Sweden to go into economic slowdown next year: Swedbank

How much have prices gone up in Stockholm?

New figures from analysts Valueguard show a price increase of 1.4 percent for apartments (bostadsrätter) in the capital region in the two first weeks in August, compared to July’s figures.

In July, prices declined by 3.5 percent for apartments and 2.8 percent for houses.

What about in Gothenburg and Malmö?

Gothenburg saw a drop in July of 3 percent for apartments and 2.3 percent for houses. In the first half of August, prices went down by a further 0.7 percent.

“In Gothenburg, prices have dropped about 6-8 percent since their peak, more for apartments and a bit less for houses and properties in a higher price class,” Sven-Erik Kristensen, CEO of Bjurfors Gothenburg, said in a press statement.

“You could say that the extra ‘pandemic effect’ we saw during 2021 has gone. That’s to be expected and is entirely reasonable considering how the economy has developed.”

In Malmö, apartment prices dropped 2.5 percent and house prices dropped 3.8 percent.

“Buyers and sellers are both very cautious and that’s obviously affecting prices, but also the number of sales. There haven’t been this many properties on the market since 2014,” Mattias Larsson, CEO of Bjurfors Skåne, said.

What does this mean for the rest of Sweden?

Stockholm is often seen as a trendsetter when it comes to the Swedish property market, with Bjurfors saying that these positive indicators could be a sign that things are getting better for the Swedish property market.

Across the country, the property market saw a 2.9 percent decline, or a 1.7 percent decline with seasonal changes taken into account.

Broken down into apartments and houses, that decline was 3.2 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively, with seasonal changes factored in.

Kristensen from Bjurfors Gothenburg said that there had been some positive signs during the first half of August that things are changing in the Gothenburg market.

“In the beginning of August, there have been far more buyers at viewings than there were in June. There are also a lot more buyers who can see a possibility to get on to the property market at a lower price level.”

“It’s become a little easier for buyers and sellers to meet in the middle.”

Larsson from Bjurfors Skåne echoed his colleague in Gothenburg, saying that “now we’ve reached the middle of August, we can see that a number of key indicators are changing for the better.”

“The time it takes for a property to sell has halved from 30 days in July to 16 days, and we’re also seeing fewer prices being lowered.”

Does this mean prices are going to stop falling?

Probably not now, but they may stabilise in coming months, estate agents predict.

“My prediction is that the high supply will slowly decrease and we’ll have some stabilisation of house prices during the autumn,” Kristensen, from Bjurfors Gothenburg, said.

His colleague Christina Henriksson, head of Bjurfors Stockholm, was more cautious.

“Really, this just confirms what we’ve said previously.”

“You need to remember that the month of July is extremely affected by seasonal factors, where fewer properties are sold, so I don’t really want to draw too many conclusions based on these numbers.”

“It’s more important to see how August plays out, not least due to the fact that there’s a lot of supply. Are prices going to keep dropping or are buyers and sellers going to find each other and will there be a new balance in the market? That’s the question we’re asking ourselves.”

“The underlying need for housing is still very high,” Henriksson said.

“So, it would be very welcome if we saw a development over the autumn where buyers and sellers were more able to meet in the middle.”

“But, that presupposes that price expectations are realistic. Many sellers haven’t really adapted to the new market situation,” she said.

In Malmö, Matthias Larsson from Bjurfors Skåne was also cautious.

“I think we’re going to see prices continuing to fall, probably throughout autumn, before they start going up again.”

“There’s been a serious decline during the summer and the situation is still very unstable,” he added.

This could be the first sign of a more stable housing market, Bjurfors’ CEO Fredrik Kullman said.

“I think it looks a bit better today than it did just a few weeks ago,” he said.

“Supply is still increasing, but in a number of local markets, less homes are coming on to the market. This could be the first sign that we’re slowly getting closer to a better balance between supply and demand,” he said.