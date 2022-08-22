For members
LEARN ABOUT SWEDEN
Three Swedish comedies you can watch to understand Swedish humour
Swedish humour can be difficult to grasp for newcomers to the country, with Swedes often enjoying dark 'gallows' humour and jokes which make the viewer cringe. Here's a roundup of three comedies you can watch to understand Swedish humour.
Published: 22 August 2022 12:59 CEST
Johan Glans, Vanna Rosenberg and Rachel Molin record "Kvarteret Skatan" in 2006. Photo: Claudio Bresciani/Scanpix/TT
For members
LEARN ABOUT SWEDEN
EXPLAINED: How a new law gets made in Sweden
Arguably one of the keys to Sweden's success as a nation is the thorough, systematic way that government proposals get turned into laws. Here's how it happens.
Published: 11 August 2022 15:33 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments