden normally have a high majority of first and second-generation generation immigrants, will be given “simpler, voluntary tests”, which would screen for ADHD, with those suspected of having the neuropsychiatric disorder then put forward for proper evaluations to be given by a child psychiatrist. 

“The quicker you can put in place measures, the better the outcomes,” says Irene Svenonius, the party’s leader in the municipality, of ADHD treatment, claiming that children in Sweden with an immigrant background were less likely to be medicated for ADHD than other children in Sweden. 

In the press release, the party said that there were “significant differences in the diagnosis and treatment of ADHD within Stockholm country”, with Swedish-born children receiving diagnosis and treatment to a higher extent, and with ADHD “with the greatest probability” underdiagnosed in vulnerable areas. 

At a press conference, the party’s justice spokesman Johan Forsell, said that identifying children with ADHD in this areas would help fight gang crime. 

“We need to find these children, and that is going to help prevent crime,” he said. 

Sweden’s climate minister Annika Strandhäll accused the Moderates of wanting to “medicate away criminality”. 

Lotta Häyrynen, editor of the trade union-backed comment site Nya Mitten, pointed out that the Moderates’s claim to want to help children with neuropsychiatric diagnoses in vulnerable areas would be more credible if they had not closed down seven child and youth psychiatry units. 

The Moderate Party MP and debater Hanif Bali complained about the opposition from left-wing commentators and politicians.

“My spontaneous guess would have been that the Left would have thought it was enormously unjust that three times so many immigrant children are not getting a diagnosis or treatment compared to pure-Swedish children,” he said. “Their hate for the Right is stronger than their care for the children. 

Swedish vocab: brottsförebyggande – preventative of crime 

2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

IN NUMBERS: Who are the big spenders in Sweden’s election campaign?

In comparison to their number of MP's the Centre Party is by far the biggest spender in Sweden's election campaign. We break down the numbers here.

Published: 12 August 2022 12:35 CEST
According to Sweden’s state broadcaster SVT, the Social Democrats are the biggest spenders overall, with an election budget of 100 million kronor, while the Liberal Party has the smallest budget with 15m kronor. 

The biggest rises in spending since last election have come from the Sweden Democrats and the Left Party, which have upped their budgets to 65m and 27m respectively. 

The budgets broadly reflect the size of the various parties in the parliament, with the notable exception of the high-spending Centre Party, which is still benefitting from the sale of its party-owned newspaper company 17 years ago for 1.8bn kronor. 

The Social Democrats also gain additional spending power thanks to the annual grant the party gets from the Swedish Trade Union Confederation, and also from the income from the party’s own lottery, A-lotteriet, which has brought in over a billion kronor in income since the 2018 election.

