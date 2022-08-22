Read news from:
LEARN ABOUT SWEDEN

Three Swedish comedies you can watch to understand Swedish humour

Swedish humour can be difficult to grasp for newcomers to the country, with Swedes often enjoying dark 'gallows' humour and jokes which make the viewer cringe. Here's a roundup of three comedies you can watch to understand Swedish humour.

Published: 22 August 2022 12:59 CEST
Johan Glans, Vanna Rosenberg and Rachel Molin record "Kvarteret Skatan" in 2006. Photo: Claudio Bresciani/Scanpix/TT

Kvarteret Skatan

First off is Kvarteret Skatan (The Skatan Quarter), a comedy series from the early 2000s. The show features five Swedish comedians – Vanna Rosenberg, Rachel Molin, Anna Blomberg, David Batra and Johan Glans – who play different characters living in Kvarteret Skatan, an area of an unnamed Swedish town, in a number of different sketches.

Kvarteret Skatan is a cult classic, and it’s easy to see why. One example is the two intensely competitive businessmen in this clip, played by Batra and Glans, who have what at first appears to be a polite and civil discussion about their performance, which quickly becomes an exaggerated display of Swedish conflict-avoidance and passive-aggressiveness.

“I think we can start off with the positive – I thought everything flowed very well on Tuesday.”

“Ah yes, Tuesday, that’s the day I was off sick.”

“Exactly, that’s actually the day I felt like I got the most done.”

“It’s funny you say that, because I actually feel the same way, I was home with a fever and norovirus but I still feel like I got more done that day.”

“Oh, great, then we’ll put that up on the ‘plus’-side then.”

Another sketch from Kvarteret Skatan which shows off Swedes’ love for gallows humour is this classic dinner party sketch, where Glans’ character Martin opens by saying “I think we’ve all done something a bit illegal”.

“Yeah, I’m sure we have,” Batra’s character Ulf says. “I killed a guy once.”

“It was a few years ago so it can’t be prosecuted now. You know what it’s like,” he says, as the group stare at him, becoming more and more shocked.

“A group of guys go to Copenhagen and, yeah, drink a bit too much.”

The punchline of the joke exemplifies another aspect of Swedish humour – making fun of Danes. It ends with Batra saying “but, you, know, he was Danish, so that’s makes it a bit less serious.”

(Another example of Swedes making fun of Danes is in this sketch from cult comedy series Hipp Hipp, where a Swedish professor struggles to understand a Danish colleague.)

You can watch Kvarteret Skatan, in Swedish, here.

Trevlig Helg

Trevlig Helg (Have a nice weekend!) is almost a modern version of Kvarteret Skatan, following a similar format, with comedians Johanna Nordström and Hampus Nessvold playing different characters in the fictional town of Västerköping.

It’s hard to imagine this series working anywhere else than Sweden. First off, there’s Anton, trapped in a series of dates with a man he doesn’t want to go out with, who keeps paying the bill behind his back, leaving Anton unable to break up with him until he’s returned the favour.

Hampus Nessvold in character as Therese from Trevlig Helg on stage at Allsång på Skansen. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT

Then, there’s feminist stereotype Sofie, who is unhappy that her friends’ override her suggestion of a ‘girl power’ hen-do in favour of a “slut theme”, and forces her son to wear a breast-shaped wooly hat in order to “de-dramatise the female body”.

Finally, local priest Björn, who promises to “hold back on the ‘God talk” at a wedding, saying that “I mean, that’s not why people come here, to listen to a load of talk about God!”. When the bride and groom mention God in their vows, Björn interrupts and says “you know, you don’t have to mention God. It’s part of my job to include that crap, but you don’t have to.”

You can watch Trevlig Helg here.

Welcome to Sweden

Welcome to Sweden follows American intellectual property lawyer Bruce (Greg Poehler) who moves to Sweden with his Swedish girlfriend Emma (Josephine Bornebusch). In scenes many immigrants in Sweden will recognise from their own lives, Bruce experiences culture shock after moving to Sweden, such as not realising that he’s not supposed to greet his new neighbours, not really knowing what to do at a kräftskiva, and having a deep meaningful chat with his father-in-law while they sit together, naked, in a sauna.

Lena Olin, Greg Poehler and Josephine Bornebusch from TV4’s “Welcome to Sweden”. Photo: Nora Lorek/TT

Despite being an American-Swedish comedy (which was shown on TV4 and NBC), there are still some insights into Swedish culture which will be recognisable for many foreigners in Sweden, such as the couples’ arguments over why Bruce can’t paint the walls in their apartment any colour other than white, and Emma’s first reaction to her American boyfriend collapsing from the heat in the family’s sauna being “why is he wearing shorts?”

If anything, Welcome to Sweden is a great crash-course in what not to do upon arriving in Sweden.

Welcome to Sweden was originally shown on TV4, and is now available on SF here.

LEARN ABOUT SWEDEN

EXPLAINED: How a new law gets made in Sweden

Arguably one of the keys to Sweden's success as a nation is the thorough, systematic way that government proposals get turned into laws. Here's how it happens.

Published: 11 August 2022 15:33 CEST
The process is highly formalised, with the Swedish government’s website having a section to the right of each law showing where it is on the lagstiftningskedjan, or “Law-making chain”, the succession of at least six stages each law goes through until it is passed on to the parliament. 

The “legislative chain”. Screenshot: Swedish government website

1. The idea 

The first stage of any new law in Sweden is, of course, the idea. A proposal might be floated by a government minister in a newspaper, at a press conference, in a speech, or in a party manifesto. It may have been debated back and forth for decades, but without any formal steps being taken. 

Until it moves on to the next stage it doesn’t mean very much. 

2.The directive 

The first stage of the actual law-making process in Sweden is the directive, an order from the government, or more rarely the parliament, for a proposed law or change to be investigated and analysed.

This is when an idea goes beyond talk and the process is in motion. 

The directive summarises what proposal or idea needs to be analysed, lists the key proposals that should be answered, and sets a date by which the conclusions should be published, normally at least a year into the future.  

A directive can sometimes be issued to the Swedish Government Offices, or Regeringskansliet, in which case it is investigated internally. It is more common, though, for the government to issue a so-called kommittédirektiv, or “committee directive“, which sets up an ad hoc expert committee to examine the issue. 

The committee is led by an utredare, or “investigator”, who is normally supported by one or more secretaries, and who can appoint, or is appointed, experts drawn from the relevant agencies, from academia, or from elsewhere. The utredare is very often a senior judge, but can be a former politician, senior civil servant, or anyone else with relevant skills.  

3.The utredning, or inquiry

The next stage is the utredning, which does not correspond exactly to anything you might find in the US or UK. In some ways, it is like a government inquiry, as it is semi-independent from the executive and calls on various experts. Indeed, when an utredning is called into, say, the government’s handling of Covid-19, it functions in almost exactly the same way.

But it can also function like the preparations for a “white paper” in the UK, or a bill in the US, with the difference that rather than being prepared by a politician or government department, the proposals are put together by an expert committee given detailed instructions by the government. 

Once the utredning begins, it gets supported by a special department in the Swedish Government Offices. Since 1922, all committees and their conclusions have been collected together under a single umbrella organisation, Statens Offentliga Utredningar, “The Government’s Official Inquiries”. 

4. The slutbetänkande, or “final report” of the inquiry

The committee might publish its conclusions in several parts, in which case each section is called a delbetänkande, or part-report, or it might publish them all at once as a slutbetänkande, or “final report”. 

These detailed documents run to hundreds, sometimes close to a thousand, pages, and contain detailed analyses of the issues, the judgement of the utredare on each of the pertinent questions, and concrete proposals for what changes should be made to the law. 

The conclusions of the inquiry will normally be announced at a press conference attended by the utredare and the relevant minister. 

Mari Andersson, special investigator on “changes to the law on citizenship”, announced her part-report at a press conference alongside Sweden’s justice minister, Morgan Johansson, in 2021. Photo: Jessica Gow/TT

5. The remiss or “consultation” stage 

After the report has been delivered, the next stage of the law is the remiss, or “consultation” stage. The report and its proposals are sent for consultation to the relevant government agencies or organisations, municipalities and other stakeholders, who can submit remissvar, or “responses”

It is the government department responsible for the proposed law which gets to decide which organisations or individuals are invited to submit responses, so sometimes organisations who believe they should have a say do not get one. It is possible for these organisations to send a response uninvited, but the government is not required to read them or take their arguments on board. 

Indeed, the answers given in consultation responses are purely advisory, meaning the government can, and often does, ignore the views of agencies and other stakeholders. If the responses are extremely critical, or raise insuperable obstacles, however, the proposed law can also be abandoned at this stage. 

6. The draft bill (stage one)

If the government decides to push ahead with the law, it then drafts a draft bill. The bill is then sent to Lagrådet, or the Council on Legislation. 

7. Lagrådet, or The Swedish Council on Legislation

Lagrådet, or the Council on Legislation, is responsible for analysing the legal aspects of a proposed government bill. The council can sometimes be very critical, informing the government that the law as proposed in unenforcible, against the constitution, or too vaguely framed for the courts to be able to interpret. 

8. The draft bill goes to parliament (stage two)

When the government is ready it sends the draft bill to the parliament, where it will often be scrutinised by the relevant parliamentary committee or committees. They can then submit views on the proposal, which are published as the utskottsbetänkande, the “parliamentary committee’s report”. At this stage the government may amend the bill to take into account the views of the committee, making it more likely that MPs for other parties vote in favour of the bill. 

9. Parliament votes

The final stage is the parliamentary vote on the bill. If a majority of MPs vote in favour of it, the bill is then submitted to the Svensk författningssamling, or Swedish Code of Statutes, the country’s official code of law. Each law is given an SFS number, and published both in paper form and online. 

The Swedish Government Offices have also produced an English-language document, titled “How Sweden is Governed”, which gives a good summary of the legislative process. 

