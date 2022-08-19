For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Green manifesto, student housing shortage, and a party donation scandal: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup
Published: 19 August 2022 08:15 CEST
Green party leaders Märta Stenevi and Per Bolund announce the party manifesto. Photo: Marko Sääväla/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
High-price protection for energy bills, radioactive steam, and 'humiliation' punishments for 9-year-olds: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 18 August 2022 07:29 CEST
