Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

Centre Party ‘ready to join Social Democrat-led government’

Sweden's Centre Party would consider minister roles in a Social Democrat-led government, the party's leader, Annie Lööf, said on Monday, firmly positioning her party in the left bloc.

Published: 16 August 2022 10:25 CEST
Centre Party 'ready to join Social Democrat-led government'
The Centre Party leader Annie Lööf has expressed interest in co-governing Sweden with the Social Democrats. Photo: Ali Lorestani/TT

In an interview with newspaper Dagens Nyheter (DN), Lööf said that Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson was her clear choice as prime ministerial candidate in the election. 

“I believe Magdalena Andersson has the leadership needed,” she said, citing the current prime minister’s “noticeably better openness for cooperation,” than her rival, Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson. 

Lööf underlined the fact that her support was conditional on “policy anchored in the centre”, and that her party would not support a government that included the Left Party, and would not engage in “organised budget cooperation” with the Left Party. 

When DN asked if this also meant the Centre would be open to governmental positions, Lööf said that the party “would like to be in government with the Social Democrats,” but that this was “presuming policy leans towards the centre”.

Lööf’s decision to set out her position was welcomed by Andersson, who said that “Sweden and Swedish politics needs fewer locked positions and not more”. 

But it was met with criticism from both inside her party, from the opposition, and from the Left Party. 

“We are putting ourselves forward in this election as an independent liberal party and should support which alternative can carry out the most Centre Party politics,” the party’s youth wing wrote on Twitter. “A centre-right liberal party should always hold the door open for several government alternatives.” 

Nooshi Dadgostar, leader of the Left Party, said the decision was “strange”. 

“She seems to be asking for our support to sit in a government without being willing to cooperate with us,” she said. “In that way, it’s strange. the Social Democrats and the Centre Party do not have a majority on their own.” 

In the interview, Lööf was highly critical of the direction the Moderate Party, with whom the Centre Party ruled for eight years, had taken. 

 

“Unfortunately, we see that the Moderates, Christian Democrats and the Liberal Party have all drifted to the right and deepened their cooperation with the Sweden Democrats,” she said. “This is extremely unfortunate. It is the first time since the arrival of democracy that the right-wing parties are working together with a xenophobic party and standing for election together.” 

However, even though she said Kristersson would have to cut his party’s ties to the Sweden Democrat for her to support him as a prime ministerial candidate, she said she did not rule out working together with her previous allies on the other side of the political divide.

“We are open to continued collaboration over bloc boundaries,” she said. “But that’s conditional on the future prime minister being receptive to where the political majority is located.”

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

2022 SWEDISH ELECTION

Sweden’s Social Democrats call for automatic preschool for three-year-olds

Sweden's Social Democrats want to force municipalities to sign three year olds up for preschool if they or their parents have recently arrived in Sweden, in a move aimed at combatting segregation.

Published: 15 August 2022 16:40 CEST
Sweden's Social Democrats call for automatic preschool for three-year-olds

“We need a joint offensive to break the segregation which is tearing apart our country,” integration and migration minister Anders Ygeman said in a press conference announce a package of measures on Monday. 

His party, the Social Democrats, want to make it obligatory for municipalities to sign up all children over the age of three for preschool, if they or their parents have recently arrived in Sweden.

“We want more children with bad Swedish skills to start preschool, giving them a better chance of succeeding when they start school,” Ygeman said.

The measure would not be obligatory for parents, who would still be able to turn down a preschool place if offered one.

“We think that lots of parents will take this opportunity and we want it to be combined with outreach measures from the municipalities,” he said.

In addition to this, the Social Democrats want to force municipalities to contact residents who are eligible for SFI (Swedish for immigrants) classes in their area and encourage them to participate in classes.

The Social Democrats refer to this as “a municipal language responsibility”, proposing that municipalities would need to not only encourage residents to undertake SFI classes, but also monitor those offering the courses to make sure classes are up to scratch.

As part of the package, the party also proposed more resources for sporst in vulnerable areas in order to keep children and young people occupied and away from areas where they might be recruited by criminal gangs.

The Social Democrats believe that segregation has created exclusion, division and parallel societies, with Ygeman complaining that Sweden has had large-scale immigration combined with low integration “for a long time”.

“We’ve failed,” he said. “Politicians across the spectrum havee not taken segregation seriously enough, nor taken the measures needed to break it seriously enough.

“Sometimes, the discussion has been characterised by overly raw nerves.”

Ygeman pointed out that migration policy has been tightened since 2015 and that the Social Democrats want it to stay that way.

There is, however, still a relatively high number of migrants arriving in Sweden. In the first seven months of the year, almost 100,000 people were given a residence permit in Sweden, although almost half (43,000) of them Ukrainians granted asylum under the temporary protection directive.

“In 2015 we represented 13 percent of migration in the EU, now we’re on just under three percent,” Ygeman said. “But we have a lot of labour migration, where we’re now adapting to a system where we only accept those with qualifications.”

It’s not yet clear if the Social Democrats will receive support in parliament to approve these proposals.

“I hope there will be strong support in parliament for policy which breaks segregation,” he said. “We’re prepared to discuss and work together with all parties who want to lessen division and break segregation.

SHOW COMMENTS